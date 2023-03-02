Advanced search
National Bank of Canada Names Robert Pare as Next Chairman

03/02/2023 | 02:50pm EST
By Robb M. Stewart


National Bank of Canada said it plans to appoint director Robert Pare to succeed Chairman Jean Houde, who has led the Canadian lender's board since 2014.

The appointment of Mr. Pare, who has served on National Bank's board since 2018, is subject to his re-election at the bank's annual meeting of shareholders on April 21, it said.

Earlier this week, National Bank reported a 5% drop in net income for the fiscal first quarter, to 881 million Canadian dollars (US$648 million), but a 5% increase in total revenue, to C$2.58 billion. The quarter included a one-time tax levied by the federal government against the country's big banks and insurers, known as the Canada Recovery Dividend, which National Bank said amounted to C$24 million.


Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-02-23 1450ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.12% 0.7345 Delayed Quote.-0.72%
NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA -0.25% 101.58 Delayed Quote.11.65%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.11% 1.36053 Delayed Quote.0.79%
Income Statement Evolution
