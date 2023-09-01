"The Bank reported solid third-quarter results, supported by revenue and earnings growth, in our Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments, partly offset by a less constructive backdrop in the Financial Markets segment," said Laurent Ferreira, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Bank of Canada. He added that "The Bank's performance highlights the strength of our strategic positioning in a challenging macroeconomic environment. With our high capital levels, strong earnings power, and constant discipline on managing cost and credit, the Bank is well-positioned to navigate continued uncertainty and generate long-term profitable growth."

For the nine-month period ended July 31, 2023, the Bank's net income totalled $2,567 million, down 3% from $2,645 million in the same period of 2022. Nine- month diluted earnings per share stood at $7.23 versus $7.53 in the same nine-month period last year. These decreases were partly due to higher non-interest expenses and higher provisions for credit losses. For the first nine months of 2023, adjusted net income(1) totalled $2,542 million, down 4% year over year, and nine-month adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) stood at $7.15 compared to $7.53 in the first nine months of 2022. Revenue growth in all of the business segments was offset by higher non-interest expenses and higher provisions for credit losses. Nine-month adjusted income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes(1) rose 3% year over year.

MONTREAL, August 30, 2023 - For the third quarter of 2023, National Bank is reporting net income of $839 million, up 2% from $826 million in the third quarter of 2022. Third-quarter diluted earnings per share stood at $2.36 compared to $2.35 in the third quarter of 2022. For the third quarter of 2023, adjusted net income(1) totalled $790 million, down 4% from $826 million in the same quarter of 2022, and third-quarter adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) stood at $2.21 compared to $2.35 in the third quarter of 2022. Revenue growth in all of the business segments, aside from the Financial Markets segment, was partly offset by higher provisions for credit losses. Adjusted income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes(1) stood at $1,184 million in the third quarter of 2023, an increase from $1,179 million in the same quarter of 2022.

The financial information reported in this document is based on the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the quarter and nine-month period ended July 31, 2023 and is prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), unless otherwise indicated. IFRS represent Canadian generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). All amounts are presented in Canadian dollars.

On August 29, 2023, the Board of Directors declared regular dividends on the various series of first preferred shares and a dividend of $1.02 per common share, payable on November 1, 2023, to shareholders of record on September 25, 2023.

There was a net loss of $5 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to a net loss of $72 million in the third quarter of 2022, a change arising mainly from a higher contribution from treasury activities as well as a gain of $91 million ($67 million net of income taxes) recorded in the third quarter of 2023 as a result of a fair value remeasurement of an equity interest, partly offset by an expense of $25 million ($18 million net of income taxes) related to the retroactive impact of the changes to the

The Bank's consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with IFRS, as issued by the IASB. The financial statements also comply with

section 308(4) of the Bank Act (Canada), which states that, except as otherwise specified by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (Canada) (OSFI), the consolidated financial statements are to be prepared in accordance with IFRS, which represent Canadian GAAP. None of the OSFI accounting requirements are exceptions to IFRS.

The presentation of segment disclosures is consistent with the presentation adopted by the Bank for the fiscal year beginning November 1, 2022. This presentation reflects a revision to the method used for the sectoral allocation of technology investment expenses, which are now immediately allocated to the various business segments, whereas certain expenses, notably costs incurred during the research phase of projects, had previously been recorded in the Other heading of segment results. This revision is consistent with the accounting policy change applied in fiscal 2022 related to cloud computing arrangements. For the quarter and nine-month period ended July 31, 2022, certain amounts have been adjusted to reflect this accounting policy change. For additional information, see Note 1 to the audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2022.

The Bank uses a number of financial measures when assessing its results and measuring overall performance. Some of these financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP. Regulation52-112RespectingNon-GAAPand Other Financial Measures Disclosure (Regulation 52-112) prescribes disclosure requirements that apply to the following measures used by the Bank:

non-GAAP financial measures;

financial measures; non-GAAP ratios;

ratios; supplementary financial measures;

capital management measures.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Bank uses non-GAAP financial measures that do not have standardized meanings under GAAP and that therefore may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Presenting non-GAAP financial measures helps readers to better understand how management analyzes results, shows the impacts of specified items on the results of the reported periods, and allows readers to better assess results without the specified items if they consider such items not to be reflective of the underlying performance of the Bank's operations. In addition, like many other financial institutions, the Bank uses the taxable equivalent basis to calculate net interest income, non-interest income, and income taxes. This calculation method consists of grossing up certain revenues taxed at lower rates (notably dividends) by the income tax to a level that would make it comparable to revenues from taxable sources in Canada. An equivalent amount is added to income taxes. This adjustment is necessary in order to perform a uniform comparison of the return on different assets regardless of their tax treatment.

The key non-GAAP financial measures used by the Bank to analyze its results are described below, and a quantitative reconciliation of these measures is presented in the tables in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures section on pages 4 to 6 and in the Consolidated Results table on page 13 in the Report to Shareholders - Third Quarter 2023, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.caor the SEDAR website at sedar.com. Note that, for the quarter and nine-month period ended July 31, 2023, a gain of $91 million ($67 million net of income taxes) recorded upon the fair value remeasurement of an equity interest and an expense related to the retroactive impact of the changes to the Excise Tax Act of $25 million ($18 million net of income taxes) were excluded from results. In addition, for the nine-month period ended July 31, 2023, a $24 million tax expense related to the Canadian government's 2022 tax measures was also excluded from results. No specified items had been excluded from results for the quarter and nine-month period ended July 31, 2022.

For additional information on non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, supplementary financial measures, and capital management measures, see the Financial Reporting Method section and the Glossary section, on pages 4 to 10 and 51 to 54, respectively, of the MD&A in the Report to shareholders for the Third quarter of 2023, which is available on the Bank's website at nbc.caor the SEDAR website at sedar.com.