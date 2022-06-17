National Bank of Canada : P.H. Tech purchased by executives with the support of National Bank Private Investment and Desjardins Capital

P.H. Tech, the Lévis, Quebec-based door and window component manufacturer, has taken on strategic investors. They will enable P.H. Tech to pursue expansion in Canada while also meeting strong demand in the United States. As part of this transaction, the president of P.H. Tech, Caroline Dallaire, and four members of her management team, National Bank Private InvestmentTM and Desjardins Capital teamed up to buy out a third-party fund's existing stake.

Founded in 1962 by Raymond and Dominique Dallaire, P.H. Tech is a recognized leader in extrusion of patented PVC frames for windows, patio doors and regular doors. Its products are bought by door and window manufacturers across Canada and the United States.

Based in Lévis, Quebec, P.H. Tech has revenues of nearly $100 million and 325 employees at a number of sites in Lévis and St-Romuald, Quebec, as well as at two patio door assembly facilities in the United States: Leetsdale, Pennsylvania and Swainsboro, Georgia. There are currently more than 40 job openings at its various facilities to meet demand for its products.

"P.H. Tech has talented, dedicated and innovative employees. This enables us to offer our customers high-performance and environmentally responsible products and to promote local know-how throughout Canada and beyond our borders," said Caroline Dallaire, President of P.H. Tech. "The support of our partners NBPI and Desjardins Capital enables us to enthusiastically envision the next steps in our growth as we continue to work closely with our clients, our business partners and our community."

Dallaire joined P.H. Tech in 1994 and has served as president since 2015. She represents the second generation of the Dallaire family to lead the company. After graduating with a degree in industrial engineering from École Polytechnique in Montreal, she has held various positions within the company, including plant engineer, plant manager and research and development manager. She is a member of the board of directors of the Association de vitrerie et fenestration du Québec (AVFQ, Quebec's glazing and fenestration industry association).

"The support of agile and patient investors will allow the company to remain based in the Lévis area and have the freedom to pursue its growth plan," said Marie-Hélène Nolet, Chief Operating Officer, Desjardins Capital. "P.H. Tech is a well-established company in Canada and shows strong growth potential. We are proud to lend our expertise to help P.H. Tech showcase the talent of its employees to the world."

"In the coming years, business owners will play a crucial role in shaping the landscape of Quebec companies that retain their head offices in the province," stated Luc Menard, Vice-President, Managing director and Head of Private Investments at National Bank. P.H. Tech is a prime example of a group of talented operators that decided to partner with reputable local financial partners to enable them to meet their growth objectives."