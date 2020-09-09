Log in
National Bank of Canada : partners with the Government of Canada and other financial institutions to support Black entrepreneurs and business owners

09/09/2020 | 02:05pm EDT

Every day, Black business owners and entrepreneurs make invaluable contributions to the development of communities across the country, and their success is essential to economic recovery and prosperity.

COVID-19 has highlighted and exacerbated existing barriers faced by Black business owners and entrepreneurs.

National Bank is pleased to partner with the Government of Canada to launch the country's first-ever Black Entrepreneurship Program.

National Bank and seven other Canadian financial institutions have collectively committed up to $128 million in lending support for the program's new Black Entrepreneurship Loan Fund - through which Black-led business organizations will provide loans between $25,000 and $250,000 to Black business owners and entrepreneurs.

Further details on the Program and the Fund will be made available by the Government of Canada.

About National Bank of Canada
With $322 billion in assets as at July 31, 2020, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. It has more than 26,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Disclaimer

National Bank of Canada published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 18:04:06 UTC
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA-0.32%18 300
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.74%304 516
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-26.33%244 464
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.65%220 761
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-16.94%182 120
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.0.03%136 029
