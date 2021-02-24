Log in
NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA

(NA)
National Bank of Canada : beats profit estimates on financial markets strength

02/24/2021 | 06:42am EST
FILE PHOTO: A Royal Bank of Canada logo is seen on Bay Street in the heart of the financial district in Toronto

Feb 24 (Reuters) - National Bank of Canada beat analysts' estimates for first-quarter profit on Wednesday, as it set aside less capital to cover its loan losses and as earnings from its financial markets unit surpassed pre-pandemic levels.

Net income excluding one-off items rose to C$761 million ($605.41 million), or C$2.15 a share, in the three months through January, compared with C$620 billion, or C$1.70 a share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$1.71 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 1.2570 Canadian dollars) (Reporting By Nichola Saminather and Sohini Podder; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
