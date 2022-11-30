Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. National Bank of Canada
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NA   CA6330671034

NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA

(NA)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:32 2022-11-30 pm EST
95.93 CAD   -2.53%
05:12pTSX notches 5.3% gain in November on peak inflation hopes
RE
04:54pNational Bank Of Canada : Wednesday November 30, 2022
PU
04:16pTSX Crosses 20,400 Level As Fed Chair Powell Signals Slowdown in Pace of Rate Increases
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

National Bank of Canada : Wednesday November 30, 2022

11/30/2022 | 04:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Market Review

November 30, 2022

EQUITY INDICES

LAST

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE

34,589.77

S&P 500

4,080.11

NASDAQ COMPOSITE

11,468.00

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE

20,453.26

FTSE 100

7,573.05

DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX TR

14,397.04

CAC40

6,738.55

Nikkei 225 Index

27,968.99

Shanghai SE Composite Index

3,151.34

Market Review

Fed's Powell said rate-hike slowdown possible next month

The Federal Reserve could scale back the pace of its interest rate hikes "as soon as December," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said today, while cautioning the fight against inflation was far from over and that key questions remain unanswered, including how high rates will ultimately need to rise and for how long. While the Fed chief did not indicate his estimated "terminal rate," Powell said it is likely to be "somewhat higher" than the 4.6% indicated by policymakers in their September projections. Wall Street rallied after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank might scale back the pace of its interest rate hikes as soon as December. The S&P 500 rallied into positive territory and the Nasdaq extended gains. Bets that the Fed will reduce the size of its rate hikes, as well as recent data pointing to a mild cooling in inflation, saw benchmark S&P 500 index gaining for a second straight month. The CME FedWatch Tool showed futures traders seeing a 75% chance that the Fed will raise interest rates by 50 basis points at its December meeting, up from a 65% chance before Powell's comments were released. The FedWatch tool now shows a 25% chance of a 75 basis point increase. Data on the day was mixed as the ADP National Employment report showed private employment increased by 127,000 in November, below expectations of 200,000 jobs, suggesting demand for labor was cooling amid high interest rates. The Labor Department's closely watched nonfarm payrolls data is due on Friday. A report showed U.S. job openings falling to 10.334 million in October, against 10.687 million in the prior month. Another reading showed the U.S. economy rebounded at a 2.9% annualized rate in the third-quarter. That was revised up from the 2.6% pace reported last month. A fourth report from the Commerce Department showed the goods trade deficit surged 7.7% to $99.0 billion last month as exports declined. October's sharp widening in the deficit suggested trade could be a drag on GDP in the fourth quarter. The Commerce Department also reported that wholesale inventories increased 0.8% in October after rising 0.6% in September. Retail inventories fell 0.2% after dipping 0.1% in September. Finally, The National Association of Realtors said its Pending Home Sales Index, based on signed contracts, fell 4.6% last month. Economists had forecast contracts, which become sales after a month or two, would fall 5.0%. Pending home sales dropped 37.0% in October on a year-on-year basis.

In Canada, the S&P/TSX index erased losses after the Fed's chairman speech. National Bank of Canada and Royal Bank of Canada fell after blaming higher provisions for bad debts for a drop in profit. The financial sector fell in the morning but ended the month with gains as investors place their bets on higher margin differentials earned by lenders as

