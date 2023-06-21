National Bank of Canada : Amendment to the terms and conditions

NOTICE OF SUCCESSOR RATE DATED 19 June 2023

to the holders of

Issue of U.S.$100,000,000 National Bank of Canada Dual Range Accrual Notes due 29 April

2031 (ISIN: XS2334864001)

(the "Notes")

issued by

LEI: BSGEFEIOM18Y80CKCV46

under its USD 10,000,000,000 Euro Note Program

National Bank of Canada (the "Bank") notes the announcements by the Financial Conduct Authority1 and ICE Benchmark Administration2 on 5 March 2021 regarding the future cessation and loss of representativeness of certain LIBOR benchmarks, including for US dollar settings. On 14 November 2022, ICE Benchmark Administration (the "IBA") announced that it will cease the publication of all USD LIBOR ICE Swap Rates immediately after publication on 30 June 20233. The Alternative Reference Rates Committee (the "ARRC") convened by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York has proposed a suggested fallback formula for USD LIBOR ICE Swap Rates4. The ARRC's suggested fallback formula references the USD SOFR ICE Swap Rate (launched on 8 November 2021), adds the ISDA fallback spread adjustment for 3-month USD LIBOR (26.161 bps) and applies technical adjustments to account for differences in payment frequency and day count conventions between the USD LIBOR and SOFR swaps (the "Calculated Formula Rate"). The IBA also launched a "beta" version of the USD SOFR Spread-Adjusted ICE Swap Rate, which is computed by applying the Calculated Formula Rate suggested by the ARRC. The ARRC recommended that if the "beta" version of the USD SOFR Spread-Adjusted ICE Swap Rate becomes available for use in financial contracts as a "live" benchmark, then market participants could directly use this published USD SOFR Spread-Adjusted ICE Swap Rate (which already includes the spread adjustment) (the "Published USD LIBOR ISR") instead of applying the calculation of the Calculated Formula Rate themselves. On 10 March 2023, the IBA announced5 that, subject to continued satisfactory testing and feedback, the Published USD LIBOR ISR would be available for use by licensed market participants in financial contracts and instruments from 3 July 2023, the first business day after the discontinuation of IBA's USD LIBOR ICE Swap Rate on 30 June 2023, but the date was subsequently brought forward to 30 June 2023 in response to market feedback6.

Following the occurrence of a Benchmark Event under the terms and conditions of the Notes (the "Conditions"), and as required by the Conditions, the Bank as Calculation Agent has determined that the Successor Rate to the USD LIBOR ICE Swap Rate is the Calculated Formula Rate, including the Published USD LIBOR ISR (once published as a "live" benchmark by the IBA from 30 June 2023) for the relevant tenor referenced in the Notes or the 'Designated Maturity'.

In respect of Notes, the references to the following rates based on USD LIBOR ICE Swap Rates will be amended to refer to the relevant Calculated Formula Rate, including the Published USD LIBOR ISR (if and once available), as set out below (together with the other amendments detailed herein, the "Benchmark Amendments"):

