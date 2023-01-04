Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. National Bank of Canada
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NA   CA6330671034

NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA

(NA)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2023-01-04 pm EST
93.04 CAD   +1.48%
05:18pNational Bank Of Canada : Wednesday January 4, 2023
PU
01:28pBMO Capital's 2022 Recap For Canadian Banks
MT
10:01aLaurent Ferreira to speak at the RBC Capital Markets Canadian Bank CEO Conference
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

National Bank of Canada : Wednesday January 4, 2023

01/04/2023 | 05:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Market Review

January 4, 2023

EQUITY INDICES

LAST

CHANGE

%CHG

52 WK-HIGH

52 WK-LOW

YTD

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE

33,269.77

133.40

0.40%

36952.65

28660.94

0.37%

S&P 500

3,852.97

28.83

0.75%

4818.62

3491.58

0.35%

NASDAQ COMPOSITE

10,458.76

71.78

0.69%

15852.14

10088.83

-0.07%

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE

19,588.83

145.06

0.75%

22213.07

17873.18

1.05%

STOXX EUROPE 50

3,780.07

49.12

1.32%

3872.11

3279.47

3.51%

FTSE 100

7,585.19

31.10

0.41%

7687.27

6707.62

1.79%

DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX TR

14,490.78

309.11

2.18%

16285.35

11862.84

4.07%

CAC40

6,776.43

152.54

2.30%

7384.86

5628.42

4.68%

Nikkei 225 Index

25,716.86

-377.64

-1.45%

29388.16

24681.74

-1.45%

HANG SENG INDEX

20,793.11

647.82

3.22%

25050.59

14597.31

5.11%

Shanghai SE Composite Index

3,123.52

7.00

0.22%

3628.26

2863.65

1.11%

Market Review

Fed officials aligned to scale back upcoming rate hikes.

U.S. equity markets reversed early losses today, as investors looked past a set of weak economic data and focus squarely on the Federal Reserve's December meeting minutes released in the afternoon. The readout showed all officials at the Federal Reserve's Dec. 13-14 policy meeting agreed the U.S. central bank should slow the pace of its aggressive interest rate increases, allowing them to continue increasing the cost of credit to control inflation but in a gradual way meant to limit the risks to economic growth. Officials also acknowledged they had made "significant progress" over the past year in raising rates enough to bring inflation down. "Most participants emphasized the need to retain flexibility and optionality when moving policy to a more restrictive stance," the minutes said, indicating officials may be prepared to scale back to quarter-percentage-point increases as of the Jan. 31- Feb. 1 meeting, but also remained open to an even higher than anticipated "terminal" rate if high inflation persists. Indeed, the minutes put a premium on explaining that the decision to move to smaller rate increases should not be construed by investors or the public at large as a weakening of its commitment to bring inflation back to the central bank's 2% target. "No participants anticipated that it would be appropriate to begin reducing the federal funds rate target in 2023," the minutes said. In Canada, the main stock index rose for the second straight session today on gains in gold miners but the energy sector, however, capped gains on the index, declining more than 1% as concerns over weakening global demand weighed on crude prices. Among individual stocks, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce gained after the lender planned to appeal a New York judge's order to pay $848 million in damages to private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management in a contract dispute tied to the 2008 global financial crisis. Apple Inc and Tesla Inc bounced back from a searing drop in the previous session while Microsoft Corp dropped more than 4% following a downgrade on worries over slowing growth for its cloud services and Office suite.

S&P/TSX: LEADERS

LAST

CHANGE

%CHG

Equinox Gold Corp

$5.35

$0.47

9.63%

Canopy Growth Corp

$3.40

$0.26

8.28%

Dye & Durham Ltd

$18.36

$1.39

8.19%

Torex Gold Resources Inc

$17.25

$1.27

7.95%

BlackBerry Ltd

$4.90

$0.36

7.93%

S&P/TSX: LAGGARDS

LAST

CHANGE

%CHG

Nexgen Energy Ltd

$5.63

-$0.36

-6.01%

ECN Capital Corp

$2.77

-$0.12

-4.15%

Algoma Steel Group Inc

$8.28

-$0.28

-3.27%

Cameco Corp

$30.34

-$1.02

-3.25%

Athabasca Oil Corp

$2.18

-$0.07

-3.11%

S&P/TSX INDUSTRY

LAST

CHANGE

%CHG

YTD

ENERGY

225.06

-3.81

-1.66%

-7.38%

MATERIALS

340.51

5.72

1.71%

3.92%

UTILITIES

301.35

0.58

0.19%

2.10%

FINANCIALS

358.32

4.60

1.30%

1.79%

INDUSTRIALS

387.71

2.24

0.58%

1.65%

HEALTH CARE

20.53

0.81

4.11%

5.72%

CONS. DISCRETION.

