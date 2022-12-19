Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  National Bank of Canada
  News
  Summary
    NA   CA6330671034

NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA

(NA)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-12-19 pm EST
91.23 CAD   -1.27%
05:06pNational Bank Of Canada : Monday December 19, 2022
PU
11:22aNational Bank of Canada Neutral On i-80 Gold's Assays From Hilltop Corridor Discovery
MT
11:17aLion Electric Falls 6% as Closes Marketed Public Offering; National Bank Notes Need for More Capital, Cuts Target Price
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

National Bank of Canada : Monday December 19, 2022

12/19/2022 | 05:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Market Review

EQUITY INDICES

LAST

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE

32,757.54

S&P 500

3,817.66

NASDAQ COMPOSITE

10,546.03

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE

19,200.76

FTSE 100

7,361.31

DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX TR

13,942.87

CAC40

6,473.29

Nikkei 225 Index

27,237.64

Shanghai SE Composite Index

3,107.12

Market Review

Recession worries persist

U.S. stock indexes fell today, led by shares of Tesla and other megapcap companies, as investors feared that the Federal Reserve's monetary policy tightening campaign could push the U.S. economy into a recession. The main U.S. benchmarks have sold off sharply in December, putting them on course for their worst annual declines since the 2008 financial crisis, after mixed economic data and the Fed's hawkish stance fueled worries of a recession. Market heavyweights such as Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc fell more than 1%, weighed down by rising Treasury yields. Tesla Inc fell slightly, reversing strong premarket gains in the wake of a Twitter poll that showed majority of users voted for Elon Musk to step down as chief executive of the social media platform. The benchmark S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost over 2% each last week after Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled more policy tightening, and the central bank projected that interest rates would top the 5% mark in 2023, a level not seen since 2007. Still, money market participants are pricing in 61% chance of a 25 basis points rate hike in February to 4.5%-4.75%, with a terminal rate of 4.84% in May 2023.

Canada's main stock index was dragged lower by technology and commodity-linked stocks as investors fretted over the prospects of a global recession next year after major central banks stuck to their hawkish stance last week. Tech stocks fell about 1%, with Shopify amongst the biggest drags. Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada governor told the Globe and Mail that the central bank missed the mark on rising inflation but a turnaround is near. Among individual stocks, Dye & Durham Limited scaled the top of the index, gaining more than 17% after the software maker said it is significantly expanding its legal practice management capabilities with the addition of litigation workflow software. Foodtastic Inc. has signed a deal to buy healthy fast food restaurant chain Freshii Inc. for $74.4 million. The amount represents a 148 per cent premium on its 20-dayvolume-weighted average share price for the period ending Friday and a 142 per cent premium to its closing price Friday. In economic news, producer prices in Canada fell by 0.4% month-over-month in November of 2022, after a 2.4% rise in the prior month, in line with market forecasts. On a yearly basis, producer prices rose by 9.7%, following a 10.1% surge in the previous month.

