    NA   CA6330671034

NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA

(NA)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:23 2022-11-30 pm EST
95.42 CAD   -3.05%
National Bank Of Canada : Annual financial and audit reports - EN
PU
01:33pNational Bank Of Canada : Duration nation (as here comes the cash)
PU
01:22pNational Bank Of Canada CEO Says Demand For Residential Mortgage to Continue to Slow
RE
National Bank of Canada : Annual financial and audit reports - EN

11/30/2022 | 03:24pm EST
20

Annual

Report

At a Glance

Founded in 1859, National Bank of Canada offers financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients and governments across Canada. We are one of Canada's six systemically important banks and among the most profitable banks on

a global basis by return on equity.

We operate through three business segments in Canada-Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets. A fourth segment-U.S. Specialty Finance and International- complements the growth of our domestic operations.

We are a leading bank in our core Quebec market and also hold leadership positions across the country in selected activities.

We strive to meet the highest standards of social responsibility while creating value for our shareholders. We are proud to be recognized as an employer of choice and for promoting diversity and inclusion.

We are headquartered in Montreal, and our securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA).

Table of Contents

3 Message From the President and Chief Executive Officer

  1. Members of the Senior Leadership Team
  2. Message From the Chairman of the Board
  1. Members of the Board of Directors
  2. Our One Mission
  1. How We Support Sustainable Development
  1. Risk Disclosures
  1. Management's Discussion and Analysis
  1. Audited Consolidated Financial Statements
  1. Statistical Review
  1. Information for Shareholders

2.7 million Clients(1)

29,509 Employees(2)

$9.7 B Total Revenues

$3.4 B Net Income

$404 B Total Assets

$31.2 B Market Capitalization

11%

2022 Total Revenues - Adjusted

by Business Segment(3)

25%

40%

Personal and Commercial

Wealth Management

Financial Markets

24%

U.S. Specialty Finance and International

16%

2022 Total Revenues - Adjusted

19 %

by Geographic Distribution(3)

53%

Province of Quebec

31%

Other Canadian provinces

Outside of Canada

(1 ) Clients of the Personal and Commercial segment

  1. Worldwide
  2. Excluding the Other heading. See the Financial Reporting Method section on pages 16 to 21 for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures.

Investing in National Bank

OUR PILLARS

Our Culture

  • Entrepreneurial culture
  • Proven agility
  • Collaboration
  • Diversity and inclusion

Our Strategic

Positioning

  • Canadian bank with leading franchise in Quebec
  • Differentiated positioning in Financial Markets and Wealth Management
  • Focused strategy outside of Canada

Our Discipline

  • Strong risk management culture
  • Disciplined cost management
  • Solid capital levels
  • Sound ESG governance

OUR PERFORMANCE IN 2022

Superior ROE(1)

18.8%

Sustainable Dividend Growth

($ per share)

2022 Return on Common Shareholders' Equity(2) (ROE)

Strong Earnings Growth

9.9% 11.4%(3)

Growth of Income Before Provisions for Credit Losses and Income Taxes (2021-2022)

9.4%

5-year CAGR

$3.58

$2.44

$2.66

$2.84

$2.84(6)

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Solid Capital Position

12.7%

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Ratio(4) as at October 31, 2022

Solid Credit Performance

7 bps(2)

PCL on Impaired Loans (excl. POCI) Ratio(5)

Premium Total Shareholder Returns(2)

CAGR for the periods ended October 31, 2022(2)(7)

Ranking(8)

National

Canadian

Bank

Peers(8)

TSX

3 years

# 1

15%

9%

9%

5 years

# 1

13%

7%

7%

10 years

# 1

14%

11%

8%

(1 ) Based on Return on common shareholders' equity (ROE) as reported by Canadian peers, including Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Bank of Nova Scotia and Toronto-Dominion Bank (together, the Canadian peers).

  1. See the Glossary section on pages 122 to 125 for details on the composition of these measures.
  2. Growth of adjusted income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes. See the Financial Reporting Method section on pages 16 to 21 for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures.
  3. See the Financial Reporting Method section on pages 16 to 21 for additional information on capital management measures.
  4. Represents provisions for credit losses on impaired loans excluding purchased or originated credit impaired (POCI) loans as a percentage of average loans and acceptances. See the Glossary section on pages 122 to 125 for details of this measure.
  5. Interruption of any dividend increases, as prescribed by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) between March 13, 2020 and November 4, 2021.
  6. Compound annual growth rate. Source: Nasdaq IR Insight via Factset.
  7. Among Canadian peers, as defined above.

