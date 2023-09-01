The financial information reported in this document is based on the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the quarter and nine-month period ended July 31, 2023 and is prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), unless otherwise indicated. IFRS represent Canadian generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). All amounts are presented in Canadian dollars.
MONTREAL, August 30, 2023 - For the third quarter of 2023, National Bank is reporting net income of $839 million, up 2% from $826 million in the third quarter of 2022. Third-quarter diluted earnings per share stood at $2.36 compared to $2.35 in the third quarter of 2022. For the third quarter of 2023, adjusted net income(1) totalled $790 million, down 4% from $826 million in the same quarter of 2022, and third-quarter adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) stood at $2.21 compared to $2.35 in the third quarter of 2022. Revenue growth in all of the business segments, aside from the Financial Markets segment, was partly offset by higher provisions for credit losses. Adjusted income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes(1) stood at $1,184 million in the third quarter of 2023, an increase from $1,179 million in the same quarter of 2022.
For the nine-month period ended July 31, 2023, the Bank's net income totalled $2,567 million, down 3% from $2,645 million in the same period of 2022. Nine- month diluted earnings per share stood at $7.23 versus $7.53 in the same nine-month period last year. These decreases were partly due to higher non-interest expenses and higher provisions for credit losses. For the first nine months of 2023, adjusted net income(1) totalled $2,542 million, down 4% year over year, and nine-month adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) stood at $7.15 compared to $7.53 in the first nine months of 2022. Revenue growth in all of the business segments was offset by higher non-interest expenses and higher provisions for credit losses. Nine-month adjusted income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes(1) rose 3% year over year.
"The Bank reported solid third-quarter results, supported by revenue and earnings growth, in our Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments, partly offset by a less constructive backdrop in the Financial Markets segment," said Laurent Ferreira, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Bank of Canada. He added that "The Bank's performance highlights the strength of our strategic positioning in a challenging macroeconomic environment. With our high capital levels, strong earnings power, and constant discipline on managing cost and credit, the Bank is well-positioned to navigate continued uncertainty and generate long-term profitable growth."
(millions of Canadian dollars)
Quarter ended July 31
Nine months ended July 31
2023
2022(2)
% Change
2023
2022(2)
% Change
Net income
839
826
2
2,567
2,645
(3)
Diluted earnings per share (dollars)
$
2.36
$
2.35
−
$
7.23
$
7.53
(4)
Return on common shareholders' equity(3)
16.2
%
17.9
%
17.2
%
20.1
%
Dividend payout ratio(3)
41.3
%
34.4
%
41.3
%
34.4
%
Operating results - Adjusted(1)
Net income - Adjusted
790
826
(4)
2,542
2,645
(4)
Diluted earnings per share - Adjusted (dollars)
$
2.21
$
2.35
(6)
$
7.15
$
7.53
(5)
Return on common shareholders' equity - Adjusted(4)
15.3
%
17.9
%
17.0
%
20.1
%
Dividend payout ratio - Adjusted(4)
41.6
%
34.3
%
41.6
%
34.3
%
CET1 capital ratio under Basel III(5) Leverage ratio under Basel III(5)
As at
As at
July 31,
October 31,
2023
2022
13.5
%
12.7
%
4.2
%
4.5
%
- See the Financial Reporting Method section on pages 3 to 6 for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures.
- For the quarter and nine-month period ended July 31, 2022, certain amounts have been adjusted to reflect a change in accounting policy related to cloud computing arrangements. For additional information, see Note 1 to the audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2022.
- For details on the composition of these measures, see the Glossary section on pages 51 to 54 in theReport to Shareholders - Third Quarter 2023, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.caor the SEDAR website at sedar.com.
- For additional information on non-GAAP ratios, see the Financial Reporting Method section on pages 4 to 10 in the Report to Shareholders - Third Quarter 2023, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.caor the SEDAR website at sedar.com.
- For additional information on capital management measures, see the Financial Reporting Method section on pages 4 to 10 in theReport to Shareholders - Third Quarter 2023, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.caor the SEDAR website at sedar.com.
- Net income totalled $328 million in the third quarter of 2023 versus $319 million in the third quarter of 2022, a 3% increase that was driven by growth in total revenues, tempered by higher non-interest expenses and higher provisions for credit losses.
- Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes totalled $527 million in the third quarter of 2023, up 9% from $483 million in the third quarter of 2022.
- At $1,140 million, third-quarter total revenues rose $97 million or 9% year over year due to an increase in net interest income (driven by growth in loan and deposit volumes) and to a higher net interest margin.
- Compared to a year ago, personal lending grew 2% and commercial lending grew 9%.
