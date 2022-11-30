National Bank of Canada : Annual financial and audit reports - EN
At a Glance
Founded in 1859, National Bank of Canada offers financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients and governments across Canada. We are one of Canada's six systemically important banks and among the most profitable banks on
a global basis by return on equity.
We operate through three business segments in Canada-Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets. A fourth segment-U.S. Specialty Finance and International- complements the growth of our domestic operations.
We are a leading bank in our core Quebec market and also hold leadership positions across the country in selected activities.
We strive to meet the highest standards of social responsibility while creating value for our shareholders. We are proud to be recognized as an employer of choice and for promoting diversity and inclusion.
We are headquartered in Montreal, and our securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA).
Table of Contents
3 Message From the President and Chief Executive Officer
Members of the Senior Leadership Team
Message From the Chairman of the Board
Members of the Board of Directors
Our One Mission
How We Support Sustainable Development
Risk Disclosures
Management's Discussion and Analysis
Audited Consolidated Financial Statements
Statistical Review
Information for Shareholders
2.7 million Clients(1)
29,509 Employees(2)
$9.7 B Total Revenues
$3.4 B Net Income
$404 B Total Assets
$31.2 B Market Capitalization
11%
2022 Total Revenues - Adjusted
by Business Segment(3)
25%
40%
Personal and Commercial
Wealth Management
Financial Markets
24%
U.S. Specialty Finance and International
16%
2022 Total Revenues - Adjusted
19 %
by Geographic Distribution(3)
53%
Province of Quebec
31%
Other Canadian provinces
Outside of Canada
(1 ) Clients of the Personal and Commercial segment
Worldwide
Excluding theOther heading. See the Financial Reporting Method section on pages 16 to 21 for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures.
Investing in National Bank
OUR PILLARS
Our Culture
Entrepreneurial culture
Proven agility
Collaboration
Diversity and inclusion
Our Strategic
Positioning
Canadian bank with leading franchise in Quebec
Differentiated positioning in Financial Markets and Wealth Management
Focused strategy outside of Canada
Our Discipline
Strong risk management culture
Disciplined cost management
Solid capital levels
Sound ESG governance
OUR PERFORMANCE IN 2022
Superior ROE(1)
18.8%
Sustainable Dividend Growth
($ per share)
2022 Return on Common Shareholders' Equity(2) (ROE)
Strong Earnings Growth
9.9% 11.4%(3)
Growth of Income Before Provisions for Credit Losses and Income Taxes (2021-2022)
9.4%
5-year CAGR
$3.58
$2.44
$2.66
$2.84
$2.84(6)
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Solid Capital Position
12.7%
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Ratio(4) as at October 31, 2022
Solid Credit Performance
7 bps(2)
PCL on Impaired Loans (excl. POCI) Ratio(5)
Premium Total Shareholder Returns(2)
CAGR for the periods ended October 31, 2022(2)(7)
Ranking(8)
National
Canadian
Bank
Peers(8)
TSX
3 years
# 1
15%
9%
9%
5 years
# 1
13%
7%
7%
10 years
# 1
14%
11%
8%
(1 ) Based on Return on common shareholders' equity (ROE) as reported by Canadian peers, including Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Bank of Nova Scotia and Toronto-Dominion Bank (together, the Canadian peers).
See the Glossary section on pages 122 to 125 for details on the composition of these measures.
Growth of adjusted income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes. See the Financial Reporting Method section on pages 16 to 21 for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures.
See the Financial Reporting Method section on pages 16 to 21 for additional information on capital management measures.
Represents provisions for credit losses on impaired loans excluding purchased or originated credit impaired (POCI) loans as a percentage of average loans and acceptances. See the Glossary section on pages 122 to 125 for details of this measure.
Interruption of any dividend increases, as prescribed by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) between March 13, 2020 and November 4, 2021.
Compound annual growth rate. Source: Nasdaq IR Insight via Factset.
Among Canadian peers, as defined above.
