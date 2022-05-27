National Bank of Canada 2Q Profit, Revenue Rise

By Adriano Marchese

National Bank of Canada on Friday reported an increased profit in the fiscal second quarter, benefiting from higher revenue across its segments.

The Canadian banking and financial services company said earnings per share rose to 2.55 Canadian dollars (US$2.00) in the quarter ended April 30, from C$2.25 in the second quarter of 2021.

Net income was C$893 million, compared with C$801 million a year ago.

Meanwhile, return on common shareholders' equity contracted to 20.6% from 22%.

Adjusted earnings were also C$2.55 a share, beating analyst consensus expectations for the quarter of C$2.25 a share, according to FactSet.

Total revenues rose to C$2.44 billion from C$2.24 billion, while analysts expected C$2.36 billion.

The company reported C$3 million in provisions for credit losses, compared with C$5 million in the second quarter of last year.

Common equity tier 1 ratio, a metric used to determine the bank's ability to withstand financial distress, was 12.9% at the end of April, compared with 12.4% as at Oct. 31 of last year.

