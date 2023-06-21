Advanced search
National Bank of Canada : Amendment to the terms and conditions

06/21/2023
NOTICE OF SUCCESSOR RATE DATED 19 June 2023

to the holders of

Issue of U.S.$25,000,000 National Bank of Canada Dual Range Accrual Notes due 19 March

2031 (ISIN: XS2314820320)

Issue of U.S.$25,000,000 National Bank of Canada Dual Range Accrual Notes due 19 March

2031 (ISIN: XS2314821138)

Issue of U.S.$25,000,000 National Bank of Canada Dual Range Accrual Notes due 19 March

2031 (ISIN: XS2314821641)

Issue of U.S.$25,000,000 National Bank of Canada Dual Range Accrual Notes due 19 March

2031 (ISIN: XS2314819157)

Issue of U.S.$50,000,000 National Bank of Canada Dual Range Accrual Notes due 23 March

2031 (ISIN: XS2317334774)

Issue of U.S.$50,000,000 National Bank of Canada Dual Range Accrual Notes due 25 March

2031 (ISIN: XS2320024842)

Issue of U.S.$25,000,000 National Bank of Canada Dual Range Accrual Notes due 1 April

2031 (ISIN: XS2324379010)

Issue of U.S.$20,000,000 National Bank of Canada Dual Range Accrual Notes due 13 April

2031 (ISIN: XS2329146026)

Issue of U.S.$25,000,000 National Bank of Canada Dual Range Accrual Notes due 2

December 2031 (ISIN: XS2412136330)

Issue of U.S.$25,000,000 National Bank of Canada Dual Range Accrual Notes due 22

December 2031 (ISIN: XS2421419891)

(together, the "Notes")

issued by

LEI: BSGEFEIOM18Y80CKCV46

under its USD 10,000,000,000 Euro Note Program

National Bank of Canada (the "Bank") notes the announcements by the Financial Conduct Authority1 and ICE Benchmark Administration2 on 5 March 2021 regarding the future cessation and loss of representativeness of certain LIBOR benchmarks, including for US dollar settings. On 14 November 2022, ICE Benchmark Administration (the "IBA") announced that it will cease the publication of all USD LIBOR ICE Swap Rates immediately after publication on 30 June 20233. The Alternative Reference Rates Committee (the "ARRC") convened by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York has proposed a suggested fallback formula for USD LIBOR ICE Swap Rates4. The ARRC's suggested fallback formula references the USD SOFR ICE Swap Rate (launched on 8 November 2021), adds the ISDA fallback spread adjustment for 3-month USD LIBOR (26.161 bps) and applies technical adjustments to account for differences in payment frequency and day count conventions between the USD LIBOR and SOFR swaps (the "Calculated Formula Rate"). The IBA also launched a "beta" version of the USD SOFR Spread-Adjusted ICE Swap Rate, which is computed by applying the Calculated Formula Rate suggested by the ARRC. The ARRC recommended that if the "beta" version of the USD SOFR Spread-Adjusted ICE Swap Rate becomes available for use in financial contracts as a "live" benchmark, then market participants could directly use this published USD SOFR Spread-Adjusted ICE Swap Rate (which already includes the spread adjustment) (the "Published USD LIBOR ISR") instead of applying the calculation of the Calculated Formula Rate themselves. On 10 March 2023,

1

the IBA announced5 that, subject to continued satisfactory testing and feedback, the Published USD LIBOR ISR would be available for use by licensed market participants in financial contracts and instruments from 3 July 2023, the first business day after the discontinuation of IBA's USD LIBOR ICE Swap Rate on 30 June 2023, but the date was subsequently brought forward to 30 June 2023 in response to market feedback6.

