National Bank of Canada : Amendment to the terms and conditions

the IBA announced5 that, subject to continued satisfactory testing and feedback, the Published USD LIBOR ISR would be available for use by licensed market participants in financial contracts and instruments from 3 July 2023, the first business day after the discontinuation of IBA's USD LIBOR ICE Swap Rate on 30 June 2023, but the date was subsequently brought forward to 30 June 2023 in response to market feedback6.

Following the occurrence of a Benchmark Event under the terms and conditions of the Notes (the "Conditions"), and as required by the Conditions, the Bank as Calculation Agent has determined that the Successor Rate to the USD LIBOR ICE Swap Rate is the Calculated Formula Rate, including the Published USD LIBOR ISR (once published as a "live" benchmark by the IBA from 30 June 2023) for the relevant tenor referenced in the Notes or the 'Designated Maturity'.

For each Series of Notes, the references to the following rates based on USD LIBOR ICE Swap Rates will be amended to refer to the relevant Calculated Formula Rate, including the Published USD LIBOR ISR (if and once available), as set out below (together with the other amendments detailed herein, the "Benchmark Amendments"):

Rates originally Calculated Formula Rate Published USD LIBOR ISR referencing USD LIBOR ICE Swap Rates "USD CMS 2" (being the "2Y Calculated Formula Rate" in "2Y USD LIBOR ISR" in respect of USD LIBOR ICE Swap respect of any Interest Period is the any Interest Period is the USD Rate with 2 year tenor) Calculated Formula Rate in respect SOFR Spread-Adjusted ICE Swap of the relevant Interest Period with a Rate in respect of the relevant designated maturity of 2 years Interest Period with a designated maturity of 2 years "USD CMS 10" (being the "10Y Calculated Formula Rate" in "10Y USD LIBOR ISR" in respect USD LIBOR ICE Swap respect of any Interest Period is the of any Interest Period is the USD Rate with 10 year tenor) Calculated Formula Rate in respect SOFR Spread-Adjusted ICE Swap of the relevant Interest Period with a Rate in respect of the relevant designated maturity of 10 years Interest Period with a designated maturity of 10 years "USD CMS 30" (being the "30Y Calculated Formula Rate" in "30Y USD LIBOR ISR" in respect USD LIBOR ICE Swap respect of any Interest Period is the of any Interest Period is the USD Rate with 30 year tenor) Calculated Formula Rate in respect SOFR Spread-Adjusted ICE Swap of the relevant Interest Period with a Rate in respect of the relevant designated maturity of 30 years Interest Period with a designated maturity of 30 years

The following additional terms apply to each Series of Notes (as applicable):