  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. National Bank of Canada
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NA   CA6330671034

NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA

(NA)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-11-14 pm EST
96.14 CAD   -0.64%
National Bank of Canada : Monday November 14, 2022

11/14/2022 | 05:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Market Review

November 14, 2022

EQUITY INDICES

LAST

CHANGE

%CHG

52 WK-HIGH

52 WK-LOW

YTD

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE

33,536.70

-211.16

-0.63%

36952.65

28660.94

-7.71%

S&P 500

3,957.25

-35.68

-0.89%

4818.62

3491.58

-16.97%

NASDAQ COMPOSITE

11,196.22

-127.11

-1.12%

16212.23

10088.83

-28.44%

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE

19,921.81

-189.70

-0.94%

22213.07

17873.18

-6.13%

STOXX EUROPE 50

3,673.01

13.36

0.37%

3872.11

3279.47

-3.81%

FTSE 100

7,385.17

67.13

0.92%

7687.27

6707.62

0.01%

DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX TR

14,313.30

88.44

0.62%

16290.19

11862.84

-9.89%

CAC40

6,609.17

14.55

0.22%

7384.86

5628.42

-7.60%

Nikkei 225 Index

27,963.47

-300.10

-1.06%

29960.93

24681.74

-2.88%

HANG SENG INDEX

17,619.71

294.05

1.70%

25746.71

14597.31

-24.69%

Shanghai SE Composite Index

3,083.40

-3.89

-0.13%

3708.94

2863.65

-15.29%

Market Review

U.S. stocks fluctuate as investors digest Fed comments

The U.S. major averages fluctuated between gains and losses as investors digested comments from Federal Reserve officials. The S&P500 and the Nasdaq fell as much as 0.7% and 1.4% after hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller weighed on sentiment. On Sunday Waller said that though the central bank may consider slowing the pace of rate increases at its next meeting, that should not be taken as a "softening" in the fight to bring down inflation and that markets should now pay attention to the "endpoint" of rate increases, not the pace of each move, and that the endpoint was likely "a ways off". Waller said last week's inflation data was "good news" but that it was "just one data point". The U.S. major indices reversed course to trade positive in early afternoon trading after Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said that "it will probably be appropriate soon" for the central bank to reduce the pace of its aggressive monetary policy tightening, providing some comfort to the markets. However, markets were unable to hold onto gains, as selling in mega cap growth stocks resumed. Focus this week will be on producer price inflation data on Tuesday, retail sales data on Wednesday as well as several speeches by Federal Reserve officials. In corporate news, Amazon fell after the New York Times reported the company was planning to layoff about 10,000 people in corporate and technology jobs starting as soon as this week. Tesla declined after CEO Elon Musk said "I have too much work on my plate" when asked about his recent acquisition of Twitter and his leadership of the electric-vehicle maker. Dentsply Sirona, Oakly Group and Tyson Foods fell after reporting disappointing quarterly results. Hasbro plunged after a double downgrade by Bank of America. On the positive side U.S. -listed Chinese stocks such as Baidu and Alibaba jumped on reports that Chinese regulators have told financial institutions to extend more support to property developers. AMC Entertainment surged to a 2 ½ month high after the Black Panther sequel grossed US$330 million globally on its opening weekend. Biogen and Eli Lilly climbed after rival Roche's Alzheimer's disease drug failed to meet its goal in two dug trials.

Canada's TSX Composite Index declined on Monday, as oil prices fell and as investors digested comments from Federal Reserve officials. The energy sector fell as crude oil prices sank on a stronger U.S. dollar and as a surge in COVID-19 cases in China raised concerns about demand. Meanwhile OPEC and cut its forecast for 2022 and 2023 global oil demand growth, citing mounting economic challenges including high inflation and rising interest rates. On the economic front, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem reiterated that inflation is too high and challenges remain as the central bank works to lower it. Macklem said that lower-income Canadians will be disproportionately affected by the slowdown in economic activity that is needed to ease economic pressures. Investors await domestic inflation data for October on Wednesday, which could offer clues on the central bank's policy outlook.

