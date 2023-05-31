Advanced search
    NA   CA6330671034

NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA

(NA)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-05-30 pm EDT
100.12 CAD   -0.33%
National Bank reports Q2 profit down from year ago, raises quarterly dividend
AQ
07:01aNational Bank of Canada Reports Lower 2Q Profit
DJ
National Bank of Canada posts lower profit on higher provisions
RE
National Bank of Canada Reports Lower 2Q Profit

05/31/2023 | 07:01am EDT
By Will Feuer


National Bank of Canada reported lower second-quarter profit despite a rise in revenue, as the bank provisioned more for credit losses than it did a year ago.

The Canadian bank reported a profit of 847 million Canadian dollars (US$620.5 million), or C$2.38 a share, for the period ended April 30, compared with C$889 million, or C$2.53 a share, a year earlier.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting earnings of C$2.40 a share.

Revenue rose about 2% to C$2.48 billion.

National Bank's personal and commercial business, its largest, saw net income increase by 14% to C$335 million, while profit in its financial markets unit declined 7% to C$268 million.

Provision for credit losses rose to C$85 million in the quarter, compared with an allowance of C$3 million a year ago.


Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-31-23 0700ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.37% 0.7321 Delayed Quote.-0.41%
NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA -0.33% 100.12 Delayed Quote.9.74%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.38% 1.36498 Delayed Quote.0.49%
Financials
Sales 2023 10 885 M 8 004 M 8 004 M
Net income 2023 3 507 M 2 579 M 2 579 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,2x
Yield 2023 3,96%
Capitalization 33 808 M 24 861 M 24 861 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,11x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,97x
Nbr of Employees 27 674
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA
Duration : Period :
National Bank of Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 100,12 CAD
Average target price 105,73 CAD
Spread / Average Target 5,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurent Ferreira President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marie-Chantal Gingras Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Finance
Robert Paré Chairman
Julie Lévesque Executive Vice President-Technology & Operations
Maryse Bertrand Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA9.74%24 861
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.2.12%401 698
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.22%230 419
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-14.67%225 208
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.89%164 659
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.15%153 766