National Bank of Canada

1

2022 Annual Report

Financial

Overview

Medium-Term Objectives and Results

Medium-Term Objectives

2022 Results

8.3%

Growth in diluted earnings per share - Adjusted(1)

5-10%

18.8%

ROE - Adjusted(2)

15-20%

36.8%

Dividend payout ratio - Adjusted(2)

40-50%

12.7%

CET1 capital ratio(3)

Strong level

4.5%

Leverage ratio(3)

Strong level

Financial Highlights

As at October 31 or for the year ended October 31

2022

2021

(millions of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

Operating results

Total revenues

9,652

8,927

Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes

4,422

4,024

Net income

3,383

3,140

Diluted earnings per share

$ 9.61

$ 8.85

Return on common shareholders' equity(4)

18.8 %

20.7%

Dividend payout ratio(4)

36.8 %

31.7%

Operating results - Adjusted(1)

Total revenues - Adjusted

9,934

9,1 16

Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes - Adjusted

4,704

4,222

Net income - Adjusted

3,383

3,147

Diluted earnings per share - Adjusted

$ 9.61

$ 8.87

Efficiency ratio - Adjusted(2)

52.6 %

53.7 %

Dividends declared

$ 3.58

$ 2.84

Total assets

403,740

355,621

  1. See the Financial Reporting Method section on pages 16 to 21 for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures.
  2. See the Financial Reporting Method section on pages 16 to 21 for additional information on non-GAAP ratios.
  3. See the Financial Reporting Method section on pages 16 to 21 for additional information on capital measures.
  4. See the Glossary section on pages 122 to 125 for details on the composition of these measures.

2

National Bank of Canada

2022 Annual Report

Message From the President and Chief Executive Officer

As I look back on my first year, I am proud of all that has been accomplished in a year marked by an uncertain and challenging economic and operating environment. Our strong performance in this context was made possible by the dedication of our talented team, the relationships we have built with our clients and our constant focus on value creation.

Early in the year, we saw significant improvements globally from both health and economic perspectives. As the year progressed, inflation accelerated, interest rates rose and geopolitical risks intensified, contributing to persistent volatility and heightened economic uncertainty. We successfully navigated this complex environment, remained focused on the execution of our strategic priorities and delivered strong financial results.

Our consistent performance is supported by our three key pillars. First, our culture encourages us to be agile, entrepreneurial and to work as a team, enabling us to adapt and seize opportunities. Second, our unique strategic positioning with a domestic focus, a leading franchise in Quebec and a targeted strategy outside Canada provides diversification to our earnings streams and resiliency through market cycles. Finally, our disciplined approach towards capital allocation, risk management and cost management is the cornerstone of our robust balance sheet. This solid foundation will continue to support future performance.

Discipline, Consistency, Performance

In fiscal 2022, we generated superior organic growth across all our business segments. Operating leverage, a key performance indicator, was positive for the year.

The Bank also generated an industry-leading return on equity. This reflects our ability to strike the right balance between growth, capital deployment discipline and credit quality. It also speaks to the diversification of our activities, which include highly accretive businesses.

In a context of heightened macroeconomic uncertainty, we maintained robust capital levels.

We ended 2022 with strong capital ratios and prudent levels of allowances for credit losses. We continued to prioritize deploying capital to support organic growth, investing in efficiency improvements and returning capital to shareholders.

In 2022, we increased our dividend by 26%. This included a 23% increase paid in February 2022, following the lifting of OSFI restrictions on dividend increases and share buybacks set at the beginning of the pandemic. The objective of this substantial increase was to reset the dividend level towards our medium-term payout target range of 40% to 50% of net income. During the year, we also returned $245 million of capital to shareholders through share repurchases. Total shareholder returns over three-,five-, and 10-year periods remained among the best in our peer group, demonstrating our ability to drive consistent returns over time.

Strong Organic Growth Across All Business Segments

In 2022, our Personal and Commercial Banking business generated solid growth, as we continued to balance volumes, margins and credit quality. We are pleased with our client satisfaction scores, which continued to improve, reflecting our sustained focus on enhancing the end-to-end client experience. We also capitalized on our targeted approach across Canada that is focused on specialized industries. This segment is well-positioned to capture additional market share in Quebec and seize opportunities in other Canadian markets.

Our differentiated Wealth Management segment delivered a strong performance in 2022 despite challenging market conditions. This was supported by a well-diversified revenue mix that includes a strong deposit base, above-market asset growth and enhanced cross-segment opportunities with our other domestic businesses. A key long-term growth lever for the Bank, our Wealth Management business is poised to deliver solid earnings growth and superior return on equity through the cycle.

National Bank of Canada

3

2022 Annual Report

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

National Bank of Canada published this content on 30 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2022 20:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 10 018 M 7 401 M 7 401 M
Net income 2022 3 382 M 2 498 M 2 498 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,99x
Yield 2022 3,66%
Capitalization 33 127 M 24 473 M 24 473 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,31x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,05x
Nbr of Employees 28 903
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA
Duration : Period :
National Bank of Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 98,42 CAD
Average target price 103,50 CAD
Spread / Average Target 5,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurent Ferreira President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marie-Chantal Gingras Chief Financial Officer
Jean Houde Chairman
Julie Lévesque Executive Vice President-Technology & Operations
Pierre Thabet Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA2.05%24 314
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.16%400 558
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.84%296 830
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.82%205 825
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.85%181 265
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.59%152 789