National Bank of Canada
1
2022 Annual Report
Financial
Overview
Medium-Term Objectives and Results
Medium-Term Objectives
2022 Results
8.3%
Growth in diluted earnings per share - Adjusted(1)
5-10%
18.8%
ROE - Adjusted(2)
15-20%
36.8%
Dividend payout ratio - Adjusted(2)
40-50%
12.7%
CET1 capital ratio(3)
Strong level
4.5%
Leverage ratio(3)
Strong level
Financial Highlights
As at October 31 or for the year ended October 31
2022
2021
(millions of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
Operating results
Total revenues
9,652
8,927
Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes
4,422
4,024
Net income
3,383
3,140
Diluted earnings per share
$ 9.61
$ 8.85
Return on common shareholders' equity(4)
18.8 %
20.7%
Dividend payout ratio(4)
36.8 %
31.7%
Operating results - Adjusted(1)
Total revenues - Adjusted
9,934
9,1 16
Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes - Adjusted
4,704
4,222
Net income - Adjusted
3,383
3,147
Diluted earnings per share - Adjusted
$ 9.61
$ 8.87
Efficiency ratio - Adjusted(2)
52.6 %
53.7 %
Dividends declared
$ 3.58
$ 2.84
Total assets
403,740
355,621
See the Financial Reporting Method section on pages 16 to 21 for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures.
See the Financial Reporting Method section on pages 16 to 21 for additional information on non-GAAP ratios.
See the Financial Reporting Method section on pages 16 to 21 for additional information on capital measures.
See the Glossary section on pages 122 to 125 for details on the composition of these measures.
2
National Bank of Canada
2022 Annual Report
Message From the President and Chief Executive Officer
As I look back on my first year, I am proud of all that has been accomplished in a year marked by an uncertain and challenging economic and operating environment. Our strong performance in this context was made possible by the dedication of our talented team, the relationships we have built with our clients and our constant focus on value creation.
Early in the year, we saw significant improvements globally from both health and economic perspectives. As the year progressed, inflation accelerated, interest rates rose and geopolitical risks intensified, contributing to persistent volatility and heightened economic uncertainty. We successfully navigated this complex environment, remained focused on the execution of our strategic priorities and delivered strong financial results.
Our consistent performance is supported by our three key pillars. First, our culture encourages us to be agile, entrepreneurial and to work as a team, enabling us to adapt and seize opportunities. Second, our unique strategic positioning with a domestic focus, a leading franchise in Quebec and a targeted strategy outside Canada provides diversification to our earnings streams and resiliency through market cycles. Finally, our disciplined approach towards capital allocation, risk management and cost management is the cornerstone of our robust balance sheet. This solid foundation will continue to support future performance.
Discipline, Consistency, Performance
In fiscal 2022, we generated superior organic growth across all our business segments. Operating leverage, a key performance indicator, was positive for the year.
The Bank also generated an industry-leading return on equity. This reflects our ability to strike the right balance between growth, capital deployment discipline and credit quality. It also speaks to the diversification of our activities, which include highly accretive businesses.
In a context of heightened macroeconomic uncertainty, we maintained robust capital levels.
We ended 2022 with strong capital ratios and prudent levels of allowances for credit losses. We continued to prioritize deploying capital to support organic growth, investing in efficiency improvements and returning capital to shareholders.
In 2022, we increased our dividend by 26%. This included a 23% increase paid in February 2022, following the lifting of OSFI restrictions on dividend increases and share buybacks set at the beginning of the pandemic. The objective of this substantial increase was to reset the dividend level towards our medium-term payout target range of 40% to 50% of net income. During the year, we also returned $245 million of capital to shareholders through share repurchases. Total shareholder returns over three-,five-, and 10-year periods remained among the best in our peer group, demonstrating our ability to drive consistent returns over time.
Strong Organic Growth Across All Business Segments
In 2022, our Personal and Commercial Banking business generated solid growth, as we continued to balance volumes, margins and credit quality. We are pleased with our client satisfaction scores, which continued to improve, reflecting our sustained focus on enhancing the end-to-end client experience. We also capitalized on our targeted approach across Canada that is focused on specialized industries. This segment is well-positioned to capture additional market share in Quebec and seize opportunities in other Canadian markets.
Our differentiated Wealth Management segment delivered a strong performance in 2022 despite challenging market conditions. This was supported by a well-diversified revenue mix that includes a strong deposit base, above-market asset growth and enhanced cross-segment opportunities with our other domestic businesses. A key long-term growth lever for the Bank, our Wealth Management business is poised to deliver solid earnings growth and superior return on equity through the cycle.
National Bank of Canada
3
2022 Annual Report
