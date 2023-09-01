The financial information reported in this document is based on the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the quarter and nine-month period ended July 31, 2023 and is prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), unless otherwise indicated. IFRS represent Canadian generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). All amounts are presented in Canadian dollars.

MONTREAL, August 30, 2023 - For the third quarter of 2023, National Bank is reporting net income of $839 million, up 2% from $826 million in the third quarter of 2022. Third-quarter diluted earnings per share stood at $2.36 compared to $2.35 in the third quarter of 2022. For the third quarter of 2023, adjusted net income(1) totalled $790 million, down 4% from $826 million in the same quarter of 2022, and third-quarter adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) stood at $2.21 compared to $2.35 in the third quarter of 2022. Revenue growth in all of the business segments, aside from the Financial Markets segment, was partly offset by higher provisions for credit losses. Adjusted income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes(1) stood at $1,184 million in the third quarter of 2023, an increase from $1,179 million in the same quarter of 2022.

For the nine-month period ended July 31, 2023, the Bank's net income totalled $2,567 million, down 3% from $2,645 million in the same period of 2022. Nine- month diluted earnings per share stood at $7.23 versus $7.53 in the same nine-month period last year. These decreases were partly due to higher non-interest expenses and higher provisions for credit losses. For the first nine months of 2023, adjusted net income(1) totalled $2,542 million, down 4% year over year, and nine-month adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) stood at $7.15 compared to $7.53 in the first nine months of 2022. Revenue growth in all of the business segments was offset by higher non-interest expenses and higher provisions for credit losses. Nine-month adjusted income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes(1) rose 3% year over year.

"The Bank reported solid third-quarter results, supported by revenue and earnings growth, in our Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments, partly offset by a less constructive backdrop in the Financial Markets segment," said Laurent Ferreira, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Bank of Canada. He added that "The Bank's performance highlights the strength of our strategic positioning in a challenging macroeconomic environment. With our high capital levels, strong earnings power, and constant discipline on managing cost and credit, the Bank is well-positioned to navigate continued uncertainty and generate long-term profitable growth."

(millions of Canadian dollars)

Quarter ended July 31

Nine months ended July 31

2023

2022(2)

% Change

2023

2022(2)

% Change

Net income

839

826

2

2,567

2,645

(3)

Diluted earnings per share (dollars)

$

2.36

$

2.35

$

7.23

$

7.53

(4)

Return on common shareholders' equity(3)

16.2

%

17.9

%

17.2

%

20.1

%

Dividend payout ratio(3)

41.3

%

34.4

%

41.3

%

34.4

%

Operating results - Adjusted(1)

Net income - Adjusted

790

826

(4)

2,542

2,645

(4)

Diluted earnings per share - Adjusted (dollars)

$

2.21

$

2.35

(6)

$

7.15

$

7.53

(5)

Return on common shareholders' equity - Adjusted(4)

15.3

%

17.9

%

17.0

%

20.1

%

Dividend payout ratio - Adjusted(4)

41.6

%

34.3

%

41.6

%

34.3

%

CET1 capital ratio under Basel III(5) Leverage ratio under Basel III(5)

