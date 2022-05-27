Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. National Bank of Canada
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NA   CA6330671034

NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA

(NA)
  Report
05/26 04:15:43 pm EDT
94.88 CAD   +0.32%
07:23aNational Bank Reports Q2 Adjusted EPS Beat of $2.55, Raises Dividend by $0.05 to $0.92 Per Share
MT
07:20aNational Bank of Canada beats profit estimates for second quarter
RE
07:17aNational Bank of Canada 2Q Profit, Revenue Rise
DJ
National Bank of Canada beats profit estimates for second quarter

05/27/2022 | 07:20am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The National Bank of Canada logo is seen outside of a branch in Ottawa

TORONTO, May 27 (Reuters) - National Bank of Canada closed out a mostly strong quarter for Canadian lenders on Friday, reporting second-quarter profit that beat estimates on lower-than-expected provisions for credit losses (PCL), with continued growth in lending and fee income helping offset higher expenses and still subdued margins.

Net income excluding one-off items was C$893 million ($700.61 million), or C$2.55, in the three months ended April 30, compared with C$801 million, or C$2.25, a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$2.25 a share.

All but one of Canada's biggest banks posted better-than-expected profit in the quarter, as they continued to reduce allowances for loan losses set aside early in the pandemic.

Taking a rosier view of consumer health and outlook for businesses than some economists and analysts have, the banks are generally betting that delinquencies will remain low and loan growth will continue even as they acknowledge some worsening of economic conditions.

National Bank took C$3 million of PCLs, down from a year earlier but ticking up from releases over the past three quarters. Analysts had expected C$44 million.

But strength in its lending business, particularly 18% year-on-year growth in business borrowing, lifted earnings 11% even excluding the impact of provisions and taxes.

That allowed revenue, which grew 9.2%, to outpace a 7.8% increase in expenses. Costs have been ticking higher at all the banks, driving by rising inflation and a tight labor market.

Wealth management pre-tax, pre-provisions earnings rose 2% from a year earlier and financial markets increased 5% as higher trading revenue offset a decline in investment banking income from a record quarter a year ago.

($1 = 1.2746 Canadian dollars) (Reporting By Nichola Saminather in Toronto and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 9 780 M 7 651 M 7 651 M
Net income 2022 3 218 M 2 517 M 2 517 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 3,84%
Capitalization 31 918 M 24 968 M 24 968 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,26x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,13x
Nbr of Employees 27 804
Free-Float 99,7%
Managers and Directors
Laurent Ferreira President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marie-Chantal Gingras Chief Financial Officer
Jean Houde Chairman
Julie Lévesque Executive Vice President-Technology & Operations
Pierre Thabet Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA-1.62%24 968
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-19.65%380 172
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.58%295 446
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.68%237 463
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.19%182 552
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.96%172 840