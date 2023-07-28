Important Notice and Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this report are forward-looking statements. All such statements are made in accordance with applicable securities legislation in Canada and the United States. Forward-looking statements in this document may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the objectives, priorities, strategies, sustainability commitments and targets or actions of National Bank of Canada (the Bank) that will be taken to achieve them (including with respect to reducing the Bank's greenhouse gas emissions related to its own activities and energy consumption, its climate strategy, reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions for its operating and financing activities by 2050 and transitioning to a low-carbon economy), the regulatory environment in which it operates, the causes and potential impacts of climate change globally, its approach to identifying and managing climate-related risks and opportunities, and certain risks it faces. These forward-looking statements are typically identified by verbs or words such as "outlook," "believe," "foresee," "forecast," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "expect," "intend," and "plan," in their future or conditional forms, notably verbs such as "will," "may," "should," "could," or "would" as well as similar terms and expressions. Such forward-looking statements are made for the purpose of assisting the holders of the Bank's securities in understanding the Bank's vision, strategy, and objectives related to sustainability and environmental, social and governance advances, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, and intentions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Bank's control.

Our ability to achieve our sustainability and environmental, social and governance advancement objectives, priorities, and targets (including with respect to reducing the Bank's greenhouse gas emissions related to its own activities and energy consumption, reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions for its operating and financing activities by 2050 and transitioning to a low-carbon economy) is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Bank's control and the effects of which can be difficult to predict-including, among others, the transition to a low-carbon economy and the Bank's ability to satisfy stakeholder expectations on environmental and social issues; the need for active and continued participation of stakeholders (including our employees, our clients, our suppliers, the communities in which we are present, and other main change agents); the availability of comprehensive and high-quality greenhouse gas emission and other third party data; the ability of the Bank to develop indicators to effectively monitor our advancements; the development and deployment of new technologies and sustainable products; the ability of the Bank to identify climate-related opportunities as well as assess and manage climate-related risks; the general economic environment and financial market conditions in Canada, the United States, and other countries where the Bank operates; changes made to regulations that affect the Bank's business; the development of environmental, social and governance regulatory requirements; geopolitical and sociopolitical uncertainty; the Bank's ability to achieve its long-term strategies and key short-term priorities; the Bank's ability to recruit and retain key personnel in a competitive environment for talent; and possible impacts of major events affecting the local and global economies, including international conflicts, natural disasters, and public health crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic, whose progress is difficult to predict and which could have continued repercussions on the Bank.

In addition, the assumptions, data, metrics, measurements, methodologies, scenarios, and other standards used to develop our assumptions and estimates and to monitor our advances, believed to be reasonable at the time of preparation of this report, may subsequently prove to be inaccurate. Many of these assumptions, data, metrics, measurements, methodologies, scenarios, and other standards continue to evolve and may differ significantly from those used by others, those that may be used by us in the future or those that may be subsequently mandated by government authorities or other standard setters. Such evolution and changes could affect the assumptions and estimates used by us and could affect the comparability of the information and data across industries or companies and from one reporting period to a subsequent reporting period, as well as our ability to achieve our objectives, priorities, strategies, sustainability commitments and targets.

There is a strong possibility that the Bank's express or implied predictions, targets, projections, expectations or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that its assumptions may not be confirmed and that its vision, strategic objectives and performance targets will not be achieved. The Bank recommends that readers not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as several factors could cause actual results to differ significantly from the expectations, estimates or intentions expressed in these forward-looking statements. These risk factors include credit risk, market risk, liquidity and funding risk, operational risk, regulatory compliance risk, reputation risk, strategic risk, environmental and social risk, and certain emerging risks or risks deemed significant, all of which are described in greater detail in the Risk Management section beginning on page 65 of the Bank's 2022 Annual Report.

The foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive. Additional information about these risk factors is provided in the Risk Management section of the Bank's 2022 Annual Report and may be updated in the quarterly shareholders' reports subsequently published. Investors and others who rely on the Bank's forward-looking statements should carefully consider the aforementioned factors as well as the uncertainties they represent and the risk they entail. Except as required by law, the Bank does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, by it or on its behalf. We caution investors that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements due to several factors.

This report is provided solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute an offer or a solicitation to buy or to sell any security, product, or service in any jurisdiction nor is it intended to provide investment, financial, legal, accounting, tax, or other advice and such information should not be relied or acted upon for providing such advice.

