  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  National Bank of Canada
  News
  7. Summary
    NA   CA6330671034

NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA

(NA)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:02 2023-01-06 pm EST
93.69 CAD   +1.12%
02:51pNational Bank Of Canada : Cash is king (with much more of it to flow in 2023)
PU
11:05aNational Bank of Canada Outlines Outlook For Real Estate Coverage
MT
10:47aVermilion Energy Up Near 2% On Dividend Hike; National Bank Says Capex Guidance Aligned with Forecast
MT
Summary 
Summary

National Bank of Canada : Cash is king (with much more of it to flow in 2023)

01/06/2023 | 02:51pm EST
Market View

Economics and Strategy

January 6, 2023 - (Vol. VII, No. 5)

Cash is king (with much more of it to flow in 2023)

By Warren Lovely

Before tacking any new calendar to the wall, it's customary to pencil in particularly notable days. For fixed income investors, dealers or strategists, many of the most vital days coincide with major economic data releases, monetary policy decisions/communications, budgets/funding announcements and assorted other geopolitical events. For Canada's domestic bond market, however, there are always a handful of additional days that are worth prepping for: those characterized by distinctly outsized cash flows.

Canada's heavy concentration of bond maturities and the resulting lumpiness in fixed income cash flows are nothing new. In a sense, consistently chunky cash flows have produced something of a normal sinus rhythm for our bond market. Historically, hefty cash flows, index roll outs/roll overs and associated portfolio adjustments have coloured absolute and relative performance in Canadian rates and credit markets. After all, when you have over 50% of a year's cash paid out on just 10 days (comprising less than 3% of the calendar) it pays to sit up and take notice. Of course, as we've seen more than once (including in 2022), markets must account for (contend with) more than mere cash flows.

What makes 2023 potentially notable/special is the larger amount of cash due to be paid out. Based on current FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index constituents, we estimate C$58.4 billion in total index cash flows for calendar 2023 (a figure that will ultimately change as more issues arrive). That's almost 15% more cash than the past couple of years and is more like 25% higher than what flowed half a decade ago. We'll be previewing Canada's particularly noteworthy cash flow days as they get closer. For now, this Market View may prove handy when marking up your calendar. Some of these days are simply too important to miss.

Chart 1: Distinctly lumpy cash flows produce normal sinus rhythm for Canada's domestic bond market

Projected daily FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index cash flows: 2023

  1. C$bln

0

1-Jan

1-Feb

1-Mar

1-Apr

1-May

1-Jun

1-Jul

1-Aug

1-Sep

1-Oct

1-Nov

1-Dec

Source: NBF, FTSE Russell | Note: For all charts, estimates/analysis based on Index constituents/pricing captured at end of each year (e.g., 2023 cash flows estimated end of Dec-22)

This is how 2023's $58.4bln of index cash shakes out. Chunky? No question. There won't be a whole lot to key on in either January or February, with the first major day of note coming March 1st. Things get really interesting in June, where the 1st, 2nd, 15th and 18th are all important days. Then, of course, there's the six-month echo effect in September (1st) and December (1st, 2nd, 15th, 18th).

Chart 2: June & December remain most important months…

Chart 3: … with cash heavily concentrated into a few days

Projected monthly FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index cash flows: 2023

10 largest projected FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index cash flow days: 2023

16

C$bln

7

C$bln

14

6

22% of year's cash paid

12

5

out on 2 largest days...

37% on 4 largest days...

10

4

52% on 10 largest days

Monthly avg

8

15.2

C$4.9bln

15.2

3

6

2

4

5.3

5.3

1

2

0

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jun-1

Dec-1

Jun-2

Dec*-2

Sep-1

Mar-1

Jun-15

Dec-15

Jun*-18

Dec-18

Avg

0

Source: NBF, FTSE Russell

Source: NBF, FTSE Russell | Note: Asterisk denotes a day that falls on weekend in 2023

Further to Chart 1, June/December and March/September are the real focal months when it comes to Canada's bond market cash. It has long been thus.

June 1st/2nd (and December 1st/2nd) are about as striking as they come, standing 7-11 standard deviations above the daily average. In all, 52% of this year's cash will flow on just 10 days.

1

% chg

Market View

Economics and Strategy

Chart 4: Almost 15% more cash in 2023

Projected FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index cash flows: 2023 vs. trend

60

C$bln

55

50

45

58.4

51.2

40

35

30

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Source: NBF, FTSE Russell

The seasonal pattern of cash flows may not be all that different, but this year's total index cash is stepping up notably. We estimate ~15% more index cash in 2023 vs. the prior year.

Chart 6: More bonds x higher coupon = much more cash

Nature of change in FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index coupons: 2023 vs. 2022

  1. C$bln

3

5.0

2

3.5

3.9

1

2.4

0

Larger O/S

Higher cpn

GoC only

All other

Y/Y chg in coupons by effect type

Y/Y chg in coupons by sector

Source: NBF, FTSE Russell | Note: Total coupon payments +$7.4bln year-over-year

We attribute the largest share of 2023's index cash flow increase to the larger stock of bonds now held by end investors (exacerbated by a BoC QT programme that started up Apr-22).

