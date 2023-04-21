Advanced search
    NA   CA6330671034

NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA

(NA)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:58:30 2023-04-21 pm EDT
99.22 CAD   +0.24%
National Bank of Canada : Voting results

04/21/2023 | 03:50pm EDT
ANNUAL MEETING OF THE HOLDERS OF COMMON SHARES

APRIL 21, 2023

REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS

in accordance with section 11.3 of Regulation 51-102 Respecting Continuous Disclosure Obligations

(Quebec)

The following matters were voted upon at the Annual Meeting of the Holders of Common Shares of National Bank of Canada (the "Bank") held on April 21, 2023. Each of the matters set out below is described in greater detail in the Management Proxy Circular dated February 22nd, 2023 and available on nbc.ca/investors. The vote on each matter was conducted by secret ballot.

PROPOSALS PRESENTED BY THE BANK

1. Election of Directors

Each of the director nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular was elected as a Director of the Bank.

Figures shown below represent a percentage of the total number of votes cast and withheld.

DIRECTOR NOMINEE

OUTCOME

FOR

% FOR

WITHHELD

% WITHHELD

Maryse Bertrand

Elected

180,966,737

99.02%

1,796,550

0.98%

Pierre Blouin

Elected

182,225,385

99.71%

537,902

0.29%

Pierre Boivin

Elected

179,473,973

98.20%

3,289,314

1.80%

Yvon Charest

Elected

180,396,986

98.71%

2,366,305

1.29%

Patricia Curadeau-Grou

Elected

181,395,120

99.25%

1,368,171

0.75%

Laurent Ferreira

Elected

182,281,521

99.74%

481,770

0.26%

Annick Guérard

Elected

181,694,527

99.42%

1,068,764

0.58%

Karen Kinsley

Elected

181,403,656

99.26%

1,359,635

0.74%

Lynn Loewen

Elected

182,233,238

99.71%

530,053

0.29%

Rebecca McKillican

Elected

182,206,372

99.70%

556,919

0.30%

Robert Paré

Elected

180,394,022

98.70%

2,369,269

1.30%

Pierre Pomerleau

Elected

182,269,614

99.73%

493,677

0.27%

Lino A. Saputo

Elected

180,906,809

98.98%

1,856,482

1.02%

Macky Tall

Elected

177,222,630

96.97%

5,540,661

3.03%

2.

Advisory resolution to accept the approach taken by the Bank's Board of Directors with respect

to executive compensation

OUTCOME

FOR

% FOR

AGAINST

% AGAINST

Approved

174,521,302

95.49%

8,241,989

4.51%

3.

Appointment of Deloitte LLP as independent auditor

Professional accounting firm Deloitte LLP was appointed as independent auditor of the Bank.

Figures shown below represent a percentage of the total number of votes cast and withheld.

OUTCOME

FOR

% FOR

WITHHELD

% WITHHELD

Approved

162,661,788

88.74%

20,633,760

11.26%

4. Shareholder proposal No. 1 (Environmental policy advisory vote)

OUTCOME

FOR

% FOR

AGAINST

% AGAINST

WITHHELD*

Rejected

33,251,526

18.19%

134,892,301

73.81%

14,617,551

  • A "withheld" vote is counted as present for quorum purposes but not counted as a vote cast in determining whether the requisite majority of votes cast has approved the proposal.

Disclaimer

National Bank of Canada published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 19:49:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
