PRESS RELEASES

The Fondation Aléo and National Bank Invest in the Aspirations of 22 Young People
Montreal, March 19, 2024

Photo credit: Bernard Brault.

For its 32nd edition, the National Bank Bursary Program in partnership with the Fondation Aléo supported 22 student-athletes by awarding a total of $100,000 in bursaries and services.

The Maison du Loisir et du Sport, which houses the offices of many Quebec sports federations, welcomed these honorees representing 18 different sports for the official bursary ceremony. Each bursary is worth much more than its monetary amount, since it includes lifetime access to all the services offered by the Fondation Aléo.

In the presence of Patrick Charlebois, Senior Wealth Advisor and Portfolio Manager at National Bank, who is also an accomplished marathoner, the 2024 bursary recipients were commended for their athletic and academic achievements. This honour will help propel them to a brilliant future in the athletic world and beyond.

Many of the 421 student athletes who have been supported by National Bank over the years have achieved impressive international success, including Mikaël Kingsbury, a three-time Olympic medalist who won the freestyle skiing world cup multiple times, as well as several other Olympic medallists such as Jennifer Abel, Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard, Marianne St-Gelais, tennis star Félix Auger-Aliassime and cyclist Hugo Houle, who won a stage of the Tour de France.

In their own words:

"Since the 1990s, National Bank's support has been instrumental in helping the Fondation Aléo carry out its mission. Through its collaboration, the Bank has played a key role in our development. With this program, we have been able to recognize and support hundreds of athletes who have gone on to become leaders in all areas of society. This year's recipients are sure to follow in the footsteps of these inspiring role models."

- Martin Lavigne, President of the Fondation Aléo

"Once again this year, National Bank is pleased to support student athletes from across Quebec in their outstanding academic and athletic success. We are proud to recognize the talent, discipline and determination of all recipients."

- Patrick Charlebois, Senior Wealth Advisor and Portfolio Manager at National Bank

2024 National Bank Bursary Program Recipients

Name

Discipline

Age

Amount

City

Region

School

Noémie Beaulieu

Triathlon

20

$4000

Gatineau

Outaouais

Université Laval

Thessalie Bruneau

BMX

17

$4000

La Tuque

Mauricie

Collège Laflèche

Cristella Brunetti-Burns

Artistic
gymnastics

16

$4000

Kirkland

Montreal

John Rennie High School

Jérémy Chartier

Trampoline

22

$4000

Montreal (Rosemont-
La Petite-Patrie)

Montreal

Université de Montréal

Alexia Chevrier

Softball

17

$2000

Saint-Lazare

Montérégie

John Abbott College

Jean-Nicolas De Broeck

Biathlon

18

$2000

Gatineau (Aylmer)

Outaouais

Cégep de l'Outaouais

Olivier Desrosiers

Fencing

19

$4000

Rosemère

Laurentians

Université de Montréal

Audréanne Foster

Figure skating

19

$4000

Forestville

Côte-Nord

Cégep de Baie-Comeau

Julien Frascadore

Judo

24

$4000

Quebec City (Beauport)

Capitale-Nationale

Université de Montréal

Alisson Gobeil

Para-swimming

19

$4000

Alma

Saguenay-Lac-
Saint-Jean

Pavillon Wilbrod Dufour

Isabelle Harris

Judo

22

$4000

Montreal (Mercier-
Hochelaga-Maisonneuve)

Montreal

Concordia University

Étienne Jolicoeur

Weightlifting

17

$2000

Lachute

Laurentians

Ottawa University

Juliette Larose-Gingras

Mountain biking

21

$4000

Lac-Beauport

Capitale-Nationale

Université Laval

Patrick Lebeau

Alpine skiing

21

$4000

Montreal (Outremont)

Montreal

HEC

Tristan Lemire

Mountain biking

19

$4000

Bromont

Estrie

Cégep Édouard-Montpetit

Siméon Martin

Table tennis

18

$4000

Montreal (Le Plateau-
Mont-Royal)

Montreal

Université TÉLUQ

Léa Morin

Karate

21

$4000

Sherbrooke (Saint-Élie)

Estrie

Université de Montréal

Benjamin Ouellet

Para-athletics

23

$4000

Saint-Pascal de Kamouraska

Bas-Saint-Laurent

École de massothérapie
et kinésithérapie l'Hêtre

Babette Roy

Climbing

22

$4000

Montreal (Rosemont-
La Petite-Patrie)

Montreal

Université du Québec
à Montréal

Victor Roy-Lafrance

Short-track
speed skating

20

$4000

Boucherville

Montérégie

Collège de Maisonneuve

Magalie Trempe

Cross-country
skiing

20

$2000

Lévis (Saint-Jean-Chrysostome)

Chaudière-
Appalaches

Cégep de Lévis

Roxane Vermette

Mountain biking

23

$4000

Saint-Ferréol-
les-Neiges

Capitale-Nationale

Université Laval

About National Bank of Canada
With $434 billion in assets as at January 31, 2024,National Bank of Canadais one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has approximately 30,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates through three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities atnbc.caor via social media.

About Fondation Aléo
 Created in 1985, the Fondation de l'athlète d'excellence (FAEQ) has awarded more than $20 million in bursaries to nearly 4,000 student-athletes from all over Quebec. In order to better reflect the organization's mission of elevating athletes beyond sport, the FAEQ changed its name and brand image in 2022, becoming the Fondation Aléo. In addition to continuing to provide financial support through its various bursary programs and services, Aléo aspires to provide a personalized approach to helping student-athletes flourish in a safe environment and in every aspect of their lives.

For more information, visit fondationaleo.ca and the Fondation Aléo's official social media pages on:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube

Information:

Annie Dubé

Communications and Marketing Director
Fondation Aléo

438-884-6626
annie.dube@fondationaleo.ca

Stéphanie Rousseau

Senior Advisor, Public Affairs
 National Bank of Canada

514-394-5684
stephanie.rousseau@nbc.ca

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

National Bank of Canada published this content on 19 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2024 19:05:02 UTC.