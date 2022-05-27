National Bank of Canada beats profit estimates for second quarter

TORONTO, May 27 (Reuters) - National Bank of Canada
closed out a mostly strong quarter for Canadian lenders on
Friday, reporting second-quarter profit that beat estimates on
lower-than-expected provisions for credit losses (PCL), with
continued growth in lending and fee income helping offset higher
expenses and still subdued margins.
Net income excluding one-off items was C$893 million
($700.61 million), or C$2.55, in the three months ended April
30, compared with C$801 million, or C$2.25, a year earlier.
Analysts had expected C$2.25 a share.
All but one of Canada's biggest banks posted
better-than-expected profit in the quarter, as they continued to
reduce allowances for loan losses set aside early in the
pandemic.
Taking a rosier view of consumer health and outlook for
businesses than some economists and analysts have, the banks are
generally betting that delinquencies will remain low and loan
growth will continue even as they acknowledge some worsening of
economic conditions.
National Bank took C$3 million of PCLs, down from a year
earlier but ticking up from releases over the past three
quarters. Analysts had expected C$44 million.
But strength in its lending business, particularly 18%
year-on-year growth in business borrowing, lifted earnings 11%
even excluding the impact of provisions and taxes.
That allowed revenue, which grew 9.2%, to outpace a 7.8%
increase in expenses. Costs have been ticking higher at all the
banks, driving by rising inflation and a tight labor market.
Wealth management pre-tax, pre-provisions earnings rose 2%
from a year earlier and financial markets increased 5% as higher
trading revenue offset a decline in investment banking income
from a record quarter a year ago.
($1 = 1.2746 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting By Nichola Saminather in Toronto and Niket Nishant
in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and David Evans)