December 19, 2022

CHANGE

%CHG

52 WK-HIGH

52 WK-LOW

YTD

-162.92

-0.49%

36952.65

28660.94

-9.85%

-34.70

-0.90%

4818.62

3491.58

-19.90%

-159.38

-1.49%

15901.47

10088.83

-32.59%

-242.52

-1.25%

22213.07

17873.18

-9.53%

12.11

0.33%

3872.11

3279.47

-3.90%

29.19

0.40%

7687.27

6707.62

-0.31%

49.80

0.36%

16285.35

11862.84

-12.23%

20.66

0.32%

7384.86

5628.42

-9.50%

-289.48

-1.05%

29388.16

24681.74

-5.40%

-97.86

-0.50%

25050.59

14597.31

-17.29%

-60.74

-1.92%

3651.89

2863.65

-14.63%

S&P/TSX: LEADERS

LAST

CHANGE

%CHG

Dye & Durham Ltd

$14.07

$2.06

17.15%

$6.55

$0.28

4.47%

BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD

$38.22

$1.10

2.96%

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd

$72.59

$0.79

1.10%

First Quantum Minerals Ltd

$27.53

$0.23

0.84%

S&P/TSX: LAGGARDS

LAST

CHANGE

%CHG

MAG Silver Corp

$20.08

-$2.62

-11.54%

Tilray Brands Inc

$4.05

-$0.41

-9.19%

Canopy Growth Corp

$3.27

-$0.28

-7.89%

Silvercrest Metals Inc

$7.94

-$0.62

-7.24%

TransAlta Corp

$11.95

-$0.77

-6.05%

S&P/TSX INDUSTRY

LAST

CHANGE

%CHG

YTD

ENERGY

232.08

-0.63

-0.27%

41.69%

MATERIALS

322.06

-6.12

-1.86%

-1.90%

UTILITIES

296.50

-6.62

-2.18%

-13.65%

FINANCIALS

348.51

-3.26

-0.93%

-13.55%

INDUSTRIALS

383.35

-7.44

-1.90%

0.64%

HEALTH CARE

20.54

-1.07

-4.95%

-55.31%

CONS. DISCRETION.

253.66

-3.75

-1.46%

-7.33%

CONS. STAPLES

839.46

-1.54

-0.18%

10.01%

INFO TECH.

137.02

-1.36

-0.98%

-35.44%

COMMUNICATION SVS

180.51

-2.44

-1.33%

-7.50%

REAL ESTATE

296.20

-5.24

-1.74%

-25.46%

GOVERNMENT BONDS

2YR

5YR

10YR

30YR

CANADA (YLD%)

3.67%

2.97%

2.90%

2.98%

U.S. (YLD%)

4.26%

3.72%

3.59%

3.64%

COMMODITIES/ FX

LAST

CHANGE

%CHG

YTD

CRUDE OIL WTI

$75.63

$1.34

1.80%

0.56%

NATURAL GAS

$5.84

-$0.76

-11.58%

56.46%

GOLD

$1,786.10

-$3.90

-0.22%

-2.28%

COPPER

$3.76

-$0.01

-0.13%

-15.53%

CAD / USD

$0.7323

$0.0026

0.36%

-7.46%

CAD / EUR

€0.6904

€0.0011

0.16%

-0.78%

USD / EUR

€0.9428

-€0.0018

-0.19%

7.21%

USD / JPY

¥137.02

¥0.33

0.24%

19.06%

Source: Refinitiv

  1. National Bank Financial is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada.
  2. National Bank of Canada is a public company listed on Canadian stock exchanges.
  3. National Bank Financial may act as financial advisor, fiscal agent or underwriter for certain companies mentioned herein and may receive remuneration for its services.
  4. National Bank Financial and/or its officers, directors, representatives or associates may have a position in the securities mentioned herein and may make purchases and/or sales of these securities from time to time in the open market or otherwise.
  5. The information contained herein was obtained from sources which we believe to be reliable, however we cannot represent that it is accurate or complete.
  6. This is not a recommendation for any security or investment sector as it may not be suitable for all types of investors. Please contact your investment advisor before purchase to discuss your investor profile and to further discuss these risk factors.

Disclaimer

National Bank of Canada published this content on 19 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2022 22:05:43 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 10 520 M 7 703 M 7 703 M
Net income 2023 3 230 M 2 365 M 2 365 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,49x
Yield 2023 4,35%
Capitalization 31 116 M 22 782 M 22 782 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,96x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 29 509
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA
Duration : Period :
National Bank of Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 91,23 CAD
Average target price 103,35 CAD
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurent Ferreira President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marie-Chantal Gingras Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Finance
Jean Houde Chairman
Julie Lévesque Executive Vice President-Technology & Operations
Pierre Thabet Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA-4.19%22 724
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-18.35%379 234
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.75%254 311
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.73%208 725
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-14.15%156 954
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.96%152 921