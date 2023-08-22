SSA Maple bonds: A vibrant & compellingly priced sector

Market View
Maple bonds issued by top-rated SSAs may still constitute a relatively narrow slice of Canada's overall domestic bond market, but 2023 has painted a more vibrant supply picture. A new calendar year supply record could be in sight, leaving the outstanding stock of SSA Maple paper tilted higher (in absolute and relative terms). Investors have seen a broader array of issuers access Canada, in what might be considered a hallmark of all developing/maturing bond markets. While more issuers have responded to underlying investor demand and seized the opportunity to print north of the border, funding economics (as always) can be expected to influence the near-term bond supply impulse. Cross-currency funding arbs for SSAs seeking to issue in CAD have moved a few basis points away in recent sessions but are hardly egregious in core tenors. Meantime, market conditions remain somewhat fluid with another wave of seasonal cash (and related duration extension) due to wash over the Canadian bond market in and around September 1st. Much then can change, from both an issuer and investor perspective.
On balance, this year's SSA Maple bond crop may exhibit some 'normal' tendencies when it comes to average deal size and preferred tenor. Excluding MTNs, benchmark trades of ~$1 billion are increasingly the norm, bolstering the liquidity profile of a sector where many of the Tier 1 names/assets already benefit from HQLA Level 1 classification. As it relates to term, 3s-5s have remained the path of least resistance (or greatest overall demand) for 2023's primary supply. We'd note that the last benchmark SSA Maple trade-IFC'smid-August $1 billion 4.5% 3- year issue-generated outsized interest from central banks/official institutions, the bulk of this issue thus steered overseas. But we're not reading too much into that, the demand profile for short(er) AAA-rated supra paper always somewhat unique (or FX reserve manager-centric). Indeed, one generally finds a more diversified investor base in 5s or longer, as IBRD and others have aptly demonstrated time and again. As a new issue term, 7s were last meaningfully utilized by SSAs in 2020-21. Back then, domestic accounts were the predominant target and as is often the case with 5-year trades, fund managers and bank treasuries have tended to take the lion's share of 7-year SSA Maples. We'd expect as much on any prospective 5- or 7-year SSA Maple new issue.
Curve dynamics notwithstanding, Canada is generally home to some of the yieldiest (i.e., cheapest) AAA-rated product on the planet. As global bond markets come to terms with a higher-for-longer policy rate environment, spread product has remained relatively well supported- in Canada and elsewhere. Despite an ongoing quantitative tightening regime by Canada's central bank, there is, to us, little near-term fear of SSAs being crowded out of Canada. Rather, gross/net bond issuance from some stalwarts/core sectors of the Canadian market has continued to recede, lending a degree of technical support relative to jurisdictions where supply is more plentiful, non-resident demand is more fleeting and/or fiscal sustainability is less assured. One key area to watch: Canada Mortgage Bonds (CMBs), which have been a vital source of AAA-ratedCAD-denominated spread product for over 20 years. With market-based consultations now out of the way, a decision on the fate of the $265 billion (o/s) CMB program can be expected this fall. Any prospective move to consolidate CMB supply with the regular Government of Canada bond program-either in whole or in part-could create even greater scope for AAA-rated alternatives. That would of course include SSA Maples (the focus of this note) but would presumably extend to Canadian PSEs, which we consider another vibrant/compelling debt capital markets storyline.
Regardless of the CMB-related 'noise', there's seemingly a growing role for SSA Maples to play in Canada's evolving domestic bond market. Whether on a liquidity or credit quality-adjusted basis, we view much of this paper as 'attractively' priced vs. key comps. The success of this year's larger SSA Maple bond crop seemingly testifies to the fact that investors (at home and abroad) have found compelling value here too.
