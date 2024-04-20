SPECIAL MEETING OF THE HOLDERS OF FIRST PREFERRED SHARES

APRIL 19, 2024

REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS

in accordance with section 11.3 of Regulation 51-102 Respecting Continuous Disclosure Obligations

(Quebec)

The following matter was voted upon at the Special Meeting of the Holders of First Preferred Shares of National Bank of Canada (the "Bank") held on April 19, 2024. Each of the matters set out below is described in greater detail in the Management Proxy Circular dated February 20, 2024 and available on the nbc.ca/investorswebsite. The vote on each matter was conducted by secret ballot.

PROPOSAL PRESENTED BY THE BANK

1. Special resolution to approve the amendment to Section 1 of By-Law II - Share Capital, which amends the description of authorized share capital to increase the maximum aggregate consideration for which the first preferred shares may be issued