As at

As at

July 31,

October 31,

2023

2022

13.5

%

12.7

%

4.2

%

4.5

%

  1. See the Financial Reporting Method section on pages 3 to 6 for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures.
  2. For the quarter and nine-month period ended July 31, 2022, certain amounts have been adjusted to reflect a change in accounting policy related to cloud computing arrangements. For additional information, see Note 1 to the audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2022.
  3. For details on the composition of these measures, see the Glossary section on pages 51 to 54 in theReport to Shareholders - Third Quarter 2023, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.caor the SEDAR website at sedar.com.
  4. For additional information on non-GAAP ratios, see the Financial Reporting Method section on pages 4 to 10 in the Report to Shareholders - Third Quarter 2023, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.caor the SEDAR website at sedar.com.
  5. For additional information on capital management measures, see the Financial Reporting Method section on pages 4 to 10 in theReport to Shareholders - Third Quarter 2023, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.caor the SEDAR website at sedar.com.
  • Net income totalled $328 million in the third quarter of 2023 versus $319 million in the third quarter of 2022, a 3% increase that was driven by growth in total revenues, tempered by higher non-interest expenses and higher provisions for credit losses.
  • Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes totalled $527 million in the third quarter of 2023, up 9% from $483 million in the third quarter of 2022.
  • At $1,140 million, third-quarter total revenues rose $97 million or 9% year over year due to an increase in net interest income (driven by growth in loan and deposit volumes) and to a higher net interest margin.
  • Compared to a year ago, personal lending grew 2% and commercial lending grew 9%.
  • The net interest margin(1) stood at 2.34% in the third quarter of 2023, up from 2.17% in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Third-quarternon-interest expenses stood at $613 million, up 9% from the third quarter of 2022.
  • Third-quarterprovisions for credit losses rose $26 million from third-quarter 2022, mainly due to higher allowances for credit losses on impaired loans.
  • At 53.8%, the third-quarter efficiency ratio(1) compares to 53.7% in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Net income totalled $183 million in the third quarter of 2023, a 5% increase from $175 million in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Third-quartertotal revenues amounted to $629 million compared to $591 million in third-quarter 2022, a $38 million or 6% increase driven by growth in net interest income and fee-based revenues.
  • Third-quarternon-interest expenses stood at $375 million, up 7% from $351 million in third-quarter 2022.
  • At 59.6%, the third-quarter efficiency ratio(1) compares to 59.4% in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Net income totalled $205 million in the third quarter of 2023, down 27% from $279 million in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Third-quartertotal revenues on a taxable equivalent basis amounted to $560 million, down $51 million or 8% year over year given a decrease in global markets revenues, partly offset by growth in corporate and investment banking revenues.
  • Third-quarternon-interest expenses stood at $272 million compared to $254 million in third-quarter 2022, an increase that was partly due to wages and employee benefits as well as the segment's technological investments.
  • Provisions for credit losses of $5 million were recorded in the third quarter of 2023 compared to credit loss recoveries of $23 million recorded in the third quarter of 2022.
  • At 48.6%, the third-quarter efficiency ratio(1) on a taxable equivalent basis compares to 41.6% in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Net income totalled $128 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to $125 million in the third quarter of 2022, as growth in total revenues was offset by higher non-interest expenses.
  • Third-quartertotal revenues amounted to $292 million, a 7% year-over-year increase driven by revenue growth at both the Credigy and ABA Bank subsidiaries.
  • Third-quarternon-interest expenses stood at $100 million, a 16% year-over-year increase attributable mainly to business growth at ABA Bank.
  • Provisions for credit losses remained stable compared to the third quarter of 2022.
  • At 34.2%, the third-quarter efficiency ratio(1) compares to 31.5% in the third quarter of 2022.
  • There was a net loss of $5 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to a net loss of $72 million in the third quarter of 2022, a change arising mainly from a higher contribution from treasury activities as well as a gain of $91 million ($67 million net of income taxes) recorded in the third quarter of 2023 as a result of a fair value remeasurement of an equity interest, partly offset by an expense of $25 million ($18 million net of income taxes) related to the retroactive impact of the changes to theExcise Tax Act.
  • As at July 31, 2023, the Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio under Basel III(2) stood at 13.5%, up from 12.7% as at October 31, 2022, notably due to the positive impact of implementing the Basel III reforms.
  • As at July 31, 2023, the Basel III(2) leverage ratio was 4.2%, down from 4.5% as at October 31, 2022.
  • On August 29, 2023, the Board of Directors declared regular dividends on the various series of first preferred shares and a dividend of $1.02 per common share, payable on November 1, 2023, to shareholders of record on September 25, 2023.
  1. For details on the composition of these measures, see the Glossary section on pages 51 to 54 in theReport to Shareholders - Third Quarter 2023, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.caor the SEDAR website at sedar.com.
  2. For additional information on capital management measures, see the Financial Reporting Method section on pages 4 to 10 in theReport to Shareholders - Third Quarter 2023, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.caor the SEDAR website at sedar.com.

The Bank's consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with IFRS, as issued by the IASB. The financial statements also comply with

section 308(4) of the Bank Act (Canada), which states that, except as otherwise specified by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (Canada) (OSFI), the consolidated financial statements are to be prepared in accordance with IFRS, which represent Canadian GAAP. None of the OSFI accounting requirements are exceptions to IFRS.

The presentation of segment disclosures is consistent with the presentation adopted by the Bank for the fiscal year beginning November 1, 2022. This presentation reflects a revision to the method used for the sectoral allocation of technology investment expenses, which are now immediately allocated to the various business segments, whereas certain expenses, notably costs incurred during the research phase of projects, had previously been recorded in the Other heading of segment results. This revision is consistent with the accounting policy change applied in fiscal 2022 related to cloud computing arrangements. For the quarter and nine-month period ended July 31, 2022, certain amounts have been adjusted to reflect this accounting policy change. For additional information, see Note 1 to the audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2022.

