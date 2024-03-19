PRESS RELEASES
Photo credit: Bernard Brault.
For its 32nd edition, the National Bank Bursary Program in partnership with the Fondation Aléo supported 22 student-athletes by awarding a total of $100,000 in bursaries and services.
The Maison du Loisir et du Sport, which houses the offices of many Quebec sports federations, welcomed these honorees representing 18 different sports for the official bursary ceremony. Each bursary is worth much more than its monetary amount, since it includes lifetime access to all the services offered by the Fondation Aléo.
In the presence of Patrick Charlebois, Senior Wealth Advisor and Portfolio Manager at National Bank, who is also an accomplished marathoner, the 2024 bursary recipients were commended for their athletic and academic achievements. This honour will help propel them to a brilliant future in the athletic world and beyond.
Many of the 421 student athletes who have been supported by National Bank over the years have achieved impressive international success, including Mikaël Kingsbury, a three-time Olympic medalist who won the freestyle skiing world cup multiple times, as well as several other Olympic medallists such as Jennifer Abel, Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard, Marianne St-Gelais, tennis star Félix Auger-Aliassime and cyclist Hugo Houle, who won a stage of the Tour de France.
In their own words:
"Since the 1990s, National Bank's support has been instrumental in helping the Fondation Aléo carry out its mission. Through its collaboration, the Bank has played a key role in our development. With this program, we have been able to recognize and support hundreds of athletes who have gone on to become leaders in all areas of society. This year's recipients are sure to follow in the footsteps of these inspiring role models."
- Martin Lavigne, President of the Fondation Aléo
"Once again this year, National Bank is pleased to support student athletes from across Quebec in their outstanding academic and athletic success. We are proud to recognize the talent, discipline and determination of all recipients."
- Patrick Charlebois, Senior Wealth Advisor and Portfolio Manager at National Bank
2024 National Bank Bursary Program Recipients
Name
Discipline
Age
Amount
City
Region
School
Noémie Beaulieu
Triathlon
20
$4000
Gatineau
Outaouais
Université Laval
Thessalie Bruneau
BMX
17
$4000
La Tuque
Mauricie
Collège Laflèche
Cristella Brunetti-Burns
Artistic
16
$4000
Kirkland
Montreal
John Rennie High School
Jérémy Chartier
Trampoline
22
$4000
Montreal (Rosemont-
Montreal
Université de Montréal
Alexia Chevrier
Softball
17
$2000
Saint-Lazare
Montérégie
John Abbott College
Jean-Nicolas De Broeck
Biathlon
18
$2000
Gatineau (Aylmer)
Outaouais
Cégep de l'Outaouais
Olivier Desrosiers
Fencing
19
$4000
Rosemère
Laurentians
Université de Montréal
Audréanne Foster
Figure skating
19
$4000
Forestville
Côte-Nord
Cégep de Baie-Comeau
Julien Frascadore
Judo
24
$4000
Quebec City (Beauport)
Capitale-Nationale
Université de Montréal
Alisson Gobeil
Para-swimming
19
$4000
Alma
Saguenay-Lac-
Pavillon Wilbrod Dufour
Isabelle Harris
Judo
22
$4000
Montreal (Mercier-
Montreal
Concordia University
Étienne Jolicoeur
Weightlifting
17
$2000
Lachute
Laurentians
Ottawa University
Juliette Larose-Gingras
Mountain biking
21
$4000
Lac-Beauport
Capitale-Nationale
Université Laval
Patrick Lebeau
Alpine skiing
21
$4000
Montreal (Outremont)
Montreal
HEC
Tristan Lemire
Mountain biking
19
$4000
Bromont
Estrie
Cégep Édouard-Montpetit
Siméon Martin
Table tennis
18
$4000
Montreal (Le Plateau-
Montreal
Université TÉLUQ
Léa Morin
Karate
21
$4000
Sherbrooke (Saint-Élie)
Estrie
Université de Montréal
Benjamin Ouellet
Para-athletics
23
$4000
Saint-Pascal de Kamouraska
Bas-Saint-Laurent
École de massothérapie
Babette Roy
Climbing
22
$4000
Montreal (Rosemont-
Montreal
Université du Québec
Victor Roy-Lafrance
Short-track
20
$4000
Boucherville
Montérégie
Collège de Maisonneuve
Magalie Trempe
Cross-country
20
$2000
Lévis (Saint-Jean-Chrysostome)
Chaudière-
Cégep de Lévis
Roxane Vermette
Mountain biking
23
$4000
Saint-Ferréol-
Capitale-Nationale
Université Laval
About National Bank of Canada
With $434 billion in assets as at January 31, 2024,National Bank of Canadais one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has approximately 30,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates through three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities atnbc.caor via social media.
About Fondation Aléo
Created in 1985, the Fondation de l'athlète d'excellence (FAEQ) has awarded more than $20 million in bursaries to nearly 4,000 student-athletes from all over Quebec. In order to better reflect the organization's mission of elevating athletes beyond sport, the FAEQ changed its name and brand image in 2022, becoming the Fondation Aléo. In addition to continuing to provide financial support through its various bursary programs and services, Aléo aspires to provide a personalized approach to helping student-athletes flourish in a safe environment and in every aspect of their lives.
For more information, visit fondationaleo.ca and the Fondation Aléo's official social media pages on:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Information:
Annie Dubé
Communications and Marketing Director
Fondation Aléo
438-884-6626
annie.dube@fondationaleo.ca
Stéphanie Rousseau
Senior Advisor, Public Affairs
National Bank of Canada
514-394-5684
stephanie.rousseau@nbc.ca
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
National Bank of Canada published this content on 19 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2024 19:05:02 UTC.