  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. National Bank of Canada
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NA   CA6330671034

NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA

(NA)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:15 2022-11-15 pm EST
96.36 CAD   +0.23%
National Bank Of Canada : Tuesday November 15, 2022
PU
12:12pOntario Fes : Where the rubber meets the road
PU
11:18aNational Bank Says Canada's Housing Market Has Stabilized in October
MT
National Bank of Canada : Tuesday November 15, 2022

11/15/2022 | 05:16pm EST
Market Review

November 15, 2022

EQUITY INDICES

LAST

CHANGE

%CHG

52 WK-HIGH

52 WK-LOW

YTD

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE

33,592.92

56.22

0.17%

36952.65

28660.94

-7.56%

S&P 500

3,991.73

34.48

0.87%

4818.62

3491.58

-16.25%

NASDAQ COMPOSITE

11,358.41

162.19

1.45%

16212.23

10088.83

-27.40%

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE

19,994.78

72.97

0.37%

22213.07

17873.18

-5.79%

STOXX EUROPE 50

3,693.37

20.36

0.55%

3872.11

3279.47

-3.28%

FTSE 100

7,369.44

-15.73

-0.21%

7687.27

6707.62

-0.20%

DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX TR

14,378.51

65.21

0.46%

16290.19

11862.84

-9.48%

CAC40

6,641.66

32.49

0.49%

7384.86

5628.42

-7.15%

Nikkei 225 Index

27,990.17

26.70

0.10%

29960.93

24681.74

-2.78%

HANG SENG INDEX

18,343.12

723.41

4.11%

25746.71

14597.31

-21.60%

Shanghai SE Composite Index

3,134.08

50.68

1.64%

3708.94

2863.65

-13.89%

Market Review

Global equities rally on signs that U.S. inflation may be starting to subside

Global equities rallied and bond yields and the U.S. dollar fell on Tuesday as data signalled that U.S. inflation may be starting to subside, bolstering expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will slow its aggressive pace of interest rate hikes. An improving outlook for China's economy also boosted sentiment, amid recent adjustments to China's COVID-19 policy, a property sector rescue package and cooling Sino-U.S. tensions. The U.S. producer price index increased 0.2% in October and was up 8.0% on a year on year basis. This was less than economist forecasts for a 0.4% and 8.3% gain respectively. Adding to the positive news, Septembers PPI was revised down to 0.2% from the 0.4% previously reported. Separate data showed manufacturing in New York State rebounded more than expected in November as shipments picked up and factory employment grew. The Empire State Manufacturing Index rose 4.5 in November, from -9.1 in October, ahead of economist expectations of -5.0. Investors weighed the data against comments from Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic. Bostic said that he sees little evidence that the central bank's aggressive monetary policy tightening is slowing inflation and that borrowing costs will have to rise further for that to happen.

The U.S. major averages traded sharply higher at the market open on Tuesday, led by gains in mega cap technology and growth stocks following the inflation data. The major indices pared gains in the early afternoon, on news that two people died in an explosion in eastern Poland, near the border with Ukraine. In corporate news, Walmart surged to a six month high after it reported better than expected Q3 revenue, raised its full-year net sales expectations and announced a new $20 billion share buyback plan. Home Depot's quarterly results beat estimates but left its annual forecast unchanged. Taiwan Semiconductor surged after Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a US$4.1 billion stake in the company. Paramount Global jumped after Berkshire increased its stake in the media giant to 15%

Canada's TSX Composite Index rose on Tuesday, tracking global sentiment. Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar rose to an eight week high amid broad weakness in the U.S. dollar and better than expected domestic data. Canadian manufacturing sales were flat in September from August, beating expectations for a 0.5% decline. Wholesale trade sales surprisingly increased 0.1% in September to an all-time high of $81.8 billion, beating expectations for a 0.2% decline. Separate data from CREA showed Canadian home sales rose 1.3% in October from September, the first month-over-month gain since February. On a year-on-year basis home sales were down 36.0%, compared to the second strongest month of October in history last year. CREA's home price index fell 1.2% on the month and was down 0.8% annually. Investors await Canada's inflation data for October on Wednesday, which will be parsed for clues as to whether the Bank of Canada would raise interest rates by 25 or 50 basis points at its next policy announcement on December 7th.