The Bank uses a number of financial measures when assessing its results and measuring overall performance. Some of these financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP. Regulation52-112RespectingNon-GAAPand Other Financial Measures Disclosure (Regulation 52-112) prescribes disclosure requirements that apply to the following measures used by the Bank:

  • non-GAAPfinancial measures;
  • non-GAAPratios;
  • supplementary financial measures;
  • capital management measures.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Bank uses non-GAAP financial measures that do not have standardized meanings under GAAP and that therefore may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Presenting non-GAAP financial measures helps readers to better understand how management analyzes results, shows the impacts of specified items on the results of the reported periods, and allows readers to better assess results without the specified items if they consider such items not to be reflective of the underlying performance of the Bank's operations. In addition, like many other financial institutions, the Bank uses the taxable equivalent basis to calculate net interest income, non-interest income, and income taxes. This calculation method consists of grossing up certain revenues taxed at lower rates (notably dividends) by the income tax to a level that would make it comparable to revenues from taxable sources in Canada. An equivalent amount is added to income taxes. This adjustment is necessary in order to perform a uniform comparison of the return on different assets regardless of their tax treatment.

The key non-GAAP financial measures used by the Bank to analyze its results are described below, and a quantitative reconciliation of these measures is presented in the tables in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures section on pages 4 to 6 and in the Consolidated Results table on page 13 in the Report to Shareholders - Third Quarter 2023, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.caor the SEDAR website at sedar.com. Note that, for the quarter and nine-month period ended July 31, 2023, a gain of $91 million ($67 million net of income taxes) recorded upon the fair value remeasurement of an equity interest and an expense related to the retroactive impact of the changes to the Excise Tax Act of $25 million ($18 million net of income taxes) were excluded from results. In addition, for the nine-month period ended July 31, 2023, a $24 million tax expense related to the Canadian government's 2022 tax measures was also excluded from results. No specified items had been excluded from results for the quarter and nine-month period ended July 31, 2022.

For additional information on non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, supplementary financial measures, and capital management measures, see the Financial Reporting Method section and the Glossary section, on pages 4 to 10 and 51 to 54, respectively, of the MD&A in the Report to shareholders for the Third quarter of 2023, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.caor the SEDAR website at sedar.com.

Presentation of Results - Adjusted

(millions of Canadian dollars)

Quarter ended July 31

2023

2022(1)

Personal and

Wealth

Financial

Commercial

Management

Markets

USSF&I

Other

Total

Total

Net interest income

837

192

(397)

273

(35)

870

1,419

Taxable equivalent

86

2

88

60

Net interest income - Adjusted

837

192

(311)

273

(33)

958

1,479

Non-interest income

303

437

807

19

79

1,645

994

Taxable equivalent

64

64

11

Gain on the fair value remeasurement of an equity interest(2)

(91)

(91)

Non-interest income - Adjusted

303

437

871

19

(12)

1,618

1,005

Total revenues - Adjusted

1,140

629

560

292

(45)

2,576

2,484

Non-interest expenses

613

375

272

100

57

1,417

1,305

Expense related to changes to the Excise Tax Act(3)

(25)

(25)

Non-interest expenses - Adjusted

613

375

272

100

32

1,392

1,305

Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes - Adjusted

527

254

288

192

(77)

1,184

1,179

Provisions for credit losses

75

1

5

29

1

111

57

Income before income taxes - Adjusted

452

253

283

163

(78)

1,073

1,122

Income taxes

124

70

(72)

35

(9)

148

225

Taxable equivalent

150

2

152

71

Income taxes on the gain on the fair value remeasurement

of an equity interest(2)

(24)

(24)

Income taxes on the expense related to changes to the Excise Tax Act(3)

7

7

Income taxes - Adjusted

124

70

78

35

(24)

283

296

Net income - Adjusted

328

183

205

128

(54)

790

826

Specified items after income taxes

49

49

Net income

328

183

205

128

(5)

839

826

Non-controlling interests

(1)

(1)

Net income attributable to the Bank's shareholders

and holders of other equity instruments

328

183

205

128

(4)

840

826

Net income attributable to the Bank's shareholders

and holders of other equity instruments - Adjusted

328

183

205

128

(53)