Following the occurrence of a Benchmark Event under the terms and conditions of the Notes (the "Conditions"), and as required by the Conditions, the Bank as Calculation Agent has determined that the Successor Rate to the USD LIBOR ICE Swap Rate is the Calculated Formula Rate, including the Published USD LIBOR ISR (once published as a "live" benchmark by the IBA from 30 June 2023) for the relevant tenor referenced in the Notes or the 'Designated Maturity'.

For each Series of Notes, the references to the following rates based on USD LIBOR ICE Swap Rates will be amended to refer to the relevant Calculated Formula Rate, including the Published USD LIBOR ISR (if and once available), as set out below (together with the other amendments detailed herein, the "Benchmark Amendments"):

Rates originally

Calculated Formula Rate

Published USD LIBOR ISR

referencing USD LIBOR

ICE Swap Rates

"USD CMS 2" (being the

"2Y Calculated Formula Rate" in

"2Y USD LIBOR ISR" in respect of

USD

LIBOR

ICE

Swap

respect of any Interest Period is the

any Interest Period is the USD

Rate with 2 year tenor)

Calculated Formula Rate in respect

SOFR Spread-Adjusted ICE Swap

of the relevant Interest Period with a

Rate in respect of the relevant

designated maturity of 2 years

Interest Period with a designated

maturity of 2 years

"USD CMS 10" (being the

"10Y Calculated Formula Rate" in

"10Y USD LIBOR ISR" in respect

USD

LIBOR

ICE

Swap

respect of any Interest Period is the

of any Interest Period is the USD

Rate with 10 year tenor)

Calculated Formula Rate in respect

SOFR Spread-Adjusted ICE Swap

of the relevant Interest Period with a

Rate in respect of the relevant

designated maturity of 10 years

Interest Period with a designated

maturity of 10 years

"USD CMS 30" (being the

"30Y Calculated Formula Rate" in

"30Y USD LIBOR ISR" in respect

USD

LIBOR

ICE

Swap

respect of any Interest Period is the

of any Interest Period is the USD

Rate with 30 year tenor)

Calculated Formula Rate in respect

SOFR Spread-Adjusted ICE Swap

of the relevant Interest Period with a

Rate in respect of the relevant

designated maturity of 30 years

Interest Period with a designated

maturity of 30 years

The following additional terms apply to each Series of Notes (as applicable):

"Calculated Formula Rate"

equals:

where:

"SOFR ISR" is the USD SOFR ICE Swap Rate for the same tenor as the USD LIBOR ICE Swap Rate being considered;

"ISDA Spread (3m LIBOR)" is the ISDA fallback spread adjustment for 3m USD LIBOR (26.161 bps)

2

"USD

SOFR

means, for the applicable tenor, such rate as calculated and provided as of

ICE Swap Rate"

approximately 11:00 a.m., New York City time (or any amended time specified by the

administrator of the U.S. dollar SOFR ICE Swap Rate® in the benchmark methodology)

on such day by IBA as the administrator of the benchmark (or a successor

administrator), as such rate appears on Bloomberg screen page USISSO02 (in the

case of a swap with a 2 year designated maturity), Bloomberg screen page USISSO10

(in the case of a swap with a 10 year designated maturity) and Bloomberg screen page

USISSO30 (in the case of a swap with a 30 year designated maturity), as applicable, or

any other page that replaces that page on that service or any successor or replacement

service.

"USD

SOFR

means, for the applicable tenor, such rate which appears as of approximately 11:00

Spread-

a.m., New York City time (or any amended time specified by the administrator of the

Adjusted

ICE

U.S. dollar SOFR Spread-Adjusted ICE Swap Rate® in the benchmark methodology)

Swap Rate"

on such day by IBA as the administrator of the benchmark (or a successor

administrator), as such rate appears on Bloomberg screen page USIS0A02 (in the case

of a swap with a 2 year designated maturity), Bloomberg screen page USIS0A10 (in the

case of a swap with a 10 year designated maturity) and Bloomberg screen page

USIS0A30 (in the case of a swap with a 30 year designated maturity), as applicable, or

any other page that replaces that page on that service or any successor or replacement

service (or any page on such service which the Calculation Agent determines to provide

the relevant U.S. dollar SOFR Spread-Adjusted ICE Swap Rate®).