- The net interest margin(1) stood at 2.34% in the third quarter of 2023, up from 2.17% in the third quarter of 2022.
- Third-quarternon-interest expenses stood at $613 million, up 9% from the third quarter of 2022.
- Third-quarterprovisions for credit losses rose $26 million from third-quarter 2022, mainly due to higher allowances for credit losses on impaired loans.
- At 53.8%, the third-quarter efficiency ratio(1) compares to 53.7% in the third quarter of 2022.
- Net income totalled $183 million in the third quarter of 2023, a 5% increase from $175 million in the third quarter of 2022.
- Third-quartertotal revenues amounted to $629 million compared to $591 million in third-quarter 2022, a $38 million or 6% increase driven by growth in net interest income and fee-based revenues.
- Third-quarternon-interest expenses stood at $375 million, up 7% from $351 million in third-quarter 2022.
- At 59.6%, the third-quarter efficiency ratio(1) compares to 59.4% in the third quarter of 2022.
- Net income totalled $205 million in the third quarter of 2023, down 27% from $279 million in the third quarter of 2022.
- Third-quartertotal revenues on a taxable equivalent basis amounted to $560 million, down $51 million or 8% year over year given a decrease in global markets revenues, partly offset by growth in corporate and investment banking revenues.
- Third-quarternon-interest expenses stood at $272 million compared to $254 million in third-quarter 2022, an increase that was partly due to wages and employee benefits as well as the segment's technological investments.
- Provisions for credit losses of $5 million were recorded in the third quarter of 2023 compared to credit loss recoveries of $23 million recorded in the third quarter of 2022.
- At 48.6%, the third-quarter efficiency ratio(1) on a taxable equivalent basis compares to 41.6% in the third quarter of 2022.
- Net income totalled $128 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to $125 million in the third quarter of 2022, as growth in total revenues was offset by higher non-interest expenses.
- Third-quartertotal revenues amounted to $292 million, a 7% year-over-year increase driven by revenue growth at both the Credigy and ABA Bank subsidiaries.
- Third-quarternon-interest expenses stood at $100 million, a 16% year-over-year increase attributable mainly to business growth at ABA Bank.
- Provisions for credit losses remained stable compared to the third quarter of 2022.
- At 34.2%, the third-quarter efficiency ratio(1) compares to 31.5% in the third quarter of 2022.
- There was a net loss of $5 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to a net loss of $72 million in the third quarter of 2022, a change arising mainly from a higher contribution from treasury activities as well as a gain of $91 million ($67 million net of income taxes) recorded in the third quarter of 2023 as a result of a fair value remeasurement of an equity interest, partly offset by an expense of $25 million ($18 million net of income taxes) related to the retroactive impact of the changes to theExcise Tax Act.
- As at July 31, 2023, the Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio under Basel III(2) stood at 13.5%, up from 12.7% as at October 31, 2022, notably due to the positive impact of implementing the Basel III reforms.
- As at July 31, 2023, the Basel III(2) leverage ratio was 4.2%, down from 4.5% as at October 31, 2022.
- On August 29, 2023, the Board of Directors declared regular dividends on the various series of first preferred shares and a dividend of $1.02 per common share, payable on November 1, 2023, to shareholders of record on September 25, 2023.
- For details on the composition of these measures, see the Glossary section on pages 51 to 54 in theReport to Shareholders - Third Quarter 2023, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.caor the SEDAR website at sedar.com.
- For additional information on capital management measures, see the Financial Reporting Method section on pages 4 to 10 in theReport to Shareholders - Third Quarter 2023, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.caor the SEDAR website at sedar.com.
The Bank's consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with IFRS, as issued by the IASB. The financial statements also comply with
section 308(4) of the Bank Act (Canada), which states that, except as otherwise specified by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (Canada) (OSFI), the consolidated financial statements are to be prepared in accordance with IFRS, which represent Canadian GAAP. None of the OSFI accounting requirements are exceptions to IFRS.
The presentation of segment disclosures is consistent with the presentation adopted by the Bank for the fiscal year beginning November 1, 2022. This presentation reflects a revision to the method used for the sectoral allocation of technology investment expenses, which are now immediately allocated to the various business segments, whereas certain expenses, notably costs incurred during the research phase of projects, had previously been recorded in the Other heading of segment results. This revision is consistent with the accounting policy change applied in fiscal 2022 related to cloud computing arrangements. For the quarter and nine-month period ended July 31, 2022, certain amounts have been adjusted to reflect this accounting policy change. For additional information, see Note 1 to the audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2022.
