    NA   CA6330671034

NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA

(NA)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:19:08 2023-01-25 pm EST
98.66 CAD   -0.54%
National Bank Of Canada : Wednesday January 25, 2023
PU
Canada Banks Brief: National Bank and Desjardins Join Scotiabank, BMO, CIBC, TD Canada Trust and RBC In Increasing Their Respective Prime Rates by 25 basis points to 6.70%, effective January 26, 2023
MT
National Bank increases its Canadian prime rate
AQ
National Bank of Canada : Wednesday January 25, 2023

01/25/2023 | 05:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Market Review

January 25, 2023

EQUITY INDICES

LAST

CHANGE

%CHG

52 WK-HIGH

52 WK-LOW

YTD

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE

33,743.84

9.88

0.03%

35824.28

28660.94

1.80%

S&P 500

4,016.22

-0.73

-0.02%

4637.30

3491.58

4.60%

NASDAQ COMPOSITE

11,313.36

-20.92

-0.18%

14646.90

10088.83

8.09%

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE

20,599.60

-29.95

-0.15%

22213.07

17873.18

6.27%

STOXX EUROPE 50

3,860.98

-3.59

-0.09%

3931.36

3279.47

5.73%

FTSE 100

7,744.87

-12.49

-0.16%

7875.58

6707.62

3.93%

DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX TR

15,081.64

-11.47

-0.08%

15736.52

11862.84

8.32%

CAC40

7,043.88

-6.60

-0.09%

7169.63

5628.42

8.81%

Nikkei 225 Index

27,395.01

95.82

0.35%

29222.77

24681.74

4.98%

HANG SENG INDEX

22,044.65

393.67

1.82%

25050.59

14597.31

11.44%

Shanghai SE Composite Index

3,264.81

24.53

0.76%

3547.00

2863.65

5.68%

Market Review

Bank of Canada raises rates, likely to pause for now

Markets were soft on Wednesday following the latest batch of corporate earnings raised concerns that some of the largest U.S. companies are struggling as rates rise and recession fears grow. Investors are bracing for more high-profile corporate earnings this week as fears of a recession persist, with Tesla and IBM among the companies slated to post numbers after the bell. So far, more than 19% of S&P 500 companies have reported fourth-quarter earnings, with 68% of them posting stronger-than-expected results. A growing majority of traders expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by another 25 basis points in its meeting next week. They now see the terminal rate peaking at 4.91% in June, even as Fed policymakers have repeatedly backed taking rates above the 5% level.

In economic news, the Bank of Canada hiked its benchmark overnight interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.5%, its highest level in 15 years, and said it would likely pause to measure the cumulative effect of previous increases. The move was in line with expectations from a poll of economists. The central bank has raised rates at a record pace of 425 basis points in 10 months to tame inflation, which peaked at 8.1% last summer and slowed to 6.3% in December, still more than three times the bank's 2% target. A separate report showed Canadian factory sales most likely fell 1.8% in December from November, largely driven by decreases in the petroleum and coal product, wood product and primary metal industries. Overseas, German business morale brightened in January as Europe's largest economy started the new year with easing inflation and an improved outlook. The Ifo institute said its business climate index rose to 90.2, in line with consensus according to a poll of analysts and up from a reading of 88.6 in December.

In corporate news, Boeing C losses widened for 2022 on weakness in its defense unit but the U.S. planemaker reported its first yearly positive cash flow since 2018 on stronger commercial airplane deliveries. AT&T reported more subscriber additions in the fourth quarter than expected, as aggressive promotions during the holiday season helped it attract more customers that were looking to upgrade their devices and internet plans. Microsoft results showed some strength in the face of a weak economy, buttressed by a cloud business that hit Wall Street targets for the end of 2022, but it may miss expectations in the current quarter. Abbott Laboratories reported lower-than-expected medical device sales for the fourth quarter as COVID-19 curbs in China and supply-chain

issues

hit

its

international

operations.

