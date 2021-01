By Dave Sebastian

National Bank of Canada said it has tapped Laurent Ferreira, who has been with the company for more than 23 years, as chief operating officer, effective Feb. 1.

Denis Girouard, who currently serves as co-head of financial markets with Mr. Ferreira, will become the sole leader of the segment, the company said Tuesday.

