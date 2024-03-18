NOTICE OF PUBLICATION OF AMENDED AND RESTATED PRICING SUPPLEMENT DATED 14 MARCH 2024 LEI: BSGEFEIOM18Y80CKCV46 Issue by National Bank of Canada of USD 20,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due 1 March 2034 (the "Notes") under its USD 12,000,000,000 Euro Note Programme by the Montréal Branch of National Bank of Canada (ISIN: XS2775173458) This notice (the Notice) is supplemental to and should be read in conjunction with the pricing supplement dated 28 February 2024 prepared in respect of the Notes (the "Pricing Supplement"). With effect from 18 March 2024, the Pricing Supplement was amended and restated in accordance with the pricing supplement included in the Schedule hereto dated 18 March 2024 (the "Amended and Restated Pricing Supplement"). The Amended and Restated Pricing Supplement amends and restates the Pricing Supplement to correct a manifest error relating to the date of the Noteholder Put Option. The following provision in Part A section 23(i) of the Pricing Supplement as quoted below: (i) Optional Redemption Date(s): 1 March 2024 is amended to read as follows: (i) Optional Redemption Date(s): 1 September 2024 Capitalised terms used but not defined herein shall have the meaning ascribed to them in the Amended and Restated Pricing Supplement.

NO PROSPECTUS IS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH REGULATION (EU) 2017/1129 (AS AMENDED OR SUPERSEDED) FOR THE ISSUE OF NOTES DESCRIBED BELOW. UK MIFIR PRODUCT GOVERNANCE / PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS AND ECPS ONLY TARGET MARKET - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Senior Notes has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Senior Notes is eligible counterparties, as defined in the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook ("COBS"), and professional clients, as defined in Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law of the UK by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("UK MiFIR"); and (ii) distribution of the Senior Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients should be execution only, non- advised and investment-advised services as well as portfolio management. The targeted investors are expected to have (1) high knowledge and/or experience with financial products, the ability to bear losses exceeding their initial investment amount, (3) a high risk profile, a requirement to have the ability to exit the investment early and/or income as investment objective and (5) a medium term investment horizon. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Senior Notes (a " UK distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a UK distributor subject to the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook (the "UK MiFIR Product Governance Rules") is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Senior Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels. PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area (the "EEA"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 (as amended), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation"). Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation. PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom ("UK"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of domestic law of the UK by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended (the "EUWA"); (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended, the "FSMA") and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law of the UK by virtue of the EUWA; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (as amended) as it forms part of domestic law of the UK by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No. 1286/2014 (as

amended) as it forms part of domestic law of the UK by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation. Amended & Restated Pricing Supplement dated 18 March 2024, amending and restating the Pricing Supplement dated 28 February 2024 (A bank governed by the Bank Act (Canada)) (LEI: BSGEFEIOM18Y80CKCV46) Issue of U.S.$20,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due 1 March 2034 (the "Notes") under a U.S.$12,000,000,000 Euro Note Programme by the Montréal Branch of National Bank of Canada PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS Any person making or intending to make an offer of the Notes may only do so in circumstances in which no obligation arises for the Issuer or the Dealer to publish a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or supplement a prospectus pursuant to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation, in each case, in relation to such offer. Neither the Issuer nor the Dealer has authorised, nor do they authorise, the making of any offer of Notes in any other circumstances. Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in the Prospectus dated 15 June 2023 as supplemented by the supplements dated 1 September 2023 and 6 December 2023 (together, the "Prospectus"). This document constitutes the Pricing Supplement of the Notes described herein and must be read in conjunction with such Prospectus as so supplemented. Full information on the Issuer and the offer of the Notes is only available on the basis of the combination of this Pricing Supplement and the Prospectus as so supplemented. References in the Conditions to "Final Terms" shall be deemed to be references to this Pricing Supplement. The Prospectus, together with the documents incorporated by reference therein are available for viewing during normal business hours and copies may be obtained at the registered office of the Issuer, 4th Floor, 600 de La Gauchetière Street West, Montréal, Québec, H3B 4L2, Canada, and at the office of the Fiscal Agent and Transfer Agent, Citibank, N.A., London Branch, Citigroup Centre, Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5LB, United Kingdom. 1. Issuer: National Bank of Canada (the "Issuer" or the "Bank") 2. Branch of Account for Notes: Montréal 2

(i) Series Number: Tranche Number: Date on which the Notes will be consolidated and form a single Series: Specified Currency or Currencies: Aggregate Nominal Amount: Series: Tranche: Issue Price: (i) Specified Denominations: Calculation Amount: (i) Issue Date: Trade Date: Interest Commencement Date: Maturity Date: Interest Basis: Redemption/Payment Basis: Change of Interest or Redemption/ Payment Basis: Put/Call Options: Date Board approval for issuance of Notes obtained: Bail-inable Notes: 2024-10 1 Not Applicable United States dollars ("U.S.$") U.S.$20,000,000 U.S.$20,000,000 100 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount U.S.$200,000 U.S.$200,000 1 March 2024 21 February 2024 The Issue Date 1 March 2034, subject to adjustment for payment day purposes only in accordance with the Following Business Day Convention Compounded SOFR + 1.30 per cent. Floating Rate Note, subject to the Minimum Rate of Interest and to the Maximum Rate of Interest (further particulars specified below) Subject to early redemption or purchase, redemption at par on the Maturity Date Not Applicable Noteholder Put (further particulars specified below) Not Applicable No PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE 16. Fixed Rate Note Provisions: Not Applicable 17. Fixed Rate Reset Note Not Applicable Provisions: 3