791

826

Dividends on preferred shares and distributions on

limited recourse capital notes

36

26

Net income attributable to common shareholders - Adjusted

755

800

  1. For the quarter ended July 31, 2022, certain amounts have been adjusted to reflect a change in accounting policy related to cloud computing arrangements. For additional information, see Note 1 to the audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2022.
  2. During the quarter ended July 31, 2023, the Bank concluded that it had lost significant influence over TMX Group Limited (TMX) and therefore ceased using the equity method to account for this investment. The Bank designated its investment in TMX as a financial asset measured at fair value through other comprehensive income in an amount of $191 million. Upon the fair value measurement, a gain of $91 million ($67 million net of income taxes) was recorded in theOther heading of segment results.
  3. During the quarter ended July 31, 2023, the Bank recorded a $25 million expense in theOther heading of segment results ($18 million net of income taxes) related to retroactive impact of the changes to the Excise Tax Act, indicating that payment card clearing services rendered by a payment card network operator are subject to the goods and services tax (GST) and the harmonized sales tax (HST).

(millions of Canadian dollars)

Nine months ended July 31

2023

2022(1)

Personal and

Wealth

Financial

Commercial

Management

Markets

USSF&I

Other

Total

Total

Net interest income

2,464

590

(851)

841

(193)

2,851

4,064

Taxable equivalent

237

5

242

169

Net interest income - Adjusted

2,464

590

(614)

841

(188)

3,093

4,233

Non-interest income

900

1,293

2,363

55

114

4,725

3,254

Taxable equivalent

172

172

18

Gain on the fair value remeasurement of an equity interest(2)

(91)

(91)

Non-interest income - Adjusted

900

1,293

2,535

55

23

4,806

3,272

Total revenues - Adjusted

3,364

1,883

1,921

896

(165)

7,899

7,505

Non-interest expenses

1,820

1,111

842

296

125

4,194

3,884

Expense related to changes to the Excise Tax Act(3)

(25)

(25)

Non-interest expenses - Adjusted

1,820

1,111

842

296

100

4,169

3,884

Income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes - Adjusted

1,544

772

1,079

600

(265)

3,730

3,621

Provisions for credit losses

173

1

15

90

3

282

58

Income before income taxes - Adjusted

1,371

771

1,064

510

(268)

3,448

3,563

Income taxes

377

212

(116)

107

(47)

533

731

Taxable equivalent

409

5

414

187

Income taxes on the gain on the fair value remeasurement

of an equity interest(2)

(24)

(24)

Income taxes on the expense related to changes to the Excise Tax Act(3)

7

7

Income taxes related to the Canadian government's 2022

tax measures(4)

(24)

(24)

Income taxes - Adjusted

377

212

293

107

(83)

906

918

Net income - Adjusted

994

559

771

403

(185)

2,542

2,645

Specified items after income taxes

25

25

Net income

994

559

771

403

(160)

2,567

2,645

Non-controlling interests

(2)

(2)

(1)

Net income attributable to the Bank's shareholders

and holders of other equity instruments

994

559

771

403

(158)

2,569

2,646

Net income attributable to the Bank's shareholders

and holders of other equity instruments - Adjusted

994

559

771

403

(183)

2,544

2,646

Dividends on preferred shares and distributions

on limited recourse capital notes

106

77

Net income attributable to common shareholders - Adjusted

2,438

2,569

  1. For the nine-month period ended July 31, 2022, certain amounts have been adjusted to reflect a change in accounting policy related to cloud computing arrangements. For additional information, see Note 1 to the audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2022.
  2. During the nine-month period ended July 31, 2023, the Bank concluded that it had lost significant influence over TMX and therefore ceased using the equity method to account for this investment. The Bank designated its investment in TMX as a financial asset measured at fair value through other comprehensive income in an amount of $191 million. Upon the fair value measurement, a gain of $91 million ($67 million net of income taxes) was recorded in the Other heading of segment results.
  3. During the nine-month period ended July 31, 2023, the Bank recorded a $25 million expense in the Other heading of segment results ($18 million net of income taxes) related to the retroactive impact of the changes to the Excise Tax Act, indicating that payment card clearing services rendered by a payment card network operator are subject to the goods and services tax (GST) and the harmonized sales tax (HST).
  4. During the nine-month period ended July 31, 2023, the Bank recorded a $32 million tax expense in the Other heading of segment results with respect to the Canada Recovery Dividend, i.e., a one-time, 15% tax on the fiscal 2021 and 2020 average taxable income above $1 billion, as well as an $8 million tax recovery related to the 1.5% increase in the statutory tax rate, which includes the impact related to current and deferred taxes for fiscal 2022. For additional information on these tax measures, see the Income Taxes section on page 24 in the Report to Shareholders - Third Quarter 2023, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.caor the SEDAR website at sedar.com.
Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

National Bank of Canada published this content on 30 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2023 16:00:17 UTC.