National Bank of Canada : Friday December 9, 2022

Market Review

U.S. major averages fluctuate as investors are cautious ahead of Fed meeting

The U.S. major averages fluctuated between gains and losses on Friday as U.S. data added to the uncertainty about the Federal Reserve policy outlook. U.S. producer prices rose slightly more than expected in November, raising concerns that the Federal Reserve will need to keep interest rates higher than longer. The PPI for final remand rose 0.3% in November, ahead of economist expectations for a 0.2% gain. The core rate, rose 0.1% to 0.3%. However, the year-on-year data pointed to signs that the pace of inflation is moderating, which could give the Federal Reserve room to slow its pace of interest rate hikes as Chair Jerome Powell indicated in his speech on November 30. The headline and core PPI inflation readings rose 7.4% and 4.9% respectively in the 12 months through November, after increasing 8.1% and 5.4% in October. Separate data showed U.S. consumer sentiment improved in December, while inflation expectations eased to a 15-month low. The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index rose to 59.1 in December, up from

56.8 in November, better that economist forecast for a 56.9 print. The survey's measure of one-year inflation expectations fell to 4.6%, from 4.9% in November. Investors await the closely watched consumer price inflation data on Tuesday, just ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. The Fed is widely expected to raise rates by 50 basis points to a range of 4.25% to 4.50% next week, a move that will mark a slower pace of rate increases.

Canada's TSX Composite Index fell for the sixth straight session, and was set to record its biggest weekly drop in more than two months. The technology sector outperformed the broader index. The energy sector reversed early gains, tracking crude oil prices and was the biggest drag on the index. In corporate news, Laurentian Bank surged after its fourth quarter profit beat analyst expectations. On the economic front, Canadian capacity utilization declined to 82.6% in the third quarter 2022, down from a downwardly revised 82.8% in the second quarter. A report from the IMF said that the Bank of Canada will likely need to keep interest rates at or above 4% for most of 2023 to cool an overheated economy and tame high inflation. The central bank hiked its overnight lending rate by 50 basis point on Wednesday to a 15-year high of 4.25%. The IMF said inflation should continue declining and return to the 2% target by end-2024, while economic growth was set to slow to 3.3% in 2022 and 1.5% next year. The projections are largely in line with the Bank of Canada's forecasts for growth to decline to just under 1% in 2023 and inflation returning to 2% in 2024.