Chart 5: Extra cash on most days, including all the biggies

Change in projected FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index cash: Key days

25

2023 vs. 2022

20

2023 vs. prior 3Y avg

15

10

19.5

19.5

11.0

14.5

5

7.7

10.6

6.2

7.1

4.4

5.8

0

1-Mar/

1-Jun/

2-Jun/

15-Jun/

18-Jun/

1-Sep

1-Dec

2-Dec

15-Dec

18-Dec

Source: NBF, FTSE Russell

  1. clear majority of days will be characterized by more cash in 2023 than the recent trend. That's true for all 10 of the largest cash flow days. There will be an extra 20% on June/December 1st.

Chart 7: Bond holdings expand (although market value suffered)

Total holdings & market value of FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index

2250

C$bln

2000

Current holdings

1750

1500

Market value

1250

1000

750

Dec-10

Dec-11

Dec-12

Dec-13

Dec-14

Dec-15

Dec-16

Dec-17

Dec-18

Dec-19

Dec-20

Dec-21

Dec-22

Source: NBF, FTSE Russell | Note: End of year sum of all Index securities; GoC excl. BoC

The par value of index bond holdings (excl. BoC), expanded $173bln in 2022-a larger increase than in 2020 or 2021, when BoC QE neutralized much of the sovereign's net bond supply.

Chart 8: Average coupon edged up in 2022 (with more to come)

Chart 9: Roll outs/roll overs will trigger duration adjustments

Average coupon/yield of FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index

Maturity profile of FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index, highlighting bond rolls

5.0

%

Wgt avg cpn

300

C$bln

4.5

Rolling out of Index

Wgt avg yld

250

4.0

3.5

200

Rolling Mid to Short

3.0

150

2.5

100

2.0

Rolling Long to Mid

50

1.5

1.0

Dec-11

Dec-13

Dec-14

Dec-16

Dec-17

Dec-19

Dec-22

0

Dec-10

Dec-12

Dec-15

Dec-18

Dec-20

Dec-21

2024

2029

2034

2039

2044

2049

2054

2059

2064+

Source: NBF, FTSE Russell | Note: End of year weighted average of all Index securities

Source: NBF, FTSE Russell | Note: Red bars denote total current holdings rolling in 2023

We estimate that the weighted average coupon of the FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index rose 13 bps in 2022 (with more coming in 2023). This explains some of the extra cash set to flow.

Finally, we'd highlight the non-trivial duration adjustments that accrue as bonds either roll out or roll over. Some $360bln of current holdings (or 19% of the Universe) will be impacted in 2023.

2

Market View

Economics and Strategy

Economics and Strategy

Montreal Office 514-879-2529

Stéfane Marion

Matthieu Arseneau

Chief Economist and Strategist

Deputy Chief Economist

stefane.marion@nbc.ca

matthieu.arseneau@nbc.ca

Kyle Dahms

Daren King, CFA

Jocelyn Paquet

Economist

Economist

Economist

kyle.dahms@nbc.ca

daren.king@nbc.ca

jocelyn.paquet@nbc.ca

Alexandra Ducharme

Angelo Katsoras

Economist

Geopolitical Analyst

alexandra.ducharme@nbc.ca

angelo.katsoras@nbc.ca

General

Toronto Office 416-869-8598

Warren Lovely

Chief Rates and Public Sector Strategist warren.lovely@nbc.ca

Taylor Schleich

Rates Strategist taylor.Schleich@nbc.ca

This Report was prepared by National Bank Financial, Inc. (NBF), (a Canadian investment dealer, member of IIROC), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada. National Bank of Canada is a public company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The particulars contained herein were obtained from sources which we believe to be reliable but are not guaranteed by us and may be incomplete and may be subject to change without notice. The information is current as of the date of this document. Neither the author nor NBF assumes any obligation to update the information or advise on further developments relating to the topics or securities discussed. The opinions expressed are based upon the author(s) analysis and interpretation of these particulars and are not to be construed as a solicitation or offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned herein, and nothing in this

Report constitutes a representation that any investment strategy or recommendation contained herein is suitable or appropriate to a recipient's individual circumstances. In all cases, investors should conduct their own investigation and analysis of such information before taking or omitting to take any action in relation to securities or markets that are analyzed in this Report. The Report alone is not intended to form the basis for an investment decision, or to replace any due diligence or analytical work required by you in making an investment decision.

This Report is for distribution only under such circumstances as may be permitted by applicable law. This Report is not directed at you if NBF or any affiliate distributing this Report is prohibited or restricted by any legislation or regulation in any jurisdiction from making it available to you. You should satisfy yourself before reading it that NBF is permitted to provide this Report to you under relevant legislation and regulations.

National Bank of Canada Financial Markets is a trade name used by National Bank Financial and National Bank of Canada Financial Inc.

Canadian Residents

NBF or its affiliates may engage in any trading strategies described herein for their own account or on a discretionary basis on behalf of certain clients and as market conditions change, may amend or change investment strategy including full and complete divestment. The trading interests of NBF and its affiliates may also be contrary to any opinions expressed in this Report.

