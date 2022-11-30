National Bank of Canada : Wednesday November 30, 2022

EQUITY INDICES LAST DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE 34,589.77 S&P 500 4,080.11 NASDAQ COMPOSITE 11,468.00 S&P/TSX COMPOSITE 20,453.26 FTSE 100 7,573.05 DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX TR 14,397.04 CAC40 6,738.55 Nikkei 225 Index 27,968.99 Shanghai SE Composite Index 3,151.34

Market Review

Fed's Powell said rate-hike slowdown possible next month

The Federal Reserve could scale back the pace of its interest rate hikes "as soon as December," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said today, while cautioning the fight against inflation was far from over and that key questions remain unanswered, including how high rates will ultimately need to rise and for how long. While the Fed chief did not indicate his estimated "terminal rate," Powell said it is likely to be "somewhat higher" than the 4.6% indicated by policymakers in their September projections. Wall Street rallied after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank might scale back the pace of its interest rate hikes as soon as December. The S&P 500 rallied into positive territory and the Nasdaq extended gains. Bets that the Fed will reduce the size of its rate hikes, as well as recent data pointing to a mild cooling in inflation, saw benchmark S&P 500 index gaining for a second straight month. The CME FedWatch Tool showed futures traders seeing a 75% chance that the Fed will raise interest rates by 50 basis points at its December meeting, up from a 65% chance before Powell's comments were released. The FedWatch tool now shows a 25% chance of a 75 basis point increase. Data on the day was mixed as the ADP National Employment report showed private employment increased by 127,000 in November, below expectations of 200,000 jobs, suggesting demand for labor was cooling amid high interest rates. The Labor Department's closely watched nonfarm payrolls data is due on Friday. A report showed U.S. job openings falling to 10.334 million in October, against 10.687 million in the prior month. Another reading showed the U.S. economy rebounded at a 2.9% annualized rate in the third-quarter. That was revised up from the 2.6% pace reported last month. A fourth report from the Commerce Department showed the goods trade deficit surged 7.7% to $99.0 billion last month as exports declined. October's sharp widening in the deficit suggested trade could be a drag on GDP in the fourth quarter. The Commerce Department also reported that wholesale inventories increased 0.8% in October after rising 0.6% in September. Retail inventories fell 0.2% after dipping 0.1% in September. Finally, The National Association of Realtors said its Pending Home Sales Index, based on signed contracts, fell 4.6% last month. Economists had forecast contracts, which become sales after a month or two, would fall 5.0%. Pending home sales dropped 37.0% in October on a year-on-year basis.

In Canada, the S&P/TSX index erased losses after the Fed's chairman speech. National Bank of Canada and Royal Bank of Canada fell after blaming higher provisions for bad debts for a drop in profit. The financial sector fell in the morning but ended the month with gains as investors place their bets on higher margin differentials earned by lenders as