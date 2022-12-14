Advanced search
    NA   CA6330671034

NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA

(NA)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  02:15 2022-12-14 pm EST
93.99 CAD   -0.06%
National Bank of Canada : Draining Canada's bond market holding tank (a quick progress report)

12/14/2022 | 01:42pm EST
Market View

Economics and Strategy

December 14, 2022 - (Vol. VI, No. 92)

Draining Canada's bond market holding tank (a quick progress report)

By Warren Lovely

Holding tank [noun]: A place in which someone or something is temporarily kept or confined

In a bond market context, central bank balance sheets were transformed into massive holding tanks as part of the policy response to the pandemic. But consistent with an equally extraordinary tightening exercise in 2022, central banks have started to drain off these vessels. So far, this QT process has been passive, gradual and generally less-than-disruptive. With the release of Canada's Q3 national balance sheet accounts this week, we've an ability to assess how this drainage system is working and where bonds formerly held at the BoC are ending up.

The Bank of Canada's holdings of domestic GoC bonds will end 2022 ~C$55 billion lower than the prior year-end (Chart 1). The corresponding ownership share will be 35.6% vs. a peak of 43.5% set in fall 2021 (Chart 2). Strictly speaking, running bonds off the Bank's balance sheet adds a non-trivial dimension to Canada's net bond supply dynamics. Simply put, it requires finding homes for more bonds. But so far, so good. In the first three quarters of 2022, we succeeded in placing more Canadas with a variety of domestic investor types, ownership shares moving up most notably at mutual funds, chartered banks and insurance companies. Non-residents have also helped balance the market, the par value of their holdings up almost C$20 billion on a year-to-date basis and their ownership share hovering around a non-trivial 30%.

Make no mistake, Canada's initial QT phase has been made more manageable by rapidly declining net borrowing needs (Chart 3). As per the latest credit market summary, Q3 ushered in negative net issuance of federal government bonds for the first time since 2018. Adding in the provinces, Canadian governments tapped credit markets, in all forms, for barely C$10 billion (net) in Q3. In first three quarters of the year, annualized government borrowing was <2% of GDP-nicely below the pre-COVID trend. In relative terms, governments have also accounted for a declining and below-average share of total credit market activity (Chart 4). In the past year, we trace less than 15% of net borrowing to Canadian governments-one of those technical factors that presumably colours one's RV assessment. All this speaks to the meaningful (albeit cyclically assisted) fiscal recovery that has been reported in Ottawa and across most provinces. No question, QT works a lot easier when government cash needs are low and falling. Notwithstanding this initial progress, there's a notionally tougher road ahead in 2023. (Much) slower economic growth risks complicating fiscal consolidation efforts; it surely won't be raining cash the way it was in 2021 and 2022. Meanwhile, the volume of bonds rolling off the Bank's balance sheet will reach almost C$90 billion in calendar 2023, which is clearly a bigger nut to crack.

Chart 1: BoC holdings of Canadas down $56bln in 2022

Chart 2: BoC ownership share edging down (though still elevated)

Change in BoC holdings of domestic GoC bonds

Ownership share of domestic GoC bonds

40

C$bln

M/M chg

Qtr avg

60

% of outstandings

30

Peak

50

20

40

10

30

0

-10

20

-20

10

BoC

Domestic (excl. BoC)

Non-res

-30

0

Jun-20

Jun-21

Jun-22

Jun-20

Jun-21

Jun-22

Dec-19

Mar-20

Sep-20

Dec-20

Mar-21

Sep-21

Dec-21

Mar-22

Sep-22

Dec-22

Dec-19

Mar-20

Sep-20

Dec-20

Mar-21

Sep-21

Dec-21

Mar-22

Sep-22

Dec-22

Source: NBF, BoC

Source: NBF, BoC

Chart 3: QT process aided by reduced net gov't borrowing

Chart 4: Striking recovery in broader public sector

Net borrowing by Cdn gov'ts: Level & type

Net borrowing by Cdn gov'ts: Relative to GDP & share of total funds raised

400

C$bln

GoC bonds

GoC ST

25

%

%

75

300

(4Q sum)