A detailed look at SSA Maple (i.e., CAD-denominated) bond supply & valuation
Chart 1: SSA issuers have been drawn to Canada in 2023…
Chart 2: … with a new annual supply record perhaps in sight
Monthly pattern of gross CAD bond supply: SSAs
YTD/annual pattern of gross CAD bond supply: SSAs
3.0
C$bln
5Y avg (2018-22)
12
2.5
10Y avg (2013-22)
10
2.0
2023 (to 18-Aug)
8
1.5
6
1.0
4
0.5
2
0.0
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
0
C$bln
Sep-Dec
Jan-Aug
18-Aug
7.35B to
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Source: NBF, Bloomberg
SSA issuers have been drawn to Canada in 2023, supply having bucked the traditional midsummer lull. We've had a dozen trades so far this year, IFC & LBANK the latest to issue Maples.
Source: NBF, Bloomberg
We're seeing meaningful SSA Maple bond supply for a sixth consecutive year. With >$7bln in the books-and likely more to come-primary activity could set a new record in calendar 2023.
1
Chart 3: Tenor & average deal size not much changed…
Chart 4: … but greater diversity & much juicier coupons in '23
Average trade size & term to maturity: CAD issuance by SSAs
Number of unique issuers & average coupon: CAD issuance by SSAs
1000
C$bln
Avg size (L)
Avg term (R)
Yrs
6.0
9
900
5.5
8
800
5.0
7
700
4.5
6
600
4.0
5
500
3.5
to 18-Aug
4
400
3.0
3
300
2.5
200
~600M
2.0
2
100
1.5
1
0
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
1.0
0
#
Unique issuers (L)
Avg coupon (R)
%
4.5
4.0
3.5
18-Aug
3.0
2.5
to
2.0
8 issuers
1.5
1.0
0.5
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
0.0
Source: NBF, Bloomberg
Average trade size doesn't look much changed with $1bln benchmarks increasingly the norm. Supply has been skewed to 3s-5s. The 7-year tenor was last meaningfully utilized in 2020-21.
Source: NBF, Bloomberg
More SSAs are coming to Canada, bolstering issuer diversity. The biggest change is the yield backdrop, Tier 1 SSA paper north of 5% in 2s and more like 4½% in oft-issued5-year tenor.
Chart 5: Growing stock of 'supra' bonds in Canada
Total holdings of 'supranational' bonds: FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index
- C$bln
23.3
10
18.4
18.7
5
12.4
7.0
0.5 2.2
0
-20Y
-10Y
-5Y
-3Y
-2Y
-1Y
Latest
Source: NBF, FTSE Russell | Note: Relative to 18-Aug-2023 closing levels
Consistent supply means Canada's stock of index-eligible 'supranational' bonds has stepped up, doubling in the past three years. Note: Not all Maple SSA issues are captured in the index.
Chart 7: Still a modest slice of Canada's bond market pie…
Share of 'federal' bonds by issuer: FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index
CMB
23%
Total current
holdings of
'federal' index
bonds: C$807bln
Cdn PSE
GoC
(as at 18-Aug)
4%
70%
Supra
3%
Source: NBF, FTSE Russell | Note: Based on 18-Aug-2023 closing levels
At 3% of the 'federal' index, the current stock of outstanding 'supra' bonds isn't far removed from Canadian PSEs-another vibrant/growing issuer class, as CPPIB Capital just reminded us.
Chart 6: Relative weight/importance on the rise
Share of 'supranational' bonds: FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index
4.0
% of total holdings
% of agency holdings
12
3.5
Ratio vs. fed agency (R)
10
3.0
Share of fed index (L)
2.5
8
Share of universe (L)
2.0
6
1.5
4
1.0
0.5
2
0.0
-20Y
-10Y
-5Y
-3Y
-2Y
-1Y
Latest
0
Source: NBF, FTSE Russell | Note: Relative to 18-Aug-2023 closing levels
The 'supra' share of Canada's index-eligible bond universe (and related sub-indices), while still modest, is growing. So too is the relative weight vs. federal agency debt-the most direct comp.
Chart 8: … but growing room for SSAs (now & into future?)
Gross CAD bond supply by select issuer class: Jan-Jul YTD totals
400
C$bln
Corp
350
Provi/Muni
300
CMB
250
GoC
200
150
100
50
0
2020
2021
2022
2023
Source: NBF, BoC, Bloomberg | Note: Par value of gross marketable supply of CAD bonds
Supply trends hint at scope for marginal SSA Maple supply. Issuance has receded in core/traditional sectors, while the future of the AAA-rated CMB program remains in question.
