  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  National Bank of Canada
  News
  7. Summary
    NA   CA6330671034

NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA

(NA)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-12-09 pm EST
94.96 CAD   +1.36%
04:43pNational Bank Of Canada : Friday December 9, 2022
PU
11:20aNational Bank of Canada Details Crescent Point's $375 Million Acquisition Of Kaybob Assets
MT
11:06aCredit Suisse Reviews Canadian Banks' Q4 -- Downgrades CIBC to Neutral, Target Cut to $63
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

National Bank of Canada : Friday December 9, 2022

12/09/2022 | 04:43pm EST
Market Review

December 9, 2022

EQUITY INDICES

LAST

CHANGE

%CHG

52 WK-HIGH

52 WK-LOW

YTD

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE

33,476.46

-305.02

-0.90%

36952.65

28660.94

-7.88%

S&P 500

3,934.38

-29.13

-0.73%

4818.62

3491.58

-17.45%

NASDAQ COMPOSITE

11,004.62

-77.39

-0.70%

15901.47

10088.83

-29.66%

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE

19,947.07

-22.12

-0.11%

22213.07

17873.18

-6.01%

STOXX EUROPE 50

3,779.44

22.47

0.60%

3872.11

3279.47

-1.02%

FTSE 100

7,476.63

4.46

0.06%

7687.27

6707.62

1.25%

DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX TR

14,370.72

106.16

0.74%

16285.35

11862.84

-9.53%

CAC40

6,677.64

30.33

0.46%

7384.86

5628.42

-6.65%

Nikkei 225 Index

27,901.01

326.58

1.18%

29388.16

24681.74

-3.09%

HANG SENG INDEX

19,900.87

450.64

2.32%

25050.59

14597.31

-14.95%

Shanghai SE Composite Index

3,206.95

9.60

0.30%

3708.94

2863.65

-11.89%

Market Review

U.S. major averages fluctuate as investors are cautious ahead of Fed meeting

The U.S. major averages fluctuated between gains and losses on Friday as U.S. data added to the uncertainty about the Federal Reserve policy outlook. U.S. producer prices rose slightly more than expected in November, raising concerns that the Federal Reserve will need to keep interest rates higher than longer. The PPI for final remand rose 0.3% in November, ahead of economist expectations for a 0.2% gain. The core rate, rose 0.1% to 0.3%. However, the year-on-year data pointed to signs that the pace of inflation is moderating, which could give the Federal Reserve room to slow its pace of interest rate hikes as Chair Jerome Powell indicated in his speech on November 30. The headline and core PPI inflation readings rose 7.4% and 4.9% respectively in the 12 months through November, after increasing 8.1% and 5.4% in October. Separate data showed U.S. consumer sentiment improved in December, while inflation expectations eased to a 15-month low. The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index rose to 59.1 in December, up from

56.8 in November, better that economist forecast for a 56.9 print. The survey's measure of one-year inflation expectations fell to 4.6%, from 4.9% in November. Investors await the closely watched consumer price inflation data on Tuesday, just ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. The Fed is widely expected to raise rates by 50 basis points to a range of 4.25% to 4.50% next week, a move that will mark a slower pace of rate increases.

Canada's TSX Composite Index fell for the sixth straight session, and was set to record its biggest weekly drop in more than two months. The technology sector outperformed the broader index. The energy sector reversed early gains, tracking crude oil prices and was the biggest drag on the index. In corporate news, Laurentian Bank surged after its fourth quarter profit beat analyst expectations. On the economic front, Canadian capacity utilization declined to 82.6% in the third quarter 2022, down from a downwardly revised 82.8% in the second quarter. A report from the IMF said that the Bank of Canada will likely need to keep interest rates at or above 4% for most of 2023 to cool an overheated economy and tame high inflation. The central bank hiked its overnight lending rate by 50 basis point on Wednesday to a 15-year high of 4.25%. The IMF said inflation should continue declining and return to the 2% target by end-2024, while economic growth was set to slow to 3.3% in 2022 and 1.5% next year. The projections are largely in line with the Bank of Canada's forecasts for growth to decline to just under 1% in 2023 and inflation returning to 2% in 2024.

