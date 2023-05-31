National Bank of Canada Reports Lower 2Q Profit

By Will Feuer

National Bank of Canada reported lower second-quarter profit despite a rise in revenue, as the bank provisioned more for credit losses than it did a year ago.

The Canadian bank reported a profit of 847 million Canadian dollars (US$620.5 million), or C$2.38 a share, for the period ended April 30, compared with C$889 million, or C$2.53 a share, a year earlier.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting earnings of C$2.40 a share.

Revenue rose about 2% to C$2.48 billion.

National Bank's personal and commercial business, its largest, saw net income increase by 14% to C$335 million, while profit in its financial markets unit declined 7% to C$268 million.

Provision for credit losses rose to C$85 million in the quarter, compared with an allowance of C$3 million a year ago.

Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-31-23 0700ET