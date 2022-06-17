Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. National Bank of Canada
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NA   CA6330671034

NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA

(NA)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:29 2022-06-17 pm EDT
86.03 CAD   +0.49%
03:23pNATIONAL BANK OF CANADA : P.H. Tech purchased by executives with the support of National Bank Private Investment and Desjardins Capital
PU
02:46pNational Bank of Canada on the Week Ahead
MT
06/16National Bank Investments Announces June 2022 Cash Distributions for certain NBI Exchange-Traded Funds
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

National Bank of Canada : P.H. Tech purchased by executives with the support of National Bank Private Investment and Desjardins Capital

06/17/2022 | 03:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

P.H. Tech, the Lévis, Quebec-based door and window component manufacturer, has taken on strategic investors. They will enable P.H. Tech to pursue expansion in Canada while also meeting strong demand in the United States. As part of this transaction, the president of P.H. Tech, Caroline Dallaire, and four members of her management team, National Bank Private InvestmentTM and Desjardins Capital teamed up to buy out a third-party fund's existing stake.

Founded in 1962 by Raymond and Dominique Dallaire, P.H. Tech is a recognized leader in extrusion of patented PVC frames for windows, patio doors and regular doors. Its products are bought by door and window manufacturers across Canada and the United States.

Based in Lévis, Quebec, P.H. Tech has revenues of nearly $100 million and 325 employees at a number of sites in Lévis and St-Romuald, Quebec, as well as at two patio door assembly facilities in the United States: Leetsdale, Pennsylvania and Swainsboro, Georgia. There are currently more than 40 job openings at its various facilities to meet demand for its products.

"P.H. Tech has talented, dedicated and innovative employees. This enables us to offer our customers high-performance and environmentally responsible products and to promote local know-how throughout Canada and beyond our borders," said Caroline Dallaire, President of P.H. Tech. "The support of our partners NBPI and Desjardins Capital enables us to enthusiastically envision the next steps in our growth as we continue to work closely with our clients, our business partners and our community."

Dallaire joined P.H. Tech in 1994 and has served as president since 2015. She represents the second generation of the Dallaire family to lead the company. After graduating with a degree in industrial engineering from École Polytechnique in Montreal, she has held various positions within the company, including plant engineer, plant manager and research and development manager. She is a member of the board of directors of the Association de vitrerie et fenestration du Québec (AVFQ, Quebec's glazing and fenestration industry association).

"The support of agile and patient investors will allow the company to remain based in the Lévis area and have the freedom to pursue its growth plan," said Marie-Hélène Nolet, Chief Operating Officer, Desjardins Capital. "P.H. Tech is a well-established company in Canada and shows strong growth potential. We are proud to lend our expertise to help P.H. Tech showcase the talent of its employees to the world."

"In the coming years, business owners will play a crucial role in shaping the landscape of Quebec companies that retain their head offices in the province," stated Luc Menard, Vice-President, Managing director and Head of Private Investments at National Bank. P.H. Tech is a prime example of a group of talented operators that decided to partner with reputable local financial partners to enable them to meet their growth objectives."

About National Bank Private Investment
National Bank Investments Inc., using the business name National Bank Private Investment, manages the National Bank SME Growth Fund, L.P. National Bank Private Investment (NBPI) is a venture capital and private equity management company that offers diversified investment opportunities to a clientele of seasoned investors from the National Bank network. The capital raised provides support to growing companies that wish to remain in control of their development and work with long-term partners. National Bank Private Investment is a registered trademark of National Bank of Canada.

About Desjardins Capital
Over 45 years strong, Desjardins Capital has a mission to value, support and nurture the best of Quebec entrepreneurship. With assets under management of C$3.0 billion as of December 31, 2021, Desjardins Capital helps contribute to the longevity of more than 670 companies, cooperatives and funds in various sectors from across Quebec. In addition to helping to maintain and create many thousands of jobs, this subsidiary of Desjardins Group offers business owners access to a large business network that supports their business growth.

For more information, visit our website.

Disclaimer

National Bank of Canada published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 19:22:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA
03:23pNATIONAL BANK OF CANADA : P.H. Tech purchased by executives with the support of National B..
PU
02:46pNational Bank of Canada on the Week Ahead
MT
06/16National Bank Investments Announces June 2022 Cash Distributions for certain NBI Exchan..
AQ
06/15NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA HOUSING MARK :
MT
06/15Kiwetinohk Energy Up 1.5% as Outlines Higher Capital Costs At Homestead Solar Project, ..
MT
06/15Kiwetinohk Energy Outlines Higher Capital Costs At Homestead Solar Project, Details Inc..
MT
06/13Canada Stocks Lose More Than 1,100 Pts In 4 Days, In Correction Territory; National Ban..
MT
06/10National Bank/Canada's Ultra-long Bond Cancelation, 2nd of 2 Parts; the Bottom Line
MT
06/10National Bank On What Canada's Ultra-long Bond Cancelation Tells You (And What It Doesn..
MT
06/09High Oil and Gas Prices to Bring Windfall For Governments from the Energy Sector, Natio..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 9 955 M 7 625 M 7 625 M
Net income 2022 3 348 M 2 564 M 2 564 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,75x
Yield 2022 4,22%
Capitalization 28 801 M 22 062 M 22 062 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,89x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,78x
Nbr of Employees 28 189
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA
Duration : Period :
National Bank of Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 85,61 CAD
Average target price 104,85 CAD
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurent Ferreira President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marie-Chantal Gingras Chief Financial Officer
Jean Houde Chairman
Julie Lévesque Executive Vice President-Technology & Operations
Pierre Thabet Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA-11.23%22 268
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.12%333 150
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.41%256 612
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.36%238 317
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.85%177 034
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-18.19%151 112