Oth gov't bonds

Oth gov't ST

(4Q sum, AR)

(4Q avg)

20

60

Relative to GDP (L)

200

15

Share of non-fin borrowing (R)

45

100

0

10

30

-100

5

15

-200

0

0

2019

2020

2021

2022

2010

2012

2014

2016

2018

2020

2022

Source: NBF, StatCan (NBS)

Source: NBF, StatCan (NBS) | Note: Dotted lines refer to pre-COVID avg (2010-19)

1

Market View

Economics and Strategy

Table 1: Detailing the ownership of C$4.95 trillion of Canadian debt securities

Market value & share of total holdings: Canadian debt securities by type of paper & holdings by detailed NBS sector (as at 2022:Q3)

Cdn

debt

Holdings (C$bln, market value)

securities

Total all sectors

4,951.4

Domestically held (incl. monetary authority)

3,079.6

Households & non-profit institutions

98.6

Corporations

2,611.1

Non-financial corporations

99.9

Financial corporations

2,511.2

Bank of Canada

398.3

Chartered banks & quasi-banks

451.9

Insurance & pension funds

822.7

Total other private financial institutions

566.4

Financial gov't business enterprises

271.9

General governments

369.9

Federal general government

9.7

Other levels of general government

252.9

Provincial & territorial governments

213.5

Local governments

39.4

Social security funds

107.3

Non-residents

1,871.9

Cdn

debt

Distribution of holdings by security type (%)

securities

Total all sectors

100%

Domestically held (incl. monetary authority)

