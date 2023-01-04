National Bank of Canada : Wednesday January 4, 2023
01/04/2023 | 05:18pm EST
Market Review
January 4, 2023
EQUITY INDICES
LAST
CHANGE
%CHG
52 WK-HIGH
52 WK-LOW
YTD
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE
33,269.77
133.40
0.40%
36952.65
28660.94
0.37%
S&P 500
3,852.97
28.83
0.75%
4818.62
3491.58
0.35%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE
10,458.76
71.78
0.69%
15852.14
10088.83
-0.07%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE
19,588.83
145.06
0.75%
22213.07
17873.18
1.05%
STOXX EUROPE 50
3,780.07
49.12
1.32%
3872.11
3279.47
3.51%
FTSE 100
7,585.19
31.10
0.41%
7687.27
6707.62
1.79%
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX TR
14,490.78
309.11
2.18%
16285.35
11862.84
4.07%
CAC40
6,776.43
152.54
2.30%
7384.86
5628.42
4.68%
Nikkei 225 Index
25,716.86
-377.64
-1.45%
29388.16
24681.74
-1.45%
HANG SENG INDEX
20,793.11
647.82
3.22%
25050.59
14597.31
5.11%
Shanghai SE Composite Index
3,123.52
7.00
0.22%
3628.26
2863.65
1.11%
Market Review
Fed officials aligned to scale back upcoming rate hikes.
U.S. equity markets reversed early losses today, as investors looked past a set of weak economic data and focus squarely on the Federal Reserve's December meeting minutes released in the afternoon. The readout showed all officials at the Federal Reserve's Dec. 13-14 policy meeting agreed the U.S. central bank should slow the pace of its aggressive interest rate increases, allowing them to continue increasing the cost of credit to control inflation but in a gradual way meant to limit the risks to economic growth. Officials also acknowledged they had made "significant progress" over the past year in raising rates enough to bring inflation down. "Most participants emphasized the need to retain flexibility and optionality when moving policy to a more restrictive stance," the minutes said, indicating officials may be prepared to scale back to quarter-percentage-point increases as of the Jan. 31- Feb. 1 meeting, but also remained open to an even higher than anticipated "terminal" rate if high inflation persists. Indeed, the minutes put a premium on explaining that the decision to move to smaller rate increases should not be construed by investors or the public at large as a weakening of its commitment to bring inflation back to the central bank's 2% target. "No participants anticipated that it would be appropriate to begin reducing the federal funds rate target in 2023," the minutes said. In Canada, the main stock index rose for the second straight session today on gains in gold miners but the energy sector, however, capped gains on the index, declining more than 1% as concerns over weakening global demand weighed on crude prices. Among individual stocks, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce gained after the lender planned to appeal a New York judge's order to pay $848 million in damages to private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management in a contract dispute tied to the 2008 global financial crisis. Apple Inc and Tesla Inc bounced back from a searing drop in the previous session while Microsoft Corp dropped more than 4% following a downgrade on worries over slowing growth for its cloud services and Office suite.
S&P/TSX: LEADERS
LAST
CHANGE
%CHG
Equinox Gold Corp
$5.35
$0.47
9.63%
Canopy Growth Corp
$3.40
$0.26
8.28%
Dye & Durham Ltd
$18.36
$1.39
8.19%
Torex Gold Resources Inc
$17.25
$1.27
7.95%
BlackBerry Ltd
$4.90
$0.36
7.93%
S&P/TSX: LAGGARDS
LAST
CHANGE
%CHG
Nexgen Energy Ltd
$5.63
-$0.36
-6.01%
ECN Capital Corp
$2.77
-$0.12
-4.15%
Algoma Steel Group Inc
$8.28
-$0.28
-3.27%
Cameco Corp
$30.34
-$1.02
-3.25%
Athabasca Oil Corp
$2.18
-$0.07
-3.11%
S&P/TSX INDUSTRY
LAST
CHANGE
%CHG
YTD
ENERGY
225.06
-3.81
-1.66%
-7.38%
MATERIALS
340.51
5.72
1.71%
3.92%
UTILITIES
301.35
0.58
0.19%
2.10%
FINANCIALS
358.32
4.60
1.30%
1.79%
INDUSTRIALS
387.71
2.24
0.58%
1.65%
HEALTH CARE
20.53
0.81
4.11%
5.72%
CONS. DISCRETION.
256.87
1.51
0.59%
1.92%
CONS. STAPLES
828.42
-2.16
-0.26%
0.65%
INFO TECH.
140.85
2.10
1.51%
3.26%
COMMUNICATION SVS
188.35
1.23
0.66%
1.24%
REAL ESTATE
309.07
5.18
1.70%
2.72%
GOVERNMENT BONDS
2YR
5YR
10YR
30YR
CANADA (YLD%)
3.99%
3.29%
3.14%
3.15%
U.S. (YLD%)
4.36%
3.84%
3.68%
3.81%
COMMODITIES/ FX
LAST
CHANGE
%CHG
YTD
CRUDE OIL WTI
$73.21
-$3.72
-4.84%
-8.78%
NATURAL GAS
$4.16
$0.17
4.31%
-7.14%
GOLD
$1,855.10
$15.40
0.84%
1.95%
COPPER
$3.74
-$0.03
-0.66%
-1.81%
CAD / USD
$0.7417
$0.0103
1.41%
0.53%
CAD / EUR
€0.6991
€0.0061
0.88%
1.44%
USD / EUR
€0.9425
-€0.0050
-0.53%
0.90%
USD / JPY
¥132.68
¥1.68
1.28%
1.20%
Source: Refinitiv
National Bank Financial is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada.
National Bank of Canada is a public company listed on Canadian stock exchanges.
National Bank Financial may act as financial advisor, fiscal agent or underwriter for certain companies mentioned herein and may receive remuneration for its services.
National Bank Financial and/or its officers, directors, representatives or associates may have a position in the securities mentioned herein and may make purchases and/or sales of these securities from time to time in the open market or otherwise.
The information contained herein was obtained from sources which we believe to be reliable, however we cannot represent that it is accurate or complete.
This is not a recommendation for any security or investment sector as it may not be suitable for all types of investors. Please contact your investment advisor before purchase to discuss your investor profile and to further discuss these risk factors.
National Bank of Canada published this content on 04 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2023 22:17:05 UTC.