National Bank of Canada : Management Comments Q2 2023

Linda Boulanger - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations Thank you operator. Good afternoon everyone and welcome to our second quarter presentation. Presenting this afternoon are: Laurent Ferreira, President and CEO of the Bank;

Marie Chantal Gingras, Chief Financial Officer; and

Bill Bonnell, Chief Risk Officer. Also joining us for the Q&A session are: Lucie Blanchet and Stéphane Achard for Personal and Commercial Banking. Stéphane is also now responsible for our international activities, namely ABA Bank;

Denis Girouard, Head of Wealth Management; and

Étienne Dubuc, Head of Financial Markets, and now responsible for Credigy. Before we begin, I refer you to Slide 2 of our presentation, providing National Bank's caution regarding forward-looking statements. With that, let me now turn the call over to Laurent. Laurent Ferreira, President & CEO Merci Linda and thank you everyone for joining us. This morning, National Bank reported solid results for the second quarter, with earnings per share of $2.38. We generated a return on equity of 17.5%, reflecting our highly accretive business model. This performance underscores the strength of our franchise and diversity of our earnings streams. In the face of macroeconomic uncertainty and US banking turmoil, we remain very comfortable with our strategic positioning and defensive posture. First, our capital position is strong. With a CET1 ratio of 13.3%, we have flexibility to invest in organic growth across our businesses and a buffer against potential headwinds. PAGE 2 OF 9

Q2 2023 Earnings conference call May 31, 2023 / 1:00PM EDT Second, our liquidity position is robust and the Bank benefits from a diversified funding profile. Third, our credit portfolios continue to perform well. Although our impaired PCLs are low, given the uncertain macroeconomic outlook, we continue to build reserves, consistent with our conservative approach. On capital deployment, our strategy has always been guided by prudence and discipline, and that remains unchanged. We are focused on maintaining strong capital ratios, providing us with the flexibility to invest in business growth and to return capital to shareholder, when appropriate. To that end, we announced a 5% dividend increase, raising the quarterly dividend to one dollar and two cents per share. The payout ratio is now at the low end of our target range of 40-50%, which is where we want it to be. I will now review our business segments. Personal and Commercial Banking delivered strong performance in the second quarter. PTPP earnings increased by 22% from last year, mainly reflecting margin expansion and balance sheet growth. As anticipated, we continued to see a slowdown in mortgage growth. As such, in the context of higher rates, we remain very disciplined in managing net interest income. In Commercial Banking, we continued to see strong momentum with loan growth of 3% sequentially. For the second half of the year, we expect commercial loan growth to remain healthy but to decelerate, as businesses continue to adjust to higher borrowing costs. Wealth Management also performed well. Again this quarter, we generated strong year-over- year earnings growth, supported by our diversified business mix, our large deposit base, and higher interest rates. We also delivered strong asset growth, up 7% from last year, demonstrating the breadth of our franchise. Financial Markets delivered strong second quarter results, in what has been a challenging environment. Corporate and Investment Banking showed strength, driven by M&A and strong lending activity. Global Markets also delivered strong performance. Results in equities were robust, albeit lower than last year's record level. We were also pleased with the continued momentum in FICC and Securities Finance. The performance of our Financial Markets franchise demonstrates its resiliency, earnings diversification, and ability to quickly adapt to market conditions. Turning to our International segment. ABA Bank's results reflect continued momentum in balance sheet growth, with loans and deposits up more than 25%. Over time, we have been strategically investing to support strong business growth and network expansion. Our investments are paying off as our client base has grown by 40% over the past year. ABA's revenue growth in the second quarter decelerated, primarily reflecting current pressure on the deposit margin resulting from: higher rates, migration to term, and a more competitive market for deposits. PAGE 3 OF 9

Q2 2023 Earnings conference call May 31, 2023 / 1:00PM EDT Looking forward, we continue to expect double digit balance sheet growth for fiscal 2023. Based on what we are seeing today, margin pressure should ease over the next few quarters. Longer- term, the outlook for ABA Bank remains very attractive, based on Cambodia's strong fundamentals and the reopening for tourism. I would now like to step back and provide a broader perspective on Credigy's business model. Our franchise has demonstrated a proven ability to execute in any macro environment and has shown consistent risk-reward discipline. Our portfolio is high quality, well diversified, and accretive to the Bank's NIM and ROE. Credigy's opportunity set is driven by liquidity disruptions as much as by credit cycles. During the second quarter, the Fed intervened to address concerns about systemic risks in the US banking system by injecting liquidity, thereby greatly reducing the liquidity disruption. As a result, Credigy's second quarter asset growth was modest. On the revenue side, the year over year decline reflects the asset mix evolution which now is more secured, longer duration, and has lower LTVs. This is in line with our defensive positioning, given the current landscape. Regarding the outlook for Credigy, we are pleased with the asset growth delivered in the first half of the year, which supports our double-digit growth target for F2023. Credigy has a long track record of success and we remain confident in our ability to continue to generate high quality earnings in the years to come. Moving to the macroeconomic environment - The economy is adjusting to a higher rate environment and much uncertainty remains around the path of interest rates and inflation. Nonetheless, Canada - where the vast majority of our activities are focused - is structurally strong and well-positioned to weather an economic slowdown. Notably: The recent turmoil in the global banking industry underscores the strength and resiliency of the Canadian banking system;

Our labor market remains robust; and

Canada's population growth, fueled by immigration, is the highest among the G7 countries and can contribute to sustainable growth. To wrap-up: The Bank delivered a solid performance and a superior ROE in the second quarter, amidst a challenging environment. Our strategic choices and our defensive posture - with a strong balance sheet and prudent reserves - will continue to support profitable growth and help us navigate the uncertainty. With that, I will pass it over to Marie Chantal. PAGE 4 OF 9