National Bank of Canada : Tuesday November 15, 2022

Market Review

Global equities rally on signs that U.S. inflation may be starting to subside

Global equities rallied and bond yields and the U.S. dollar fell on Tuesday as data signalled that U.S. inflation may be starting to subside, bolstering expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will slow its aggressive pace of interest rate hikes. An improving outlook for China's economy also boosted sentiment, amid recent adjustments to China's COVID-19 policy, a property sector rescue package and cooling Sino-U.S. tensions. The U.S. producer price index increased 0.2% in October and was up 8.0% on a year on year basis. This was less than economist forecasts for a 0.4% and 8.3% gain respectively. Adding to the positive news, Septembers PPI was revised down to 0.2% from the 0.4% previously reported. Separate data showed manufacturing in New York State rebounded more than expected in November as shipments picked up and factory employment grew. The Empire State Manufacturing Index rose 4.5 in November, from -9.1 in October, ahead of economist expectations of -5.0. Investors weighed the data against comments from Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic. Bostic said that he sees little evidence that the central bank's aggressive monetary policy tightening is slowing inflation and that borrowing costs will have to rise further for that to happen.

The U.S. major averages traded sharply higher at the market open on Tuesday, led by gains in mega cap technology and growth stocks following the inflation data. The major indices pared gains in the early afternoon, on news that two people died in an explosion in eastern Poland, near the border with Ukraine. In corporate news, Walmart surged to a six month high after it reported better than expected Q3 revenue, raised its full-year net sales expectations and announced a new $20 billion share buyback plan. Home Depot's quarterly results beat estimates but left its annual forecast unchanged. Taiwan Semiconductor surged after Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a US$4.1 billion stake in the company. Paramount Global jumped after Berkshire increased its stake in the media giant to 15%

Canada's TSX Composite Index rose on Tuesday, tracking global sentiment. Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar rose to an eight week high amid broad weakness in the U.S. dollar and better than expected domestic data. Canadian manufacturing sales were flat in September from August, beating expectations for a 0.5% decline. Wholesale trade sales surprisingly increased 0.1% in September to an all-time high of $81.8 billion, beating expectations for a 0.2% decline. Separate data from CREA showed Canadian home sales rose 1.3% in October from September, the first month-over-month gain since February. On a year-on-year basis home sales were down 36.0%, compared to the second strongest month of October in history last year. CREA's home price index fell 1.2% on the month and was down 0.8% annually. Investors await Canada's inflation data for October on Wednesday, which will be parsed for clues as to whether the Bank of Canada would raise interest rates by 25 or 50 basis points at its next policy announcement on December 7th.