256.87

1.51

0.59%

1.92%

CONS. STAPLES

828.42

-2.16

-0.26%

0.65%

INFO TECH.

140.85

2.10

1.51%

3.26%

COMMUNICATION SVS

188.35

1.23

0.66%

1.24%

REAL ESTATE

309.07

5.18

1.70%

2.72%

GOVERNMENT BONDS

2YR

5YR

10YR

30YR

CANADA (YLD%)

3.99%

3.29%

3.14%

3.15%

U.S. (YLD%)

4.36%

3.84%

3.68%

3.81%

COMMODITIES/ FX

LAST

CHANGE

%CHG

YTD

CRUDE OIL WTI

$73.21

-$3.72

-4.84%

-8.78%

NATURAL GAS

$4.16

$0.17

4.31%

-7.14%

GOLD

$1,855.10

$15.40

0.84%

1.95%

COPPER

$3.74

-$0.03

-0.66%

-1.81%

CAD / USD

$0.7417

$0.0103

1.41%

0.53%

CAD / EUR

€0.6991

€0.0061

0.88%

1.44%

USD / EUR

€0.9425

-€0.0050

-0.53%

0.90%

USD / JPY

¥132.68

¥1.68

1.28%

1.20%

Source: Refinitiv

  1. National Bank Financial is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada.
  2. National Bank of Canada is a public company listed on Canadian stock exchanges.
  3. National Bank Financial may act as financial advisor, fiscal agent or underwriter for certain companies mentioned herein and may receive remuneration for its services.
  4. National Bank Financial and/or its officers, directors, representatives or associates may have a position in the securities mentioned herein and may make purchases and/or sales of these securities from time to time in the open market or otherwise.
  5. The information contained herein was obtained from sources which we believe to be reliable, however we cannot represent that it is accurate or complete.
  6. This is not a recommendation for any security or investment sector as it may not be suitable for all types of investors. Please contact your investment advisor before purchase to discuss your investor profile and to further discuss these risk factors.

Disclaimer

National Bank of Canada published this content on 04 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2023 22:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA
05:18pNational Bank Of Canada : Wednesday January 4, 2023
PU
01:28pBMO Capital's 2022 Recap For Canadian Banks
MT
10:01aLaurent Ferreira to speak at the RBC Capital Markets Canadian Bank CEO Conference
AQ
09:48aOsisko Development Edging Up as Details Cariboo Feasibility Study; National Bank Notes ..
MT
01/03Arizona Metals Details Plans For Kay Property
MT
01/03Artemis Gold Edges Up After Update on Mining Permit, Site Works; National Bank Notes Un..
MT
2022BMO Capital on Canadian Residential Mortgages
MT
2022Canada's antitrust tribunal clears C$20 bln Rogers-Shaw deal
RE
2022National Bank Investments Announces Revised Annual Reinvested Distribution Amounts for ..
AQ
2022National Bank Notes Osisko Gold's Revised Silver Stream Agreement, Says There is Scope ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 10 520 M 7 787 M 7 787 M
Net income 2023 3 230 M 2 391 M 2 391 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,56x
Yield 2023 4,33%
Capitalization 30 874 M 22 853 M 22 853 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,93x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 29 509
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA
Duration : Period :
National Bank of Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 91,68 CAD
Average target price 103,88 CAD
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurent Ferreira President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marie-Chantal Gingras Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Finance
Jean Houde Chairman
Julie Lévesque Executive Vice President-Technology & Operations
Pierre Thabet Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA0.49%22 602
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.00%396 335
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION0.00%268 832
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.00%213 221
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.82%159 521
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.21%159 240