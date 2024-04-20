ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF THE HOLDERS OF COMMON SHARES

APRIL 19, 2024

REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS

in accordance with section 11.3 of Regulation 51-102 Respecting Continuous Disclosure Obligations

(Quebec)

The following matters were voted upon at the Annual and Special Meeting of the Holders of Common Shares of National Bank of Canada (the "Bank") held on April 19, 2024. Each of the matters set out below is described in greater detail in the Management Proxy Circular dated February 20, 2024 and available on the nbc.ca/investorswebsite. The vote on each matter was conducted by secret ballot.

PROPOSALS PRESENTED BY THE BANK

1. Election of Directors

Each of the director nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular was elected as a Director of the Bank.

Figures shown below represent a percentage of the total number of votes cast and withheld.

DIRECTOR NOMINEE

OUTCOME

FOR

% FOR

WITHHELD

% WITHHELD

Pierre Blouin

Elected

184,924,860

99.54%

856,522

0.46%

Pierre Boivin

Elected

181,735,714

97.82%

4,045,620

2.18%

Yvon Charest

Elected

183,522,504

98.78%

2,258,878

1.22%

Patricia Curadeau-Grou

Elected

184,466,645

99.29%

1,314,737

0.71%

Laurent Ferreira

Elected

185,027,873

99.59%

753,509

0.41%

Annick Guérard

Elected

184,326,768

99.22%

1,454,614

0.78%

Karen Kinsley

Elected

183,781,498

98.92%

1,999,884

1.08%

Lynn Loewen

Elected

183,238,986

98.63%

2,542,396

1.37%

Rebecca McKillican

Elected

184,961,466

99.56%

819,916

0.44%

Arielle Meloul-Wechsler

Elected

174,902,211

94.14%

10,879,171

5.86%

Robert Paré

Elected

182,356,594

98.16%

3,424,788

1.84%

Pierre Pomerleau

Elected

184,979,742

99.57%

801,640

0.43%

Macky Tall

Elected

184,061,186

99.07%

1,720,210

0.93%

2.

Advisory resolution to accept the approach taken by the Bank's Board of Directors with respect

to executive compensation

OUTCOME

FOR

% FOR

AGAINST

% AGAINST

Approved

178,618,624

96.14%

7,162,772

3.86%

3.

Appointment of Deloitte LLP as independent auditor

Professional accounting firm Deloitte LLP was appointed as independent auditor of the Bank.

Figures shown below represent a percentage of the total number of votes cast and withheld.

OUTCOME

FOR

% FOR

WITHHELD

% WITHHELD

Approved

170,083,113

91.16%

16,500,749

8.84%

4.

Special resolution to approve the adoption of By-Law III - Director Compensation, for the

purpose of increasing the aggregate amount of compensation that may be paid to all directors

during a fiscal year

OUTCOME

FOR

% FOR

WITHHELD

% WITHHELD

Approved

182,849,484

98.42%

2,931,912

1.58%

5.

Special resolution to confirm the approval of the amendment to Section 1 of By-Law II - Share

Capital, which amends the description of authorized share capital to increase the maximum

aggregate consideration for which the first preferred shares may be issued

OUTCOME

FOR

% FOR

AGAINST

% AGAINST

Approved

184,210,390

99.16%

1,565,084

0.84%

6.

Shareholder proposal No. 1 (Public Disclosure of Non-Confidential Information, Country-by-

Country Reporting, Compensation Ratios and Tax Havens)

OUTCOME

FOR

% FOR

AGAINST

% AGAINST

WITHHELD*

Approved

19,231,665

11.90%

142,336,797

88.10%

24,208,474

7.

Shareholder proposal No. 2 (Environmental policy advisory vote)

OUTCOME

FOR

% FOR

AGAINST

% AGAINST

WITHHELD*

Approved

27,749,589

17.48%

131,036,902

82.52%

26,994,852

  • A "withheld" vote is counted as present for quorum purposes but not counted as a vote cast in determining whether the requisite majority of votes cast has approved the proposal.