CHANGE

%CHG

52 WK-HIGH

52 WK-LOW

YTD

737.24

2.18%

36952.65

28660.94

-4.81%

122.48

3.09%

4818.62

3491.58

-14.39%

484.22

4.41%

15901.47

10088.83

-26.70%

175.85

0.87%

22213.07

17873.18

-3.63%

30.26

0.80%

3872.11

3279.47

-0.59%

61.05

0.81%

7687.27

6707.62

2.55%

41.59

0.29%

16285.35

11862.84

-9.37%

69.58

1.04%

7384.86

5628.42

-5.79%

-134.99

-0.48%

29388.16

24681.74

-2.86%

392.55

2.16%

25050.59

14597.31

-20.52%

1.59

0.05%

3708.94

2863.65

-13.42%

S&P/TSX: LEADERS

LAST

CHANGE

%CHG

Shopify Inc

$55.26

$4.81

9.53%

$6.38

$0.47

7.95%

BELLUS Health Inc

$13.36

$0.92

7.40%

Ballard Power Systems Inc

$8.21

$0.56

7.32%

Silvercrest Metals Inc

$8.93

$0.60

7.20%

S&P/TSX: LAGGARDS

LAST

CHANGE

%CHG

Methanex Corp

$52.59

-$2.33

-4.24%

Cenovus Energy Inc

$26.75

-$0.93

-3.36%

Dye & Durham Ltd

$13.59

-$0.40

-2.86%

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd

$105.22

-$2.97

-2.75%

TC Energy Corp

$59.60

-$1.66

-2.71%

S&P/TSX INDUSTRY

LAST

CHANGE

%CHG

YTD

ENERGY

259.58

-2.41

-0.92%

58.48%

MATERIALS

334.61

3.43

1.04%

1.92%

UTILITIES

310.37

4.04

1.32%

-9.61%

FINANCIALS

373.75

2.54

0.68%

-7.29%

INDUSTRIALS

405.33

5.87

1.47%

6.41%

HEALTH CARE

23.39

0.47

2.05%

-49.11%

CONS. DISCRETION.

264.04

3.74

1.44%

-3.54%

CONS. STAPLES

839.23

2.50

0.30%

9.98%

INFO TECH.

143.95

6.26

4.55%

-32.18%

COMMUNICATION SVS

189.77

0.56

0.30%

-2.75%

REAL ESTATE

310.35

1.32

0.43%

-21.90%

GOVERNMENT BONDS

2YR

5YR

10YR

30YR

CANADA (YLD%)

3.89%

3.18%

2.95%

3.01%

U.S. (YLD%)

4.34%

3.78%

3.64%

3.76%

COMMODITIES/ FX

LAST

CHANGE

%CHG

YTD

CRUDE OIL WTI

$80.62

$2.42

3.09%

7.19%

NATURAL GAS

$6.97

-$0.27

-3.69%

86.81%

GOLD

$1,769.40

$21.00

1.20%

-3.19%

COPPER

$3.78

$0.15

4.04%

-15.08%

CAD / USD

$0.7437

$0.0074

1.01%

-6.02%

CAD / EUR

€0.7144

€0.0017

0.24%

2.67%

USD / EUR

€0.9606

-€0.0074

-0.76%

9.23%

USD / JPY

¥138.01

-¥0.67

-0.48%

19.93%

Source: Refinitiv

  1. National Bank Financial is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada.
  2. National Bank of Canada is a public company listed on Canadian stock exchanges.
  3. National Bank Financial may act as financial advisor, fiscal agent or underwriter for certain companies mentioned herein and may receive remuneration for its services.
  4. National Bank Financial and/or its officers, directors, representatives or associates may have a position in the securities mentioned herein and may make purchases and/or sales of these securities from time to time in the open market or otherwise.
  5. The information contained herein was obtained from sources which we believe to be reliable, however we cannot represent that it is accurate or complete.
  6. This is not a recommendation for any security or investment sector as it may not be suitable for all types of investors. Please contact your investment advisor before purchase to discuss your investor profile and to further discuss these risk factors.

Disclaimer

National Bank of Canada published this content on 30 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2022 21:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA
05:12pTSX notches 5.3% gain in November on peak inflation hopes
RE
04:54pNational Bank Of Canada : Wednesday November 30, 2022
PU
04:16pTSX Crosses 20,400 Level As Fed Chair Powell Signals Slowdown in Pace of Rate Increases
MT
03:56pNational Bank reports Q4 profit down from year ago, raises quarterly dividend
AQ
03:24pNational Bank Of Canada : Annual financial and audit reports - EN
PU
01:33pNational Bank Of Canada : Duration nation (as here comes the cash)
PU
01:22pNational Bank Of Canada CEO Says Demand For Residential Mortgage to Continue to Slow
RE
01:22pNational bank of canada ceo says the labor market is showing sig…
RE
01:08pNational bank of canada ceo says demand for residential mortgage…
RE
01:07pNational bank of canada ceo says in the context of macroeconomi…
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 10 018 M 7 401 M 7 401 M
Net income 2022 3 382 M 2 498 M 2 498 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,99x
Yield 2022 3,66%
Capitalization 33 127 M 24 473 M 24 473 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,31x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,05x
Nbr of Employees 28 903
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA
Duration : Period :
National Bank of Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 98,42 CAD
Average target price 103,50 CAD
Spread / Average Target 5,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurent Ferreira President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marie-Chantal Gingras Chief Financial Officer
Jean Houde Chairman
Julie Lévesque Executive Vice President-Technology & Operations
Pierre Thabet Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA2.05%24 314
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.16%400 558
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.84%296 830
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.82%205 825
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.85%181 265
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.59%152 789