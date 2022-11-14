National Bank of Canada : Monday November 14, 2022

Market Review

U.S. stocks fluctuate as investors digest Fed comments

The U.S. major averages fluctuated between gains and losses as investors digested comments from Federal Reserve officials. The S&P500 and the Nasdaq fell as much as 0.7% and 1.4% after hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller weighed on sentiment. On Sunday Waller said that though the central bank may consider slowing the pace of rate increases at its next meeting, that should not be taken as a "softening" in the fight to bring down inflation and that markets should now pay attention to the "endpoint" of rate increases, not the pace of each move, and that the endpoint was likely "a ways off". Waller said last week's inflation data was "good news" but that it was "just one data point". The U.S. major indices reversed course to trade positive in early afternoon trading after Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said that "it will probably be appropriate soon" for the central bank to reduce the pace of its aggressive monetary policy tightening, providing some comfort to the markets. However, markets were unable to hold onto gains, as selling in mega cap growth stocks resumed. Focus this week will be on producer price inflation data on Tuesday, retail sales data on Wednesday as well as several speeches by Federal Reserve officials. In corporate news, Amazon fell after the New York Times reported the company was planning to layoff about 10,000 people in corporate and technology jobs starting as soon as this week. Tesla declined after CEO Elon Musk said "I have too much work on my plate" when asked about his recent acquisition of Twitter and his leadership of the electric-vehicle maker. Dentsply Sirona, Oakly Group and Tyson Foods fell after reporting disappointing quarterly results. Hasbro plunged after a double downgrade by Bank of America. On the positive side U.S. -listed Chinese stocks such as Baidu and Alibaba jumped on reports that Chinese regulators have told financial institutions to extend more support to property developers. AMC Entertainment surged to a 2 ½ month high after the Black Panther sequel grossed US$330 million globally on its opening weekend. Biogen and Eli Lilly climbed after rival Roche's Alzheimer's disease drug failed to meet its goal in two dug trials.

Canada's TSX Composite Index declined on Monday, as oil prices fell and as investors digested comments from Federal Reserve officials. The energy sector fell as crude oil prices sank on a stronger U.S. dollar and as a surge in COVID-19 cases in China raised concerns about demand. Meanwhile OPEC and cut its forecast for 2022 and 2023 global oil demand growth, citing mounting economic challenges including high inflation and rising interest rates. On the economic front, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem reiterated that inflation is too high and challenges remain as the central bank works to lower it. Macklem said that lower-income Canadians will be disproportionately affected by the slowdown in economic activity that is needed to ease economic pressures. Investors await domestic inflation data for October on Wednesday, which could offer clues on the central bank's policy outlook.