National Bank of Canada : Amendment to the terms and conditions

NOTICE OF SUCCESSOR RATE DATED 19 June 2023
to the holders of
Issue of U.S.$25,000,000 National Bank of Canada Dual Range Accrual Notes due 19 March
2031 (ISIN: XS2314820320)
Issue of U.S.$25,000,000 National Bank of Canada Dual Range Accrual Notes due 19 March
2031 (ISIN: XS2314821138)
Issue of U.S.$25,000,000 National Bank of Canada Dual Range Accrual Notes due 19 March
2031 (ISIN: XS2314821641)
Issue of U.S.$25,000,000 National Bank of Canada Dual Range Accrual Notes due 19 March
2031 (ISIN: XS2314819157)
Issue of U.S.$50,000,000 National Bank of Canada Dual Range Accrual Notes due 23 March
2031 (ISIN: XS2317334774)
Issue of U.S.$50,000,000 National Bank of Canada Dual Range Accrual Notes due 25 March
2031 (ISIN: XS2320024842)
Issue of U.S.$25,000,000 National Bank of Canada Dual Range Accrual Notes due 1 April
2031 (ISIN: XS2324379010)
Issue of U.S.$20,000,000 National Bank of Canada Dual Range Accrual Notes due 13 April
2031 (ISIN: XS2329146026)
Issue of U.S.$25,000,000 National Bank of Canada Dual Range Accrual Notes due 2
December 2031 (ISIN: XS2412136330)
Issue of U.S.$25,000,000 National Bank of Canada Dual Range Accrual Notes due 22
December 2031 (ISIN: XS2421419891)
(together, the "Notes")
issued by
LEI: BSGEFEIOM18Y80CKCV46
under its USD 10,000,000,000 Euro Note Program
National Bank of Canada (the "Bank") notes the announcements by the Financial Conduct Authority1 and ICE Benchmark Administration2 on 5 March 2021 regarding the future cessation and loss of representativeness of certain LIBOR benchmarks, including for US dollar settings. On 14 November 2022, ICE Benchmark Administration (the "IBA") announced that it will cease the publication of all USD LIBOR ICE Swap Rates immediately after publication on 30 June 20233. The Alternative Reference Rates Committee (the "ARRC") convened by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York has proposed a suggested fallback formula for USD LIBOR ICE Swap Rates4. The ARRC's suggested fallback formula references the USD SOFR ICE Swap Rate (launched on 8 November 2021), adds the ISDA fallback spread adjustment for 3-month USD LIBOR (26.161 bps) and applies technical adjustments to account for differences in payment frequency and day count conventions between the USD LIBOR and SOFR swaps (the "Calculated Formula Rate"). The IBA also launched a "beta" version of the USD SOFR Spread-Adjusted ICE Swap Rate, which is computed by applying the Calculated Formula Rate suggested by the ARRC. The ARRC recommended that if the "beta" version of the USD SOFR Spread-Adjusted ICE Swap Rate becomes available for use in financial contracts as a "live" benchmark, then market participants could directly use this published USD SOFR Spread-Adjusted ICE Swap Rate (which already includes the spread adjustment) (the "Published USD LIBOR ISR") instead of applying the calculation of the Calculated Formula Rate themselves. On 10 March 2023,
