Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. National Bank of Canada
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NA   CA6330671034

NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA

(NA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

National Bank of Canada plans vaccine clinics for employees and their families

01/08/2022 | 02:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The National Bank of Canada logo is seen outside of a branch in Ottawa

TORONTO (Reuters) - National Bank of Canada will become the first major bank in the country to offer COVID-19 booster shots to employees and their family members, setting up four vaccination sites across Quebec starting Monday.

The clinics will be located in Montreal, Laval, Brossard and Quebec City, and will be open to staff and members of their families over 30, a spokesperson for the bank told Reuters by email.

The bank also joined forces with other Quebec-based companies to set up vaccination clinics earlier in the pandemic, the spokesperson said. National Bank was one of 13 major employers https://montreal.ctvnews.ca/quebec-announces-13-major-employers-picked-to-host-workplace-vaccination-sites-1.5380075 picked by the Quebec government to host workplace vaccination clinics, local media reported in April.

None of the other large Canadian banks offer such clinics, but they do give employees paid time off to get vaccinated.

(Reporting By Nichola Saminather; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Nichola Saminather


© Reuters 2022
All news about NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA
02:15pNational Bank of Canada plans vaccine clinics for employees and their families
RE
01/07BlackRock, Banks Dominate Canadian ETFs In Record $52 Billion Year
MT
01/06National Bank Notes Canada Trade Surplus Reaches 13 Year High As Exports "Shrug" B.C. F..
MT
01/06Canadian financial firms rethink return-to-office amid Omicron concerns
RE
01/06Canada's Royal Bank tells staff to keep working remotely
RE
01/06Laurent Ferreira to speak at the RBC Capital Markets Canadian Bank CEO Conference
AQ
01/05National Bank of Canada on Metro Vancouver's Record Sales Year, But Notes Supply At An ..
MT
01/05National Bank Notes Record Year For Calgary's Real Estate Market in 2021
MT
2021National Bank Investments Announce Final Revised Annual Reinvested Distributions Amount..
AQ
2021NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 9 499 M 7 508 M 7 508 M
Net income 2022 3 060 M 2 419 M 2 419 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,1x
Yield 2022 3,64%
Capitalization 33 707 M 26 619 M 26 642 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,55x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,31x
Nbr of Employees 26 920
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA
Duration : Period :
National Bank of Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 99,75 CAD
Average target price 107,80 CAD
Spread / Average Target 8,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurent Ferreira President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ghislain Parent Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Jean Houde Chairman
Julie Lévesque Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Nathalie Genereux Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA3.43%26 619
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.56%494 002
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION10.54%402 493
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.86%251 252
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY14.15%218 381
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.0.70%195 779