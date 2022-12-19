National Bank of Canada : Monday December 19, 2022
12/19/2022 | 05:06pm EST
Market Review
EQUITY INDICES
LAST
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE
32,757.54
S&P 500
3,817.66
NASDAQ COMPOSITE
10,546.03
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE
19,200.76
FTSE 100
7,361.31
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX TR
13,942.87
CAC40
6,473.29
Nikkei 225 Index
27,237.64
Shanghai SE Composite Index
3,107.12
Recession worries persist
U.S. stock indexes fell today, led by shares of Tesla and other megapcap companies, as investors feared that the Federal Reserve's monetary policy tightening campaign could push the U.S. economy into a recession. The main U.S. benchmarks have sold off sharply in December, putting them on course for their worst annual declines since the 2008 financial crisis, after mixed economic data and the Fed's hawkish stance fueled worries of a recession. Market heavyweights such as Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc fell more than 1%, weighed down by rising Treasury yields. Tesla Inc fell slightly, reversing strong premarket gains in the wake of a Twitter poll that showed majority of users voted for Elon Musk to step down as chief executive of the social media platform. The benchmark S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost over 2% each last week after Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled more policy tightening, and the central bank projected that interest rates would top the 5% mark in 2023, a level not seen since 2007. Still, money market participants are pricing in 61% chance of a 25 basis points rate hike in February to 4.5%-4.75%, with a terminal rate of 4.84% in May 2023.
Canada's main stock index was dragged lower by technology and commodity-linked stocks as investors fretted over the prospects of a global recession next year after major central banks stuck to their hawkish stance last week. Tech stocks fell about 1%, with Shopify amongst the biggest drags. Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada governor told the Globe and Mail that the central bank missed the mark on rising inflation but a turnaround is near. Among individual stocks, Dye & Durham Limited scaled the top of the index, gaining more than 17% after the software maker said it is significantly expanding its legal practice management capabilities with the addition of litigation workflow software. Foodtastic Inc. has signed a deal to buy healthy fast food restaurant chain Freshii Inc. for $74.4 million. The amount represents a 148 per cent premium on its 20-dayvolume-weighted average share price for the period ending Friday and a 142 per cent premium to its closing price Friday. In economic news, producer prices in Canada fell by 0.4% month-over-month in November of 2022, after a 2.4% rise in the prior month, in line with market forecasts. On a yearly basis, producer prices rose by 9.7%, following a 10.1% surge in the previous month.
December 19, 2022
CHANGE
%CHG
52 WK-HIGH
52 WK-LOW
YTD
-162.92
-0.49%
36952.65
28660.94
-9.85%
-34.70
-0.90%
4818.62
3491.58
-19.90%
-159.38
-1.49%
15901.47
10088.83
-32.59%
-242.52
-1.25%
22213.07
17873.18
-9.53%
12.11
0.33%
3872.11
3279.47
-3.90%
29.19
0.40%
7687.27
6707.62
-0.31%
49.80
0.36%
16285.35
11862.84
-12.23%
20.66
0.32%
7384.86
5628.42
-9.50%
-289.48
-1.05%
29388.16
24681.74
-5.40%
-97.86
-0.50%
25050.59
14597.31
-17.29%
-60.74
-1.92%
3651.89
2863.65
-14.63%
S&P/TSX: LEADERS
LAST
CHANGE
%CHG
Dye & Durham Ltd
$14.07
$2.06
17.15%
$6.55
$0.28
4.47%
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD
$38.22
$1.10
2.96%
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
$72.59
$0.79
1.10%
First Quantum Minerals Ltd
$27.53
$0.23
0.84%
S&P/TSX: LAGGARDS
LAST
CHANGE
%CHG
MAG Silver Corp
$20.08
-$2.62
-11.54%
Tilray Brands Inc
$4.05
-$0.41
-9.19%
Canopy Growth Corp
$3.27
-$0.28
-7.89%
Silvercrest Metals Inc
$7.94
-$0.62
-7.24%
TransAlta Corp
$11.95
-$0.77
-6.05%
S&P/TSX INDUSTRY
LAST
CHANGE
%CHG
YTD
ENERGY
232.08
-0.63
-0.27%
41.69%
MATERIALS
322.06
-6.12
-1.86%
-1.90%
UTILITIES
296.50
-6.62
-2.18%
-13.65%
FINANCIALS
348.51
-3.26
-0.93%
-13.55%
INDUSTRIALS
383.35
-7.44
-1.90%
0.64%
HEALTH CARE
20.54
-1.07
-4.95%
-55.31%
CONS. DISCRETION.
253.66
-3.75
-1.46%
-7.33%
CONS. STAPLES
839.46
-1.54
-0.18%
10.01%
INFO TECH.
137.02
-1.36
-0.98%
-35.44%
COMMUNICATION SVS
180.51
-2.44
-1.33%
-7.50%
REAL ESTATE
296.20
-5.24
-1.74%
-25.46%
GOVERNMENT BONDS
2YR
5YR
10YR
30YR
CANADA (YLD%)
3.67%
2.97%
2.90%
2.98%
U.S. (YLD%)
4.26%
3.72%
3.59%
3.64%
COMMODITIES/ FX
LAST
CHANGE
%CHG
YTD
CRUDE OIL WTI
$75.63
$1.34
1.80%
0.56%
NATURAL GAS
$5.84
-$0.76
-11.58%
56.46%
GOLD
$1,786.10
-$3.90
-0.22%
-2.28%
COPPER
$3.76
-$0.01
-0.13%
-15.53%
CAD / USD
$0.7323
$0.0026
0.36%
-7.46%
CAD / EUR
€0.6904
€0.0011
0.16%
-0.78%
USD / EUR
€0.9428
-€0.0018
-0.19%
7.21%
USD / JPY
¥137.02
¥0.33
0.24%
19.06%
Source: Refinitiv
