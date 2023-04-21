National Bank of Canada : Voting results

in accordance with section 11.3 of Regulation 51-102 Respecting Continuous Disclosure Obligations
(Quebec)
The following matters were voted upon at the Annual Meeting of the Holders of Common Shares of National Bank of Canada (the "Bank") held on April 21, 2023. Each of the matters set out below is described in greater detail in the Management Proxy Circular dated February 22nd, 2023 and available on nbc.ca/investors. The vote on each matter was conducted by secret ballot.
PROPOSALS PRESENTED BY THE BANK
1. Election of Directors
Each of the director nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular was elected as a Director of the Bank.
Figures shown below represent a percentage of the total number of votes cast and withheld.
DIRECTOR NOMINEE
OUTCOME
FOR
% FOR
WITHHELD
% WITHHELD
Maryse Bertrand
Elected
180,966,737
99.02%
1,796,550
0.98%
Pierre Blouin
Elected
182,225,385
99.71%
537,902
0.29%
Pierre Boivin
Elected
179,473,973
98.20%
3,289,314
1.80%
Yvon Charest
Elected
180,396,986
98.71%
2,366,305
1.29%
Patricia Curadeau-Grou
Elected
181,395,120
99.25%
1,368,171
0.75%
Laurent Ferreira
Elected
182,281,521
99.74%
481,770
0.26%
Annick Guérard
Elected
181,694,527
99.42%
1,068,764
0.58%
Karen Kinsley
Elected
181,403,656
99.26%
1,359,635
0.74%
Lynn Loewen
Elected
182,233,238
99.71%
530,053
0.29%
Rebecca McKillican
Elected
182,206,372
99.70%
556,919
0.30%
Robert Paré
Elected
180,394,022
98.70%
2,369,269
1.30%
Pierre Pomerleau
Elected
182,269,614
99.73%
493,677
0.27%
Lino A. Saputo
Elected
180,906,809
98.98%
1,856,482
1.02%
Macky Tall
Elected
177,222,630
96.97%
5,540,661
3.03%
2.
Advisory resolution to accept the approach taken by the Bank's Board of Directors with respect
to executive compensation
OUTCOME
FOR
% FOR
AGAINST
% AGAINST
Approved
174,521,302
95.49%
8,241,989
4.51%
3.
Appointment of Deloitte LLP as independent auditor
Professional accounting firm Deloitte LLP was appointed as independent auditor of the Bank.
Figures shown below represent a percentage of the total number of votes cast and withheld.
National Bank of Canada published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 19:49:08 UTC.