S&P/TSX: LEADERS

LAST

CHANGE

%CHG

Dye & Durham Ltd

$13.79

$0.82

6.32%

Equinox Gold Corp

$5.00

$0.17

3.52%

First Majestic Silver Corp

$12.90

$0.35

2.79%

Osisko Mining Inc

$3.81

$0.10

2.70%

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc

$74.52

$1.87

2.57%

S&P/TSX: LAGGARDS

LAST

CHANGE

%CHG

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp

$10.61

-$1.73

-14.02%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp

$4.29

-$0.38

-8.14%

goeasy Ltd.

$122.08

-$8.32

-6.38%

Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd

$146.87

-$9.92

-6.33%

Firo Mining Corp

$17.50

-$1.02

-5.51%

S&P/TSX INDUSTRY

LAST

CHANGE

%CHG

YTD

ENERGY

265.96

-3.88

-1.44%

62.38%

MATERIALS

323.32

-0.82

-0.25%

-1.52%

UTILITIES

305.47

-6.08

-1.95%

-11.04%

FINANCIALS

365.68

-2.31

-0.63%

-9.29%

INDUSTRIALS

381.66

-1.63

-0.43%

0.19%

HEALTH CARE

23.95

-0.56

-2.28%

-47.89%

CONS. DISCRETION.

250.05

-3.60

-1.42%

-8.65%

CONS. STAPLES

794.62

-5.95

-0.74%

4.13%

INFO TECH.

135.86

-2.85

-2.05%

-35.99%

COMMUNICATION SVS

185.60

1.23

0.67%

-4.89%

REAL ESTATE

306.66

-6.43

-2.05%

-22.83%

GOVERNMENT BONDS

2YR

5YR

10YR

30YR

CANADA (YLD%)

3.88%

3.34%

3.16%

3.27%

U.S. (YLD%)

4.41%

4.00%

3.87%

4.05%

COMMODITIES/ FX

LAST

CHANGE

%CHG

YTD

CRUDE OIL WTI

$85.16

-$3.80

-4.27%

13.23%

NATURAL GAS

$6.06

$0.18

3.04%

62.41%

GOLD

$1,772.50

$6.50

0.37%

-3.02%

COPPER

$3.86

-$0.09

-2.20%

-13.11%

CAD / USD

$0.7512

-$0.0031

-0.41%

-5.07%

CAD / EUR

€0.7273

-€0.0010

-0.14%

4.53%

USD / EUR

€0.9682

€0.0026

0.27%

10.10%

USD / JPY

¥139.85

¥1.06

0.76%

21.52%

Source: Refinitiv

  1. National Bank Financial is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada.
  2. National Bank of Canada is a public company listed on Canadian stock exchanges.
  3. National Bank Financial may act as financial advisor, fiscal agent or underwriter for certain companies mentioned herein and may receive remuneration for its services.
  4. National Bank Financial and/or its officers, directors, representatives or associates may have a position in the securities mentioned herein and may make purchases and/or sales of these securities from time to time in the open market or otherwise.
  5. The information contained herein was obtained from sources which we believe to be reliable, however we cannot represent that it is accurate or complete.
  6. This is not a recommendation for any security or investment sector as it may not be suitable for all types of investors. Please contact your investment advisor before purchase to discuss your investor profile and to further discuss these risk factors.

Disclaimer

National Bank of Canada published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 22:35:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 10 030 M 7 552 M 7 552 M
Net income 2022 3 368 M 2 536 M 2 536 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,90x
Yield 2022 3,71%
Capitalization 32 568 M 24 523 M 24 523 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,25x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,07x
Nbr of Employees 28 903
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA
Duration : Period :
National Bank of Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 96,76 CAD
Average target price 102,77 CAD
Spread / Average Target 6,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurent Ferreira President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marie-Chantal Gingras Chief Financial Officer
Jean Houde Chairman
Julie Lévesque Executive Vice President-Technology & Operations
Pierre Thabet Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA0.33%24 501
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-14.56%396 863
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.67%308 142
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.23%198 747
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.90%181 189
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.00%148 073