NBF or its affiliates often act as financial advisor, agent or underwriter for certain issuers mentioned herein and may receive remuneration for its services. As well NBF and its affiliates and/or their officers, directors, representatives, associates, may have a position in the securities mentioned herein and may make purchases

and/or sales of these securities from time to time in the open market or otherwise. NBF and its affiliates may make a market in securities mentioned in this Report. This Report may not be independent of the proprietary interests of NBF and its affiliates.

This Report is not considered a research product under Canadian law and regulation, and consequently is not governed by Canadian rules applicable to the publication and distribution of research Reports, including relevant restrictions or disclosures required to be included in research Reports.

3

Market View

Economics and Strategy

UK Residents

This Report is a marketing document. This Report has not been prepared in accordance with EU legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and it is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of investment research. In respect of the distribution of this

Report to UK residents, NBF has approved the contents (including, where necessary, for the purposes of Section 21(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000). This Report is for information purposes only and does not constitute a personal recommendation, or investment, legal or tax advice. NBF and/or its

parent and/or any companies within or affiliates of the National Bank of Canada group and/or any of their directors, officers and employees may have or may have had interests or long or short positions in, and may at any time make purchases and/or sales as principal or agent, or may act or may have acted as

market maker in the relevant investments or related investments discussed in this Report, or may act or have acted as investment and/or commercial banker with respect hereto. The value of investments, and the income derived from them, can go down as well as up and you may not get back the amount

invested. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. If an investment is denominated in a foreign currency, rates of exchange may have an adverse effect on the value of the investment. Investments which are illiquid may be difficult to sell or realise; it may also be difficult to obtain reliable information about their value or the extent of the risks to which they are exposed. Certain transactions, including those involving futures, swaps, and other derivatives, give rise to

substantial risk and are not suitable for all investors. The investments contained in this Report are not available to retail customers and this Report is not for distribution to retail clients (within the meaning of the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority). Persons who are retail clients should not act or rely upon the

information in this Report. This Report does not constitute or form part of any offer for sale or subscription of or solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for the securities described herein nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever.

This information is only for distribution to Eligible Counterparties and Professional Clients in the United Kingdom within the meaning of the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority. NBF is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and has its registered office at 70 St. Mary Axe, London, EC3A 8BE.

NBF is not authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and the Financial Conduct Authority to accept deposits in the United Kingdom.

US Residents

With respect to the distribution of this report in the United States of America, National Bank of Canada Financial Inc. ("NBCFI") which is regulated by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and a member of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC), an affiliate of NBF, accepts responsibility for its

contents, subject to any terms set out above. To make further inquiry related to this report, or to effect any transaction, United States residents should contact their NBCFI registered representative.

This report is not a research report and is intended for Major US Institutional Investors only.

This report is not subject to US independence and disclosure standards applicable to research reports.

HK Residents

With respect to the distribution of this report in Hong Kong by NBC Financial Markets Asia Limited ("NBCFMA")which is licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission ("SFC") to conduct Type 1 (dealing in securities) and Type 3 (leveraged foreign exchange trading) regulated activities, the contents of this report

are solely for informational purposes. It has not been approved by, reviewed by, verified by or filed with any regulator in Hong Kong. Nothing herein is a

recommendation, advice, offer or solicitation to buy or sell a product or service, nor an official confirmation of any transaction. None of the products issuers, NBCFMA or its affiliates or other persons or entities named herein are obliged to notify you of changes to any information and none of the foregoing assume

any loss suffered by you in reliance of such information.

The content of this report may contain information about investment products which are not authorized by SFC for offering to the public in Hong Kong and such

information will only be available to, those persons who are Professional Investors (as defined in the Securities and Futures Ordinance of Hong Kong ("SFO")). If you are in any doubt as to your status you should consult a financial adviser or contact us. This material is not meant to be marketing materials and is not

intended for public distribution. Please note that neither this material nor the product referred to is authorized for sale by SFC. Please refer to product prospectus for full details.

There may be conflicts of interest relating to NBCFMA or its affiliates' businesses. These activities and interests include potential multiple advisory, transactional and financial and other interests in securities and instruments that may be purchased or sold by NBCFMA or its affiliates, or in other investment vehicles which are managed by NBCFMA or its affiliates that may purchase or sell such securities and instruments.

No other entity within the National Bank of Canada group, including National Bank of Canada and National Bank Financial Inc, is licensed or registered with the SFC. Accordingly, such entities and their employees are not permitted and do not intend to: (i) carry on a business in any regulated activity in Hong Kong; (ii)

hold themselves out as carrying on a business in any regulated activity in Hong Kong; or (iii) actively market their services to the Hong Kong public.

Copyright

This Report may not be reproduced in whole or in part, or further distributed or published or referred to in any manner whatsoever, nor may the information, opinions or conclusions contained in it be referred to without in each case the prior express written consent of NBF.

4

Disclaimer

National Bank of Canada published this content on 06 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2023 19:50:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
