National Bank of Canada : beats profit estimates on financial markets strength

Feb 24 (Reuters) - National Bank of Canada beat
analysts' estimates for first-quarter profit on Wednesday, as it
set aside less capital to cover its loan losses and as earnings
from its financial markets unit surpassed pre-pandemic levels.
Net income excluding one-off items rose to C$761 million
($605.41 million), or C$2.15 a share, in the three months
through January, compared with C$620 billion, or C$1.70 a share,
a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$1.71 a share, according
to IBES data from Refinitiv.
($1 = 1.2570 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting By Nichola Saminather and Sohini Podder; Editing by
Amy Caren Daniel)