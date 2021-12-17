Log in
    ETE   GRS003003035

NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S.A.

(ETE)
12/17 02:30:00 am
2.843 EUR   -2.27%
Greece's National Bank teams up with EVO on merchant acquiring business

12/17/2021 | 02:35am EST
ATHENS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - National Bank of Greece (NBG), one of Greece's largest lenders, has clinched a deal to form a joint venture with EVO Payments which will provide merchant acquiring and payment services, it said on Friday.

Under the deal, EVO will purchase 51% of NBG's merchant acquiring business for 158 million euros ($179 million), with NBG offering card acceptance solutions via EVO's products and processing platforms.

Banks in Greece have been working to reduce a pile of about 30 billion euros in bad loans, the legacy of a decade-long financial crisis that shrank the country’s economy by a quarter.

NBG's agreement follows similar moves by other Greek banks which have offloaded their payments infrastructure, including Eurobank and Piraeus Bank.

The transaction is expected to boost NBG's capital ratio by about 60 basis points, the bank said.

($1 = 0.8825 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou Editing by Mark Potter)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF GREECE 1.32% 16.92 Delayed Quote.7.09%
EUROBANK ERGASIAS SERVICES AND HOLDINGS S.A. 2.87% 0.9104 Delayed Quote.57.35%
EVO PAYMENTS, INC. 0.30% 23.04 Delayed Quote.-14.70%
NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S.A. 2.79% 2.909 Delayed Quote.28.66%
PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A. 1.53% 1.327 Delayed Quote.-93.81%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 829 M 2 073 M 2 073 M
Net income 2021 712 M 807 M 807 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,92x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 660 M 3 008 M 3 016 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,45x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 9 107
Free-Float 59,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 2,91 €
Average target price 3,49 €
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul K. Mylonas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christos Christodoulou Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Gikas A. Hardouvelis Non-Executive Chairman
Stratos Molyviatis Chief Operations Officer & General Manager
Panagiotis Dasmanoglou Secretary & General Manager-Compliance
