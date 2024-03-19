The Maison du Loisir et du Sport, which houses the offices of many Quebec sports federations, welcomed these honorees representing 18 different sports for the official bursary ceremony. Each bursary is worth much more than its monetary amount, since it includes lifetime access to all the services offered by the Fondation Aléo.

For its 32nd edition, the National Bank Bursary Program in partnership with the Fondation Aléo supported 22 student-athletes by awarding a total of $100,000 in bursaries and services.

In the presence of Patrick Charlebois, Senior Wealth Advisor and Portfolio Manager at National Bank, who is also an accomplished marathoner, the 2024 bursary recipients were commended for their athletic and academic achievements. This honour will help propel them to a brilliant future in the athletic world and beyond.



Many of the 421 student athletes who have been supported by National Bank over the years have achieved impressive international success, including Mikaël Kingsbury, a three-time Olympic medalist who won the freestyle skiing world cup multiple times, as well as several other Olympic medallists such as Jennifer Abel, Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard, Marianne St-Gelais, tennis star Félix Auger-Aliassime and cyclist Hugo Houle, who won a stage of the Tour de France.

In their own words:

"Since the 1990s, National Bank's support has been instrumental in helping the Fondation Aléo carry out its mission. Through its collaboration, the Bank has played a key role in our development. With this program, we have been able to recognize and support hundreds of athletes who have gone on to become leaders in all areas of society. This year's recipients are sure to follow in the footsteps of these inspiring role models."

- Martin Lavigne, President of the Fondation Aléo

"Once again this year, National Bank is pleased to support student athletes from across Quebec in their outstanding academic and athletic success. We are proud to recognize the talent, discipline and determination of all recipients."

- Patrick Charlebois, Senior Wealth Advisor and Portfolio Manager at National Bank