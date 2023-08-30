COMMUNIQUÉS DE PRESSE
Laurent Ferreira, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Bank of Canada (TSX: NA), is scheduled to speak at the Scotiabank Financials Summit on September 6, 2023, from 1:05 p.m. to 1:40 p.m. (EDT).
The webcast link is accessible on National Bank's website at https://www.nbc.ca/about-us/investors.html.
About National Bank of Canada
With $426 billion in assets as at July 31, 2023, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. The Bank has approximately 30,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.
Information:
Marie-Claude Jarry
Senior Advisor, Investor Relations
National Bank of Canada
investorrelations@nbc.ca
1-866-517-5455
Alexandre Guay
Senior Advisor, Public Affairs and Corporate Social Responsibility
National Bank of Canada
alexandre.guay@nbc.ca
514-412-5125
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
National Bank of Canada published this content on 31 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2023 20:13:04 UTC.