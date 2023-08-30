COMMUNIQUÉS DE PRESSE

Laurent Ferreira to speak at the Scotiabank Financials Summit
Montreal, August 31, 2023

Laurent Ferreira, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Bank of Canada (TSX: NA), is scheduled to speak at the Scotiabank Financials Summit on September 6, 2023, from 1:05 p.m. to 1:40 p.m. (EDT).

The webcast link is accessible on National Bank's website at https://www.nbc.ca/about-us/investors.html.

About National Bank of Canada
With $426 billion in assets as at July 31, 2023, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. The Bank has approximately 30,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

Information:

Marie-Claude Jarry

Senior Advisor, Investor Relations
National Bank of Canada

investorrelations@nbc.ca
1-866-517-5455

Alexandre Guay

Senior Advisor, Public Affairs and Corporate Social Responsibility
National Bank of Canada

alexandre.guay@nbc.ca
514-412-5125