S&P/TSX: LEADERS

LAST

CHANGE

%CHG

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd

$114.25

$5.32

4.88%

Laurentian Bank of Canada

$33.19

$1.52

4.80%

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

$12.40

$0.56

4.73%

Interfor Corp

$26.94

$1.18

4.58%

Paramount Resources Ltd

$32.26

$1.32

4.27%

S&P/TSX: LAGGARDS

LAST

CHANGE

%CHG

Silvercrest Metals Inc

$8.34

-$0.60

-6.71%

Brookfield Business Partners LP

$27.76

-$1.89

-6.37%

Endeavour Silver Corp

$4.43

-$0.27

-5.74%

First Majestic Silver Corp

$12.21

-$0.69

-5.35%

Torex Gold Resources Inc

$11.23

-$0.52

-4.43%

S&P/TSX INDUSTRY

LAST

CHANGE

%CHG

YTD

ENERGY

270.51

4.55

1.71%

65.16%

MATERIALS

322.61

-0.71

-0.22%

-1.74%

UTILITIES

303.80

-1.67

-0.55%

-11.52%

FINANCIALS

366.51

0.83

0.23%

-9.08%

INDUSTRIALS

381.41

-0.25

-0.07%

0.13%

HEALTH CARE

24.00

0.05

0.21%

-47.78%

CONS. DISCRETION.

251.29

1.24

0.50%

-8.19%

CONS. STAPLES

795.26

0.64

0.08%

4.22%

INFO TECH.

138.94

3.08

2.27%

-34.54%

COMMUNICATION SVS

183.87

-1.73

-0.93%

-5.78%

REAL ESTATE

307.20

0.54

0.18%

-22.69%

GOVERNMENT BONDS

2YR

5YR

10YR

30YR

CANADA (YLD%)

3.85%

3.31%

3.13%

3.22%

U.S. (YLD%)

4.35%

3.90%

3.78%

3.96%

COMMODITIES/ FX

LAST

CHANGE

%CHG

YTD

CRUDE OIL WTI

$86.88

$1.01

1.18%

15.52%

NATURAL GAS

$6.13

$0.20

3.37%

64.42%

GOLD

$1,771.00

-$2.60

-0.15%

-3.10%

COPPER

$3.83

-$0.03

-0.78%

-13.99%

CAD / USD

$0.7531

$0.0021

0.28%

-4.83%

CAD / EUR

€0.7275

€0.0004

0.06%

4.56%

USD / EUR

€0.9661

-€0.0020

-0.21%

9.86%

USD / JPY

¥139.16

-¥0.72

-0.51%

20.92%

Source: Refinitiv

  1. National Bank Financial is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada.
  2. National Bank of Canada is a public company listed on Canadian stock exchanges.
  3. National Bank Financial may act as financial advisor, fiscal agent or underwriter for certain companies mentioned herein and may receive remuneration for its services.
  4. National Bank Financial and/or its officers, directors, representatives or associates may have a position in the securities mentioned herein and may make purchases and/or sales of these securities from time to time in the open market or otherwise.
  5. The information contained herein was obtained from sources which we believe to be reliable, however we cannot represent that it is accurate or complete.
  6. This is not a recommendation for any security or investment sector as it may not be suitable for all types of investors. Please contact your investment advisor before purchase to discuss your investor profile and to further discuss these risk factors.

Disclaimer

National Bank of Canada published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 22:15:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 10 030 M 7 551 M 7 551 M
Net income 2022 3 368 M 2 535 M 2 535 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,84x
Yield 2022 3,73%
Capitalization 32 360 M 24 361 M 24 361 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,23x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,05x
Nbr of Employees 28 903
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA
Duration : Period :
National Bank of Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 96,14 CAD
Average target price 102,77 CAD
Spread / Average Target 6,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurent Ferreira President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marie-Chantal Gingras Chief Financial Officer
Jean Houde Chairman
Julie Lévesque Executive Vice President-Technology & Operations
Pierre Thabet Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA-0.31%24 366
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-14.56%392 785
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.67%302 927
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.14%199 096
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.31%178 598
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.56%147 213