2
Chart 9: Geographic buyer base varies by term/structure
Select CAD SSA bond distribution stats by issuer/term: Geography
100%
Asia
EMEA
Americas
10%
90%
19%
32%
80%
26%
70%
19%
60%
50%
44%
40%
64%
30%
61%
20%
24%
10%
0%
3Y
5Y
7Y
IFC: Aug-23
IBRD: Jan-23
Avg: 2020-21*
Source: NBF, IFC, IBRD, IDB, EIB | Note: 7Y stats are simple average of 3 new issues
Notwithstanding potential CMB upheaval, SSA Maples attract a diverse investor base. Don't read too much into the IFC's recent 3-year, the majority of which was placed offshore…
Chart 11: Canada home to some of 'cheapest' AAA product
Select 5-year sovereign benchmark bond yields: Local currency, 21-Aug
- %
0.0
CHE DEU NLD SWE SGP AUS NOR CAN
JPN USA GBR
Select AAA-rated sovereigns
Reference
Source: NBF, Bloomberg | Note: Reference sovs (at right) are not fully AAA-rated
The value proposition is always multi-dimensional. At its most basic, it is hard to argue with the yield on offer in Canada, the country home to some of the cheapest AAA paper on the planet.
Chart 13: Meaningful pick to CMB moving out curve
CAD basis spread for representative Tier 1 SSA vs. CMB/provi: 21-Aug
- bps
15
vs. CMB
vs. ONT
24
10
16
12
5
7
7
0
0
-3
-4
-5
-10
3Y
5Y
7Y
10Y
Source: NBF | Note: Based on indicative levels; IBRD used as representative SSA
Tier 1 SSAs-many of which deemed HQLA Level 1-trade back of lower-rated provis down the curve and are closer to flat in 5s. The pick to like-rated CMB, while indicatively narrowest in 5s, looks increasingly compelling moving out the curve, currently hovering in the mid-teens in 7s.
Chart 10: Ditto when looking at investor type
Select CAD SSA bond distribution stats by issuer/term: Investor type
100%
Banks
Fund mgr
CB/OI
14%
90%
80%
14%
44%
45%
70%
60%
50%
23%
40%
72%
42%
30%
20%
33%
10%
12%
0%
3Y
5Y
7Y
IFC: Aug-23
IBRD: Jan-23
Avg: 2020-21*
Source: NBF, IFC, IBRD, IDB, EIB | Note: 7Y stats are simple average of 3 new issues
- into central banks/official institutions. You'll see a more domestic (i.e., Canada-centric) skew to 5s and 7s, where fund managers and bank treasuries tend to supplant official accounts.
Chart 12: SSAs provide marginal spread to AAA curves
Constant maturity CAD spread indications vs. GoC curve: 21-Aug
90
bps vs. GoC curve
80
Tier 1 (IBRD)
70
Tier 2 (KBN)
CMB
60
ONT
50
40
30
20
3Y
5Y
7Y
10Y
Source: NBF | Note: Indicative spreads; IBRD/KBN used as representative SSAs
On top of today's juicier risk-free curve, SSA Maples provide non-trivial yield enhancement. In part, today's steeper credit curve (from 5s through 10s) captures a still flat/inverted yield curve.
Chart 14: As always, x-currency funding arbs bear watching
Notional CAD funding 'arb' for representative Tier 1/Tier 2 SSAs: 21-Aug
2
bps
0
-2
-4
-6
-8
Representative Tier 1 (IBRD)
-10
Representative Tier 2 (KBN)
-12
-14
-16
Notes: -ve values denote CAD market 'offside';
-18
-20
dotted lines refer to prior week's arbs
-22
3Y
5Y
7Y
10Y
Source: NBF | Note: Based on indicative levels; IBRD/KBN used as representative SSAs
As for supply expectations, cross-currency funding arbs bear watching. Here, we note that CAD pricing has moved a bit away of late. Despite ongoing investor demand in the uber-deep USD market, Canada could continue to beckon to SSA issuers through year end and beyond.
3
Economics and Strategy
