National Bank of Canada : Voting results

ANNUAL MEETING OF THE HOLDERS OF COMMON SHARES

APRIL 21, 2023

REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS

in accordance with section 11.3 of Regulation 51-102 Respecting Continuous Disclosure Obligations

(Quebec)

The following matters were voted upon at the Annual Meeting of the Holders of Common Shares of National Bank of Canada (the "Bank") held on April 21, 2023. Each of the matters set out below is described in greater detail in the Management Proxy Circular dated February 22nd, 2023 and available on nbc.ca/investors. The vote on each matter was conducted by secret ballot.

PROPOSALS PRESENTED BY THE BANK

1. Election of Directors

Each of the director nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular was elected as a Director of the Bank.

Figures shown below represent a percentage of the total number of votes cast and withheld.