The Successor Rate and the Benchmark Amendments are effective in relation to the Notes as from the Effective Date set out in the table below:

Series of Notes

ISIN

Effective Date

Issue of U.S.$25,000,000 National Bank

XS2314820320

30 June 2023

of Canada Dual Range Accrual Notes due

19 March 2031

Issue of U.S.$25,000,000 National Bank

XS2314821138

30 June 2023

of Canada Dual Range Accrual Notes due

19 March 2031

Issue of U.S.$25,000,000 National Bank

XS2314821641

30 June 2023

of Canada Dual Range Accrual Notes due

19 March 2031

Issue of U.S.$25,000,000 National Bank

XS2314819157

30 June 2023

of Canada Dual Range Accrual Notes due

19 March 2031

Issue of U.S.$50,000,000 National Bank

XS2317334774

30 June 2023

of Canada Dual Range Accrual Notes due

23 March 2031

Issue of U.S.$50,000,000 National Bank

XS2320024842

30 June 2023

of Canada Dual Range Accrual Notes due

25 March 2031

Issue of U.S.$25,000,000 National Bank

XS2324379010

30 June 2023

of Canada Dual Range Accrual Notes due

1 April 2031

3

Series of Notes

ISIN

Effective Date

Issue of U.S.$20,000,000 National Bank

XS2329146026

30 June 2023

of Canada Dual Range Accrual Notes due

13 April 2031

Issue of U.S.$25,000,000 National Bank

XS2412136330

30 June 2023

of Canada Dual Range Accrual Notes due

2 December 2031

Issue of U.S.$25,000,000 National Bank

XS2421419891

30 June 2023

of Canada Dual Range Accrual Notes due

22 December 2031

Accordingly, interest on the Notes will be calculated on the basis of the Successor Rate (by applying the Benchmark Amendments, as applicable) but otherwise using the original formulation as set out in the relevant Pricing Supplement.

This announcement is not, and does not constitute or form any part of, an offer to sell or the solicitation, invitation or recommendation to purchase any securities of National Bank of Canada. The securities discussed in this announcement have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and the securities may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, any "U.S. person" (within the meaning of Regulation S under the Securities Act) unless they have been registered under the Securities Act, or are offered or sold in a transaction exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any other applicable U.S. state securities laws or local securities laws.

National Bank of Canada

Footnotes:

  1. https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/announcements-end-libor
  2. https://ir.theice.com/press/news-details/2021/ICE-Benchmark-Administration-Publishes-Feedback-Statement-for-the-Consultation-on-Its-Intention-to-Cease-the-Publication-of-LIBOR-Settings/default.aspx
  3. https://ir.theice.com/press/news-details/2022/ICE-Benchmark-Administration-Publishes-Feedback-Statement-on-the-Consultation-on-the-Potential-Cessation-of-ICE-Swap-Rate-based-on-USD-LIBOR/default.aspx
  4. https://www.newyorkfed.org/medialibrary/Microsites/arrc/files/2021/arrc-white-paper-on-suggested-fallback-formula-for-the-usd-libor-ice-swap-rate
  5. https://s2.q4cdn.com/154085107/files/doc_news/ICE-Benchmark-Administration-Announces-Intention-to-Launch-SOFR-Spread-Adjusted-ICE-Swap-Rate-as-a-Benchmark-2023.pdf
  6. https://ir.theice.com/press/news-details/2023/ICE-Benchmark-Administration-Provides-Update-on-its-Intention-to-Launch-USD-SOFR-Spread-Adjusted-ICE-Swap-Rate-as-a-Benchmark/default.aspx

4

Disclaimer

National Bank of Canada published this content on 21 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2023 08:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
