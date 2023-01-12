U.S.: Ex-rent inflation slowing down quickly
U.S.: Ex-rent inflation slowing down quickly
Services ex energy services & rents and commodities ex. food & energy
28
3-month % variation annualized
24
20
16
12
8
4
Core
services ex
rents
0
-4
Core goods
-8
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
NBF Economics and Strategy (data via Refinitiv)
Disclaimer
National Bank of Canada published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 22:59:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
