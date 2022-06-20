National Bank of Canada : unveils The Family Advantage Spring 2022 Report

The performance of publicly traded Canadian family-controlled companies consistently exceeds that of widely held companies

This year, the publication features the perspectives of three business leaders of flagship Canadian companies on the global stage: Dani Reiss (Canada Goose), Karinne Bouchard (Alimentation Couche-Tard) and Jean, Antoine and Frédéric Chagnon (Lallemand). The publication also includes two international perspectives on family-controlled businesses, a global investor's perspective from Arjun Khullar (GIC) and European insights from Charles Paris de Bollardière (TotalEnergies, 2009-2021).

National Bank of Canada released today its Family Advantage - Spring 2022 report , which helps to better understand the distinctive characteristics of family-owned companies through an analysis of 44 Canadian corporations under family or founder control. The report demonstrates superior long-term performance of publicly traded Canadian family businesses.

About The Family Advantage - Spring 2022 Report

The Family Advantage 2022 updates and enriches the 2020 edition of the report. It presents the NBC Canadian Family Index calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices, which tracks and measures the performance of Canadian companies controlled by families relative to the S&P/TSX Composite Index, the main index of the stock market. The Family Index includes 44 family-owned Canadian companies in different sectors across the country (see the full list of companies included in the Appendix) and is based on the application of objective quantitative criteria to an index universe provided by S&P Dow Jones Indices, the Index calculator.

In the NBC Canadian Family Index, a company is considered to be family-controlled if the founding family or founder(s) directly or indirectly hold at least 10% of the company's voting rights or, alternatively, if individual(s) and/or related entities (not founders) hold at least 33.3% of the company's voting rights (for more information, please see our website here).

Vincent Joli-Coeur, Philippe Lefebvre Duquette and Alexandre Tessier from National Bank of Canada alongside academic contributor Dr. Karl Moore of McGill University and Oxford University are the co-authors and coordinators of this report.