The Bank uses a number of financial measures when assessing its results and measuring overall performance. Some of these financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP. Regulation52-112RespectingNon-GAAPand Other Financial Measures Disclosure (Regulation 52-112) prescribes disclosure requirements that apply to the following measures used by the Bank:
- non-GAAPfinancial measures;
- non-GAAPratios;
- supplementary financial measures;
- capital management measures.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Bank uses non-GAAP financial measures that do not have standardized meanings under GAAP and that therefore may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Presenting non-GAAP financial measures helps readers to better understand how management analyzes results, shows the impacts of specified items on the results of the reported periods, and allows readers to better assess results without the specified items if they consider such items not to be reflective of the underlying performance of the Bank's operations. In addition, like many other financial institutions, the Bank uses the taxable equivalent basis to calculate net interest income, non-interest income, and income taxes. This calculation method consists of grossing up certain revenues taxed at lower rates (notably dividends) by the income tax to a level that would make it comparable to revenues from taxable sources in Canada. An equivalent amount is added to income taxes. This adjustment is necessary in order to perform a uniform comparison of the return on different assets regardless of their tax treatment.
The key non-GAAP financial measures used by the Bank to analyze its results are described below, and a quantitative reconciliation of these measures is presented in the tables in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures section on pages 4 to 6 and in the Consolidated Results table on page 13 in the Report to Shareholders - Third Quarter 2023, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.caor the SEDAR website at sedar.com. Note that, for the quarter and nine-month period ended July 31, 2023, a gain of $91 million ($67 million net of income taxes) recorded upon the fair value remeasurement of an equity interest and an expense related to the retroactive impact of the changes to the Excise Tax Act of $25 million ($18 million net of income taxes) were excluded from results. In addition, for the nine-month period ended July 31, 2023, a $24 million tax expense related to the Canadian government's 2022 tax measures was also excluded from results. No specified items had been excluded from results for the quarter and nine-month period ended July 31, 2022.
For additional information on non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, supplementary financial measures, and capital management measures, see the Financial Reporting Method section and the Glossary section, on pages 4 to 10 and 51 to 54, respectively, of the MD&A in the Report to shareholders for the Third quarter of 2023, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.caor the SEDAR website at sedar.com.
Presentation of Results - Adjusted
(millions of Canadian dollars)
Quarter ended July 31
2023
2022(1)
Personal and
Wealth
Financial
Commercial
Management
Markets
USSF&I
Other
Total
Total
Net interest income
837
192
(397)
273
(35)
870
1,419
Taxable equivalent
−
−
86
−
2
88
60
Net interest income - Adjusted
837
192
(311)
273
(33)
958
1,479
Non-interest income
303
437
807
19
79
1,645
994
Taxable equivalent
−
−
64
−
−
64
11
Gain on the fair value remeasurement of an equity interest(2)
−
−
−
−
(91)
(91)
−
Non-interest income - Adjusted
303
437
871
19
(12)
1,618
1,005
Total revenues - Adjusted
1,140
629
560
292
(45)
2,576
2,484
Non-interest expenses
613
375
272
100
57
1,417
1,305
Expense related to changes to the Excise Tax Act(3)
−
−
−
−
(25)
(25)
−
Non-interest expenses - Adjusted
613
375
272
100
32
1,392
1,305
Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes - Adjusted
527
254
288
192
(77)
1,184
1,179
Provisions for credit losses
75
1
5
29
1
111
57
Income before income taxes - Adjusted
452
253
283
163
(78)
1,073
1,122
Income taxes
124
70
(72)
35
(9)
148
225
Taxable equivalent
−
−
150
−
2
152
71
Income taxes on the gain on the fair value remeasurement
of an equity interest(2)
−
−
−
−
(24)
(24)
−
Income taxes on the expense related to changes to the Excise Tax Act(3)
−
−
−
−
7
7
−
Income taxes - Adjusted
124
70
78
35
(24)
283
296
Net income - Adjusted
328
183
205
128
(54)
790
826
Specified items after income taxes
−
−
−
−
49
49
−
Net income
328
183
205
128
(5)
839
826
Non-controlling interests
−
−
−
−
(1)
(1)
−
Net income attributable to the Bank's shareholders
and holders of other equity instruments
328
183
205
128
(4)
840
826
Net income attributable to the Bank's shareholders
and holders of other equity instruments - Adjusted
328
183
205
128
(53)
791
826
Dividends on preferred shares and distributions on
limited recourse capital notes
36
26
Net income attributable to common shareholders - Adjusted
755
800
- For the quarter ended July 31, 2022, certain amounts have been adjusted to reflect a change in accounting policy related to cloud computing arrangements. For additional information, see Note 1 to the audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2022.
