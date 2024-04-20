National Bank of Canada : Voting results - Holders of common shares
April 19, 2024 at 06:20 pm EDT
Share
ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF THE HOLDERS OF COMMON SHARES
APRIL 19, 2024
REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS
in accordance with section 11.3 of Regulation 51-102 Respecting Continuous Disclosure Obligations
(Quebec)
The following matters were voted upon at the Annual and Special Meeting of the Holders of Common Shares of National Bank of Canada (the "Bank") held on April 19, 2024. Each of the matters set out below is described in greater detail in the Management Proxy Circular dated February 20, 2024 and available on the nbc.ca/investorswebsite. The vote on each matter was conducted by secret ballot.
PROPOSALS PRESENTED BY THE BANK
1. Election of Directors
Each of the director nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular was elected as a Director of the Bank.
Figures shown below represent a percentage of the total number of votes cast and withheld.
DIRECTOR NOMINEE
OUTCOME
FOR
% FOR
WITHHELD
% WITHHELD
Pierre Blouin
Elected
184,924,860
99.54%
856,522
0.46%
Pierre Boivin
Elected
181,735,714
97.82%
4,045,620
2.18%
Yvon Charest
Elected
183,522,504
98.78%
2,258,878
1.22%
Patricia Curadeau-Grou
Elected
184,466,645
99.29%
1,314,737
0.71%
Laurent Ferreira
Elected
185,027,873
99.59%
753,509
0.41%
Annick Guérard
Elected
184,326,768
99.22%
1,454,614
0.78%
Karen Kinsley
Elected
183,781,498
98.92%
1,999,884
1.08%
Lynn Loewen
Elected
183,238,986
98.63%
2,542,396
1.37%
Rebecca McKillican
Elected
184,961,466
99.56%
819,916
0.44%
Arielle Meloul-Wechsler
Elected
174,902,211
94.14%
10,879,171
5.86%
Robert Paré
Elected
182,356,594
98.16%
3,424,788
1.84%
Pierre Pomerleau
Elected
184,979,742
99.57%
801,640
0.43%
Macky Tall
Elected
184,061,186
99.07%
1,720,210
0.93%
2.
Advisory resolution to accept the approach taken by the Bank's Board of Directors with respect
to executive compensation
OUTCOME
FOR
% FOR
AGAINST
% AGAINST
Approved
178,618,624
96.14%
7,162,772
3.86%
3.
Appointment of Deloitte LLP as independent auditor
Professional accounting firm Deloitte LLP was appointed as independent auditor of the Bank.
Figures shown below represent a percentage of the total number of votes cast and withheld.
OUTCOME
FOR
% FOR
WITHHELD
% WITHHELD
Approved
170,083,113
91.16%
16,500,749
8.84%
4.
Special resolution to approve the adoption of By-Law III - Director Compensation, for the
purpose of increasing the aggregate amount of compensation that may be paid to all directors
during a fiscal year
OUTCOME
FOR
% FOR
WITHHELD
% WITHHELD
Approved
182,849,484
98.42%
2,931,912
1.58%
5.
Special resolution to confirm the approval of the amendment to Section 1 of By-Law II - Share
Capital, which amends the description of authorized share capital to increase the maximum
aggregate consideration for which the first preferred shares may be issued
OUTCOME
FOR
% FOR
AGAINST
% AGAINST
Approved
184,210,390
99.16%
1,565,084
0.84%
6.
Shareholder proposal No. 1 (Public Disclosure of Non-Confidential Information, Country-by-
Country Reporting, Compensation Ratios and Tax Havens)
A "withheld" vote is counted as present for quorum purposes but not counted as a vote cast in determining whether the requisite majority of votes cast has approved the proposal.
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
National Bank of Canada published this content on
19 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
19 April 2024 22:19:04 UTC.
National Bank of Canada (the Bank) operates as an integrated financial group. The Bank operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I). Its Personal and Commercial segment includes banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals, advisors, and businesses as well as insurance operations. Its Wealth Management segment includes investment solutions, trust services, banking services, lending services, and other wealth management solutions offered through internal and third-party distribution networks. Its Financial Markets segment includes corporate banking and investment banking and financial solutions for large and mid-size corporations, public sector organizations, and institutional investors. Its USSF&I segment includes the specialty finance services provided by its subsidiaries, Credigy Ltd. and Advanced Bank of Asia Limited.