18. Floating Rate Note Provisions: Specified Period(s): Specified Interest

Payment Date(s): First Interest Payment

Date: Business Day Convention: Additional Business Centre(s): Manner in which the Rate(s) of Interest is/are to be determined: Calculation Agent: Screen Rate

Determination: Benchmark:

Applicable CMS Formula:

Calculation Method:

Observation Method:

Relevant Time:

Interest Determination Date(s):

Screen Page:

Reference Banks:

Relevant Financial Centre:

Representative Amount:

Effective Date:

Specified Duration:

Observation Look-Back Period:

Look-Back Period: Relevant Number:

"p": ISDA Determination: Range accrual: Applicable Not Applicable 1 March, 1 June, 1 September and 1 December in each year, commencing on 1 June 2024 up to and including the Maturity Date, not subject to any adjustment, as the Business Day Convention in (iv) below is specified to be No Adjustment 1 June 2024 No Adjustment London, New York and Toronto Screen Rate Determination National Bank of Canada shall be the Calculation Agent Applicable SOFR Not Applicable Compounded SOFR Observation Shift Convention 3:00 p.m. New York time Two U.S. Government Securities Business Days prior to the end of each Interest Period Not Applicable Not Applicable New York Not Applicable Not Applicable Not Applicable Not Applicable Not Applicable Two (in respect of the Observation Period under the Observation Shift Convention) Not Applicable Not Applicable 4

(xi) Linear Interpolation: Not Applicable (xii) Margin(s): + 1.30 per cent. per annum (xiii) Multiplier: Not Applicable (xiv) Minimum Rate of Zero per cent. per annum Interest: (xv) Maximum Rate of 6.00 per cent. per annum Interest: (xvi) Day Count Fraction: 30/360 (xvii) Benchmark Condition 4(o) is Not Applicable Discontinuation (General): (xviii) Benchmark Condition 4(p) is Applicable Replacement Provisions - Compounded SOFR: 19. Zero Coupon Note Not Applicable Provisions: 20. Index-Linked Interest/ Other Not Applicable Variable-Linked Interest Note Provisions: 21. Dual Currency Note Not Applicable Provisions: PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION 22. Issuer Call Option: Not Applicable 23. Noteholder Put Option: Applicable 5

Optional Redemption Date(s): Optional Redemption Amount(s) of each Note and method, if any, of calculation of such amount(s): Notice period (if other than as set out in Condition 5(k)): Early Redemption for Illegality: Minimum Period: Maximum Period: Early Redemption for a Disruption Event: Minimum Period: Maximum Period: Trade Date: Early Redemption for Special Circumstance: Minimum Period: Maximum Period: Early Redemption for an Administrator/ Benchmark Event: Bail-inable Notes - TLAC Disqualification Event Call: Final Redemption Amount: Early Redemption Amount:

Early Redemption Amount(s) per Calculation Amount payable on redemption for taxation reasons, Illegality, Disruption Event, following a Special Circumstance or on Event of Default and/or the method of calculating the same: 6 1 September 2024 The Noteholder Redemption Amount in respect of the Notes shall be such amount per Calculation Amount determined by the Calculation Agent in good faith and on such basis as it, in its sole and absolute discretion, considers fair and reasonable in the circumstances, to be equal to the fair market value of the Notes immediately prior to the date of redemption (ignoring the event resulting in the early redemption of the Notes), plus or minus any related hedging gains or costs. A minimum of 20 Business Days but not more than 30 Business Days prior to the Optional Redemption Date. Applicable Not less than fifteen (15) days' notice Not Applicable Applicable Not less than fifteen (15) days' notice Not Applicable 21 February 2024 Applicable Not less than fifteen (15) days' notice Not Applicable Not Applicable Not Applicable U.S.$ 200,000 per Calculation Amount The Early Redemption Amount in respect of the Notes shall be such amount per Calculation Amount determined by the Calculation Agent in good faith and on such basis as it, in its sole and absolute discretion, considers fair and reasonable in the circumstances, to be equal to the fair market value of the Notes immediately prior to the date of redemption (ignoring the event resulting in the early redemption of the Notes), plus or minus any related hedging gains or costs.

GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTES Form of Notes: Financial Centre(s) or other special provisions relating to Payment Dates: Talons for future Coupons or Receipts to be attached to Definitive Notes (and dates on which such Talons mature): Details relating to Partly- Paid Notes: amount of each payment comprising the Issue Price and date on which each payment is to be made and consequences (if any) of failure to pay, including any right of the Issuer to forfeit the Notes and interest due on late payment: Details relating to Instalment Notes: amount of each instalment (" Instalment Amount "), date on which each payment is to be made (" Instalment Date "): Redenomination, renominalisation and reconventioning provisions: Consolidation provisions: Calculation Agent for purposes of Condition 6(j) RMB Notes) ((if other than the Fiscal Agent): Bearer Notes (Classic Global Note form): Temporary Global Note exchangeable on or after 10 April 2024 for a Permanent Global Bearer Note which is exchangeable for Definitive Bearer Notes in the limited circumstances specified in the Permanent Global Note. London, New York and Toronto Yes. As the Notes have more than 27 coupon payments, talons may be required if, on exchange into definitive form, more than 27 coupon payments are remaining. Not Applicable Not Applicable Not Applicable Not Applicable Not Applicable 7