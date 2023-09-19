National Bank of Canada and Platform Calgary are announcing a new strategic partnership focused on improving the connections between investors and Calgary technology startups. National Bank is committing $380,000 over four years to establish the "National Bank Investor Hub" located at the Platform Innovation Centre. National Bank will also become a core partner of the Platform Pillar Team.

Through the establishment of the "National Bank Investor Hub", Calgary will add a key asset to continue growing the local technology sector. The "National Bank Investor Hub" will drive faster connections between investors, founders, ideas, and capital. Benefits to the local innovation economy will include:

A centralized access point for international, national, and local investors, funds, venture capital groups, angel investors, banks, family offices, and private equity groups looking to expand their investment portfolios and tie into local tech startup activity.

A source of credible training and professional development for investors interested in technology as an asset class.

A physical hub for startups to connect with investors at an earlier stage, decreasing the time required for the startup to build interpersonal connections with investors before the need for capital is urgent.

National Bank of Canada also joins the Platform Pillar Team. The Platform Pillar Team includes a full complement of professional service providers who are committed to making Calgary into a global tech hub by strengthening and growing the innovation ecosystem via direct support and advisory to entrepreneurs growing their businesses.

"Calgary continues to set records for venture capital attraction. By creating better linkages between Calgary based entrepreneurs and investors, Calgary's innovation community will have another asset to accelerate Calgary's position as a global tech hub. National Bank's investment in Calgary speaks to our emerging position as the best place in the world for anyone to start and grow a tech focused business," says Terry Rock, President & CEO of Platform Calgary.

"National Bank has been supporting companies and investors successfully in the tech sector for over 25 years. This new partnership with Platform Calgary is in line with our commitment to enhancing the Bank's presence in the tech industry and in Western Canada. Calgary has been solidifying its position as a crucial tech hub in Canada, and we are excited to be part of its dynamic ecosystem of ever-growing opportunities," says Michael Denham, Executive Vice-President, Commercial and Private Banking at National Bank.

"Calgary continues to rise on the global stage, with record funding and new investment capital coming into our world class city. Our tech sector growth is fueled by leading organizations taking note of our amazing talent pool here and huge growth opportunities, to make a positive impact in the community. I can think of no better partner than National Bank of Canada to work with Platform Calgary to build a stronger future for Calgary" says Harish Consul, Founder and CEO of Ocgrow Ventures.

"Alberta's tech sector is booming, and initiatives like the National Bank Investor Hub will help build even more momentum for investment in Alberta tech companies. I'm excited to see how this effort will increase the number of investors investing in Alberta's tech sector. There has never been a better time to be in tech in Alberta than today," says Nate Glubish, Minister of Technology and Innovation, Government of Alberta.

"Calgary is being recognized as a leader in digital transformation, attracting companies, talent and investors. This strategic partnership between the National Bank of Canada and Platform Calgary is a great example of how collaboration can further accelerate innovation in our city," says Jyoti Gondek, Mayor of Calgary.