62%

Households & non-profit institutions

2%

Corporations

53%

Non-financial corporations

2%

Financial corporations

51%

Bank of Canada

8.0%

Chartered banks & quasi-banks

9%

Insurance & pension funds

17%

Total other private financial institutions

11%

Financial gov't business enterprises

5%

General governments

7%

Federal general government

0%

Other levels of general government

5%

Provincial & territorial governments

4%

Local governments

1%

Social security funds

2%

Non-residents

38%

Canadian short-term paper

All Cdn

Gov't of

Other

ST paper

Canada

sectors

680.9

185.1

495.7

460.5

154.4

306.1

8.4

1.1

7.3

355.1

133.6

221.5

52.9

13.6

39.3

302.2

120.0

182.2

0.0

0.0

0.0

77.5

34.8

42.8

103.7

41.3

62.4

109.4

35.4

74.0

11.6

8.5

3.1

97.0

19.7

77.4

0.5

0.1

0.4

72.8

19.6

53.2

65.2

19.5

45.7

7.6

0.1

7.5

23.7

0.0

23.7

220.4

30.8

189.6

Canadian short-term paper

All Cdn

Gov't of

Other

ST paper

Canada

sectors

100%

100%

100%

68%

83%

62%

1%

1%

1%

52%

72%

45%

8%

7%

8%

44%

65%

37%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

11%

19%

9%

15%

22%

13%

16%

19%

15%

2%

5%

1%

14%

11%

16%

0%

0%

0%

11%

11%

11%

10%

11%

9%

1%

0%

2%

3%

0%

5%

32%

17%

38%

Canadian bonds

All Cdn

Gov't of

Provincial

Local

Other

bonds

Canada

gov'ts

gov'ts

sectors*

4,270.6

1,017.6

874.4

67.1

2,311.5

2,619.1

728.9

652.8

58.1

1,179.3

90.2

16.5

19.1

17.6

37.0

2,256.0

662.8

523.8

34.9

1,034.5

47.0

6.6

3.5

0.0

36.9

2,209.0

656.2

520.3

34.9

997.6

398.3

377.2

11.8

0.0

9.3

374.4

57.4

127.5

6.3

183.1

719.0

139.4

277.9

23.9

277.8

456.9

71.9

98.8

4.5

281.8

260.3

10.3

4.3

0.1

245.6

272.8

49.6

109.9

5.6

107.8

9.2

7.8

0.1

0.0

1.2

180.0

26.8

69.8

4.6

78.8

148.2

23.8

57.5

0.3

66.6

31.8

3.0

12.3

4.3

12.2

83.5

15.0

39.9

0.9

27.8

1,651.5

288.7

221.6

9.0

1,132.2

Canadian bonds

All Cdn

Gov't of

Provincial

Local

Other

bonds

Canada

gov'ts

gov'ts

sectors*

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

61%

72%

75%

87%

51%

2%

2%

2%

26%

2%

53%

65%

60%

52%

45%

1%

1%

0%

0%

2%

52%

64%

60%

52%

43%

9.3%

37.1%

1.4%

0.0%

0.4%

9%

6%

15%

9%

8%

17%

14%

32%

36%

12%

11%

7%

11%

7%

12%

6%

1%

0%

0%

11%

6%

5%

13%

8%

5%

0%

1%

0%

0%

0%

4%

3%

8%

7%

3%

3%

2%

7%

1%

3%

1%

0%

1%

6%

1%

2%

1%

5%

1%

1%

39%

28%

25%

13%

49%

Table 2: Spotlight on GoC bond holdings, as BoC running off holdings

Market value & share of Government of Canada bond holdings by select NBS sector (as at 2022:Q3)

GoC bond holdings (market value)

Current: Level (C$bln) Share (% of total)

Q/Q:

Level chg (C$bln)

Share chg (%-pts)

YTD:

Level chg (C$bln)

Share chg (%-pts)

All sectors

BoC

Domestic ex. BoC

Households & non-fin'l corps

Banks

Insurance companies

Trusteed pensions

Other private FIs

Financial GBEs

Federal gov't

Other levels of gov't

Social security funds

Non- residents

1,017.6

377.2

351.8

23.1

57.4

51.7

87.7

71.9

10.3

7.8

26.8

15.0

288.7

100.0%

37.1%

34.6%

2.3%

5.6%

5.1%

8.6%

7.1%

1.0%

0.8%

2.6%

1.5%

28.4%

-7.0

-15.9

-2.2

-1.5

3.2

0.1

-4.8

-1.5

-1.0

0.2

2.0

1.2

11.1

0.0%

-1.3%

0.0%

-0.1%

0.3%

0.0%

-0.4%

-0.1%

-0.1%

0.0%

0.2%

0.1%

1.3%

-70.1

-65.5

0.6

-3.9

6.6

0.4

-14.3

19.0

-5.0

0.5

-4.0

1.3

-5.2

0.0%

-3.6%

2.3%

-0.2%

1.0%

0.4%

-0.8%

2.2%

-0.4%

0.1%

-0.2%

0.2%

1.3%

Source: NBF, StatCan | Notes to Table 1-2: Canadian debt securities includes issues denominated in CAD as well as securities denominated in foreign currencies; other Canadian bond sectors includes corporates, CMB, GBEs, other public sector, etc; YTD refers to first three quarters of 2022; Q/Q & YTD change in holdings of GoC bonds influenced by significant revaluation effects (since data are reported on market value basis); par value of outstanding GoC bonds had increased on YTD basis

2

Market View

Economics and Strategy

Economics and Strategy

Montreal Office 514-879-2529

Stéfane Marion

Matthieu Arseneau

Chief Economist and Strategist

Deputy Chief Economist

stefane.marion@nbc.ca

matthieu.arseneau@nbc.ca

Kyle Dahms

Daren King, CFA

Jocelyn Paquet

Economist

Economist

Economist

kyle.dahms@nbc.ca

daren.king@nbc.ca

jocelyn.paquet@nbc.ca

Alexandra Ducharme

Angelo Katsoras

Economist

Geopolitical Analyst

alexandra.ducharme@nbc.ca

angelo.katsoras@nbc.ca

Toronto Office 416-869-8598

Warren Lovely

Chief Rates and Public Sector Strategist

warren.lovely@nbc.ca

Taylor Schleich

Rates Strategist taylor.Schleich@nbc.ca

