National Bank of Canada : partners with the Government of Canada and other financial institutions to support Black entrepreneurs and business owners

Every day, Black business owners and entrepreneurs make invaluable contributions to the development of communities across the country, and their success is essential to economic recovery and prosperity.

COVID-19 has highlighted and exacerbated existing barriers faced by Black business owners and entrepreneurs.

National Bank is pleased to partner with the Government of Canada to launch the country's first-ever Black Entrepreneurship Program.

National Bank and seven other Canadian financial institutions have collectively committed up to $128 million in lending support for the program's new Black Entrepreneurship Loan Fund - through which Black-led business organizations will provide loans between $25,000 and $250,000 to Black business owners and entrepreneurs.

Further details on the Program and the Fund will be made available by the Government of Canada.