- During the quarter ended July 31, 2023, the Bank concluded that it had lost significant influence over TMX Group Limited (TMX) and therefore ceased using the equity method to account for this investment. The Bank designated its investment in TMX as a financial asset measured at fair value through other comprehensive income in an amount of $191 million. Upon the fair value measurement, a gain of $91 million ($67 million net of income taxes) was recorded in theOther heading of segment results.
- During the quarter ended July 31, 2023, the Bank recorded a $25 million expense in theOther heading of segment results ($18 million net of income taxes) related to retroactive impact of the changes to the Excise Tax Act, indicating that payment card clearing services rendered by a payment card network operator are subject to the goods and services tax (GST) and the harmonized sales tax (HST).
(millions of Canadian dollars)
Nine months ended July 31
2023
2022(1)
Personal and
Wealth
Financial
Commercial
Management
Markets
USSF&I
Other
Total
Total
Net interest income
2,464
590
(851)
841
(193)
2,851
4,064
Taxable equivalent
−
−
237
−
5
242
169
Net interest income - Adjusted
2,464
590
(614)
841
(188)
3,093
4,233
Non-interest income
900
1,293
2,363
55
114
4,725
3,254
Taxable equivalent
−
−
172
−
−
172
18
Gain on the fair value remeasurement of an equity interest(2)
−
−
−
−
(91)
(91)
−
Non-interest income - Adjusted
900
1,293
2,535
55
23
4,806
3,272
Total revenues - Adjusted
3,364
1,883
1,921
896
(165)
7,899
7,505
Non-interest expenses
1,820
1,111
842
296
125
4,194
3,884
Expense related to changes to the Excise Tax Act(3)
−
−
−
−
(25)
(25)
−
Non-interest expenses - Adjusted
1,820
1,111
842
296
100
4,169
3,884
Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes - Adjusted
1,544
772
1,079
600
(265)
3,730
3,621
Provisions for credit losses
173
1
15
90
3
282
58
Income before income taxes - Adjusted
1,371
771
1,064
510
(268)
3,448
3,563
Income taxes
377
212
(116)
107
(47)
533
731
Taxable equivalent
−
−
409
−
5
414
187
Income taxes on the gain on the fair value remeasurement
of an equity interest(2)
−
−
−
−
(24)
(24)
−
Income taxes on the expense related to changes to the Excise Tax Act(3)
−
−
−
−
7
7
−
Income taxes related to the Canadian government's 2022
tax measures(4)
−
−
−
−
(24)
(24)
−
Income taxes - Adjusted
377
212
293
107
(83)
906
918
Net income - Adjusted
994
559
771
403
(185)
2,542
2,645
Specified items after income taxes
−
−
−
−
25
25
−
Net income
994
559
771
403
(160)
2,567
2,645
Non-controlling interests
−
−
−
−
(2)
(2)
(1)
Net income attributable to the Bank's shareholders
and holders of other equity instruments
994
559
771
403
(158)
2,569
2,646
Net income attributable to the Bank's shareholders
and holders of other equity instruments - Adjusted
994
559
771
403
(183)
2,544
2,646
Dividends on preferred shares and distributions
on limited recourse capital notes
106
77
Net income attributable to common shareholders - Adjusted
2,438
2,569
- For the nine-month period ended July 31, 2022, certain amounts have been adjusted to reflect a change in accounting policy related to cloud computing arrangements. For additional information, see Note 1 to the audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2022.
- During the nine-month period ended July 31, 2023, the Bank concluded that it had lost significant influence over TMX and therefore ceased using the equity method to account for this investment. The Bank designated its investment in TMX as a financial asset measured at fair value through other comprehensive income in an amount of $191 million. Upon the fair value measurement, a gain of $91 million ($67 million net of income taxes) was recorded in the Other heading of segment results.
- During the nine-month period ended July 31, 2023, the Bank recorded a $25 million expense in the Other heading of segment results ($18 million net of income taxes) related to the retroactive impact of the changes to the Excise Tax Act, indicating that payment card clearing services rendered by a payment card network operator are subject to the goods and services tax (GST) and the harmonized sales tax (HST).
- During the nine-month period ended July 31, 2023, the Bank recorded a $32 million tax expense in the Other heading of segment results with respect to the Canada Recovery Dividend, i.e., a one-time, 15% tax on the fiscal 2021 and 2020 average taxable income above $1 billion, as well as an $8 million tax recovery related to the 1.5% increase in the statutory tax rate, which includes the impact related to current and deferred taxes for fiscal 2022. For additional information on these tax measures, see the Income Taxes section on page 24 in the Report to Shareholders - Third Quarter 2023, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.caor the SEDAR website at sedar.com.
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
National Bank of Canada published this content on 30 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2023 16:00:17 UTC.