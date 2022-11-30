National Bank of Canada : Wednesday November 30, 2022
11/30/2022 | 04:54pm EST
Market Review
November 30, 2022
EQUITY INDICES
LAST
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE
34,589.77
S&P 500
4,080.11
NASDAQ COMPOSITE
11,468.00
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE
20,453.26
FTSE 100
7,573.05
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX TR
14,397.04
CAC40
6,738.55
Nikkei 225 Index
27,968.99
Shanghai SE Composite Index
3,151.34
Fed's Powell said rate-hike slowdown possible next month
The Federal Reserve could scale back the pace of its interest rate hikes "as soon as December," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said today, while cautioning the fight against inflation was far from over and that key questions remain unanswered, including how high rates will ultimately need to rise and for how long. While the Fed chief did not indicate his estimated "terminal rate," Powell said it is likely to be "somewhat higher" than the 4.6% indicated by policymakers in their September projections. Wall Street rallied after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank might scale back the pace of its interest rate hikes as soon as December. The S&P 500 rallied into positive territory and the Nasdaq extended gains. Bets that the Fed will reduce the size of its rate hikes, as well as recent data pointing to a mild cooling in inflation, saw benchmark S&P 500 index gaining for a second straight month. The CME FedWatch Tool showed futures traders seeing a 75% chance that the Fed will raise interest rates by 50 basis points at its December meeting, up from a 65% chance before Powell's comments were released. The FedWatch tool now shows a 25% chance of a 75 basis point increase. Data on the day was mixed as the ADP National Employment report showed private employment increased by 127,000 in November, below expectations of 200,000 jobs, suggesting demand for labor was cooling amid high interest rates. The Labor Department's closely watched nonfarm payrolls data is due on Friday. A report showed U.S. job openings falling to 10.334 million in October, against 10.687 million in the prior month. Another reading showed the U.S. economy rebounded at a 2.9% annualized rate in the third-quarter. That was revised up from the 2.6% pace reported last month. A fourth report from the Commerce Department showed the goods trade deficit surged 7.7% to $99.0 billion last month as exports declined. October's sharp widening in the deficit suggested trade could be a drag on GDP in the fourth quarter. The Commerce Department also reported that wholesale inventories increased 0.8% in October after rising 0.6% in September. Retail inventories fell 0.2% after dipping 0.1% in September. Finally, The National Association of Realtors said its Pending Home Sales Index, based on signed contracts, fell 4.6% last month. Economists had forecast contracts, which become sales after a month or two, would fall 5.0%. Pending home sales dropped 37.0% in October on a year-on-year basis.
In Canada, the S&P/TSX index erased losses after the Fed's chairman speech. National Bank of Canada and Royal Bank of Canada fell after blaming higher provisions for bad debts for a drop in profit. The financial sector fell in the morning but ended the month with gains as investors place their bets on higher margin differentials earned by lenders as
CHANGE
%CHG
52 WK-HIGH
52 WK-LOW
YTD
737.24
2.18%
36952.65
28660.94
-4.81%
122.48
3.09%
4818.62
3491.58
-14.39%
484.22
4.41%
15901.47
10088.83
-26.70%
175.85
0.87%
22213.07
17873.18
-3.63%
30.26
0.80%
3872.11
3279.47
-0.59%
61.05
0.81%
7687.27
6707.62
2.55%
41.59
0.29%
16285.35
11862.84
-9.37%
69.58
1.04%
7384.86
5628.42
-5.79%
-134.99
-0.48%
29388.16
24681.74
-2.86%
392.55
2.16%
25050.59
14597.31
-20.52%
1.59
0.05%
3708.94
2863.65
-13.42%
S&P/TSX: LEADERS
LAST
CHANGE
%CHG
Shopify Inc
$55.26
$4.81
9.53%
$6.38
$0.47
7.95%
BELLUS Health Inc
$13.36
$0.92
7.40%
Ballard Power Systems Inc
$8.21
$0.56
7.32%
Silvercrest Metals Inc
$8.93
$0.60
7.20%
S&P/TSX: LAGGARDS
LAST
CHANGE
%CHG
Methanex Corp
$52.59
-$2.33
-4.24%
Cenovus Energy Inc
$26.75
-$0.93
-3.36%
Dye & Durham Ltd
$13.59
-$0.40
-2.86%
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd
$105.22
-$2.97
-2.75%
TC Energy Corp
$59.60
-$1.66
-2.71%
S&P/TSX INDUSTRY
LAST
CHANGE
%CHG
YTD
ENERGY
259.58
-2.41
-0.92%
58.48%
MATERIALS
334.61
3.43
1.04%
1.92%
UTILITIES
310.37
4.04
1.32%
-9.61%
FINANCIALS
373.75
2.54
0.68%
-7.29%
INDUSTRIALS
405.33
5.87
1.47%
6.41%
HEALTH CARE
23.39
0.47
2.05%
-49.11%
CONS. DISCRETION.
264.04
3.74
1.44%
-3.54%
CONS. STAPLES
839.23
2.50
0.30%
9.98%
INFO TECH.
143.95
6.26
4.55%
-32.18%
COMMUNICATION SVS
189.77
0.56
0.30%
-2.75%
REAL ESTATE
310.35
1.32
0.43%
-21.90%
GOVERNMENT BONDS
2YR
5YR
10YR
30YR
CANADA (YLD%)
3.89%
3.18%
2.95%
3.01%
U.S. (YLD%)
4.34%
3.78%
3.64%
3.76%
COMMODITIES/ FX
LAST
CHANGE
%CHG
YTD
CRUDE OIL WTI
$80.62
$2.42
3.09%
7.19%
NATURAL GAS
$6.97
-$0.27
-3.69%
86.81%
GOLD
$1,769.40
$21.00
1.20%
-3.19%
COPPER
$3.78
$0.15
4.04%
-15.08%
CAD / USD
$0.7437
$0.0074
1.01%
-6.02%
CAD / EUR
€0.7144
€0.0017
0.24%
2.67%
USD / EUR
€0.9606
-€0.0074
-0.76%
9.23%
USD / JPY
¥138.01
-¥0.67
-0.48%
19.93%
Source: Refinitiv
