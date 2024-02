Feb 28 (Reuters) - National Bank of Canada reported a higher first-quarter profit on Wednesday as robust performance at its financial markets unit cushioned the hit from an increase in loan loss provisions.

The bank's net income rose to C$922 million ($678.99 million), or C$2.59 per share, in the quarter, from C$876 million, or C$2.47 per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3579 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Arasu Kannagi Basil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)