It is the first sterling-denominated offer from a Greece-based issuer since 2009, with 70% of the senior preferred notes taken up by foreign investors, National Bank said in a statement.

The final cost for the issue came at 6.97%.

Goldman Sachs acted as joint bookrunner for the transaction.

($1 = 0.8278 pounds)

