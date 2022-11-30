National Bank of Canada : Annual financial and audit reports - EN

At a Glance

Founded in 1859, National Bank of Canada offers financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients and governments across Canada. We are one of Canada's six systemically important banks and among the most profitable banks on

a global basis by return on equity.

We operate through three business segments in Canada-Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets. A fourth segment-U.S. Specialty Finance and International- complements the growth of our domestic operations.

We are a leading bank in our core Quebec market and also hold leadership positions across the country in selected activities.

We strive to meet the highest standards of social responsibility while creating value for our shareholders. We are proud to be recognized as an employer of choice and for promoting diversity and inclusion.

We are headquartered in Montreal, and our securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA).

Table of Contents

3 Message From the President and Chief Executive Officer

Members of the Senior Leadership Team Message From the Chairman of the Board

Members of the Board of Directors Our One Mission

How We Support Sustainable Development

Risk Disclosures

Management's Discussion and Analysis

Audited Consolidated Financial Statements

Statistical Review