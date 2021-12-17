Greece's National Bank teams up with EVO on merchant acquiring business

ATHENS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - National Bank of Greece (NBG),
one of Greece's largest lenders, has clinched a deal to form a
joint venture with EVO Payments which will provide
merchant acquiring and payment services, it said on Friday.
Under the deal, EVO will purchase 51% of NBG's merchant
acquiring business for 158 million euros ($179 million), with
NBG offering card acceptance solutions via EVO's products and
processing platforms.
Banks in Greece have been working to reduce a pile of about
30 billion euros in bad loans, the legacy of a decade-long
financial crisis that shrank the country’s economy by a quarter.
NBG's agreement follows similar moves by other Greek banks
which have offloaded their payments infrastructure, including
Eurobank and Piraeus Bank.
The transaction is expected to boost NBG's capital ratio by
about 60 basis points, the bank said.
($1 = 0.8825 euros)