S&P/TSX: LEADERS

LAST

CHANGE

%CHG

Torex Gold Resources Inc

$15.18

$0.96

6.75%

Laurentian Bank of Canada Foundation

$33.34

$1.88

5.98%

Paramount Resources Ltd

$28.70

$1.29

4.71%

ECN Capital Corp

$2.90

$0.12

4.32%

Dye & Durham Ltd

$13.31

$0.51

3.98%

S&P/TSX: LAGGARDS

LAST

CHANGE

%CHG

OceanaGold Corp

$2.45

-$0.17

-6.49%

Canopy Growth Corp

$3.91

-$0.27

-6.46%

Dollarama Inc

$82.43

-$3.06

-3.58%

Secure Energy Services Inc

$6.92

-$0.25

-3.49%

Imperial Oil Ltd

$68.22

-$2.29

-3.25%

S&P/TSX INDUSTRY

LAST

CHANGE

%CHG

YTD

ENERGY

236.07

-1.75

-0.74%

44.13%

MATERIALS

335.24

-1.21

-0.36%

2.11%

UTILITIES

309.31

1.03

0.33%

-9.92%

FINANCIALS

365.18

1.15

0.32%

-9.41%

INDUSTRIALS

399.43

-1.70

-0.42%

4.86%

HEALTH CARE

22.65

-0.22

-0.96%

-50.72%

CONS. DISCRETION.

262.66

-2.58

-0.97%

-4.04%

CONS. STAPLES

854.65

1.65

0.19%

12.00%

INFO TECH.

139.31

0.65

0.47%

-34.37%

COMMUNICATION SVS

187.15

-0.39

-0.21%

-4.09%

REAL ESTATE

304.63

-0.24

-0.08%

-23.34%

GOVERNMENT BONDS

2YR

5YR

10YR

30YR

CANADA (YLD%)

3.85%

3.08%

2.89%

2.84%

U.S. (YLD%)

4.34%

3.78%

3.59%

3.58%

COMMODITIES/ FX

LAST

CHANGE

%CHG

YTD

CRUDE OIL WTI

$71.53

$0.07

0.10%

-4.89%

NATURAL GAS

$6.32

$0.36

6.06%

69.52%

GOLD

$1,796.80

$8.10

0.45%

-1.69%

COPPER

$3.86

-$0.03

-0.66%

-13.31%

CAD / USD

$0.7327

-$0.0028

-0.38%

-7.41%

CAD / EUR

€0.6958

-€0.0008

-0.11%

0.00%

USD / EUR

€0.9497

€0.0026

0.27%

7.99%

USD / JPY

¥136.67

¥0.02

0.01%

18.76%

Source: Refinitiv

  1. National Bank Financial is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada.
  2. National Bank of Canada is a public company listed on Canadian stock exchanges.
  3. National Bank Financial may act as financial advisor, fiscal agent or underwriter for certain companies mentioned herein and may receive remuneration for its services.
  4. National Bank Financial and/or its officers, directors, representatives or associates may have a position in the securities mentioned herein and may make purchases and/or sales of these securities from time to time in the open market or otherwise.
  5. The information contained herein was obtained from sources which we believe to be reliable, however we cannot represent that it is accurate or complete.
  6. This is not a recommendation for any security or investment sector as it may not be suitable for all types of investors. Please contact your investment advisor before purchase to discuss your investor profile and to further discuss these risk factors.

Disclaimer

National Bank of Canada published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2022 21:42:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA
Financials
Sales 2023 10 520 M 7 722 M 7 722 M
Net income 2023 3 249 M 2 385 M 2 385 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,69x
Yield 2023 4,24%
Capitalization 31 551 M 23 158 M 23 158 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,00x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,85x
Nbr of Employees 29 509
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA
Duration : Period :
National Bank of Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 93,69 CAD
Average target price 103,35 CAD
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurent Ferreira President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marie-Chantal Gingras Chief Financial Officer
Jean Houde Chairman
Julie Lévesque Executive Vice President-Technology & Operations
Pierre Thabet Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA-2.85%23 219
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.96%389 764
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.08%260 248
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.73%209 262
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.53%162 251
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.78%153 226