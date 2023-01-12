Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. National Bank of Canada
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NA   CA6330671034

NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA

(NA)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-01-12 pm EST
97.79 CAD   +0.70%
05:59pU.s. : Ex-rent inflation slowing down quickly
PU
05:10pNational Bank Of Canada : Thursday January 12, 2023
PU
11:47aNational Bank of Canada Notes Potential Of IAMGOLD's Nelligan Project
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S.: Ex-rent inflation slowing down quickly

01/12/2023 | 05:59pm EST
U.S.: Ex-rent inflation slowing down quickly

Services ex energy services & rents and commodities ex. food & energy

28

3-month % variation annualized

24

20

16

12

8

4

Core

services ex

rents

0

-4

Core goods

-8

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

NBF Economics and Strategy (data via Refinitiv)

.

.

Disclaimer

National Bank of Canada published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 22:59:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 10 520 M 7 856 M 7 856 M
Net income 2023 3 230 M 2 412 M 2 412 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,2x
Yield 2023 4,09%
Capitalization 32 749 M 24 457 M 24 457 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,11x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,96x
Nbr of Employees 29 509
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA
Duration : Period :
National Bank of Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 97,11 CAD
Average target price 103,88 CAD
Spread / Average Target 6,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurent Ferreira President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marie-Chantal Gingras Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Finance
Jean Houde Chairman
Julie Lévesque Executive Vice President-Technology & Operations
Pierre Thabet Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA4.41%24 380
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.36%409 563
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.80%275 811
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.99%217 642
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY3.51%162 860
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.05%161 564