S&P/TSX: LEADERS

LAST

CHANGE

%CHG

Shopify Inc

$63.34

$6.25

10.95%

Silvercrest Metals Inc

$9.65

$0.73

8.18%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc

$5.52

$0.39

7.60%

Centerra Gold Inc

$8.70

$0.40

4.82%

Endeavour Silver Corp

$5.07

$0.23

4.75%

S&P/TSX: LAGGARDS

LAST

CHANGE

%CHG

Advantage Energy Ltd

$8.39

-$0.47

-5.30%

Canadian National Railway Co

$158.17

-$7.74

-4.67%

Birchcliff Energy Ltd

$8.86

-$0.35

-3.80%

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd

$102.96

-$3.98

-3.72%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp

$5.39

-$0.19

-3.41%

S&P/TSX INDUSTRY

LAST

CHANGE

%CHG

YTD

ENERGY

245.77

-2.72

-1.09%

1.14%

MATERIALS

365.05

3.83

1.06%

11.40%

UTILITIES

310.21

-1.54

-0.49%

5.10%

FINANCIALS

374.21

0.25

0.07%

6.30%

INDUSTRIALS

391.75

-8.41

-2.10%

2.71%

HEALTH CARE

22.44

0.00

0.00%

15.55%

CONS. DISCRETION.

267.79

0.09

0.03%

6.25%

CONS. STAPLES

844.74

-0.08

-0.01%

2.63%

INFO TECH.

154.75

2.81

1.85%

13.45%

COMMUNICATION SVS

194.98

0.28

0.14%

4.80%

REAL ESTATE

329.20

-0.23

-0.07%

9.41%

GOVERNMENT BONDS

2YR

5YR

10YR

30YR

CANADA (YLD%)

3.58%

2.90%

2.80%

2.92%

U.S. (YLD%)

4.13%

3.55%

3.45%

3.60%

COMMODITIES/ FX

LAST

CHANGE

%CHG

YTD

CRUDE OIL WTI

$80.41

$0.28

0.35%

0.19%

NATURAL GAS

$3.01

-$0.25

-7.70%

-32.88%

GOLD

$1,939.80

$5.90

0.31%

6.60%

COPPER

$4.21

-$0.03

-0.73%

10.62%

CAD / USD

$0.7468

-$0.0009

-0.12%

1.22%

CAD / EUR

€0.6840

-€0.0031

-0.45%

-0.75%

USD / EUR

€0.9158

-€0.0031

-0.34%

-1.96%

USD / JPY

¥129.58

-¥0.57

-0.44%

-1.17%

Source: Refinitiv

  1. National Bank Financial is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada.
  2. National Bank of Canada is a public company listed on Canadian stock exchanges.
  3. National Bank Financial may act as financial advisor, fiscal agent or underwriter for certain companies mentioned herein and may receive remuneration for its services.
  4. National Bank Financial and/or its officers, directors, representatives or associates may have a position in the securities mentioned herein and may make purchases and/or sales of these securities from time to time in the open market or otherwise.
  5. The information contained herein was obtained from sources which we believe to be reliable, however we cannot represent that it is accurate or complete.
  6. This is not a recommendation for any security or investment sector as it may not be suitable for all types of investors. Please contact your investment advisor before purchase to discuss your investor profile and to further discuss these risk factors.

Disclaimer

National Bank of Canada published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 22:42:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 10 543 M 7 852 M 7 852 M
Net income 2023 3 292 M 2 452 M 2 452 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,4x
Yield 2023 4,00%
Capitalization 33 454 M 24 918 M 24 918 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,17x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,02x
Nbr of Employees 29 509
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA
Duration : Period :
National Bank of Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 99,20 CAD
Average target price 103,88 CAD
Spread / Average Target 4,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurent Ferreira President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marie-Chantal Gingras Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Finance
Jean Houde Chairman
Julie Lévesque Executive Vice President-Technology & Operations
Pierre Thabet Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA8.74%25 044
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.2.36%406 102
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION4.38%276 449
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%218 897
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY9.06%170 413
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.91%165 468