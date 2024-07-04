INVITATION TO THE BANK'S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON THURSDAY 25 JULY 2024, AT 11:00 am (Repeat AGM: Wednesday, July 31st, 2024, 11:00 am) Pursuant to Law 4548/2018 ("Reform of the legal framework on Sociétés Anonymes") and the Bank's Articles of Association (articles 11 and 12) and following Board of Directors' resolution dated 28 June 2024, the Shareholders of National Bank of Greece S.A., a banking corporation having its registered office at 86 Eolou St., Athens, Greece registered with the General Commercial Registry under GEMI No 237901000, are invited to participate remotely in real-time via teleconference at the Bank's Annual General Meeting ("AGM" or "General Meeting") to be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, 25 July 2024. AGENDA Submission for approval of the Board of Directors Report on the Annual Financial Statements of the Bank and the Group for the financial year 2023 (1.1.2023 - 31.12.2023), and submission of the respective Auditors' Report. Submission for approval of the Annual Financial Statements of the Bank and the Group for the financial year 2023 (1.1.2023 - 31.12.2023). Submission of the annual Audit Committee Report on its activities during 2023 pursuant to Article 44 par. 1 case i) of Law 4449/2017, which is included, as a separate section, in the Annual Financial Statements of the Bank and the Group for the financial year 2023 (1.1.2023 - 31.12.2023). Approval of the overall management by the Board of Directors as per Article 108 of Law 4548/2018 and discharge of the Auditors of the Bank, with respect to the financial year 2023 (1.1.2023 - 31.12.2023), in accordance with par. 1 case c) of article 117 of Law 4548/2018. Election of regular and substitute Certified Auditors for the audit of the Financial Statements of the Bank and the Financial Statements of the Group for the financial year 2024, and determination of their remuneration. Submission of the Independent Non-Executive Directors' Report pursuant to Article 9 par. 5 of Law 4706/2020. Approval of Board of Directors Suitability Assessment Policy and Procedure as per Article 3 of Law 4706/2020. Election of a new Board of Directors and appointment of independent non-executive members. Redetermination of the type of the Audit Committee, the term of office, the number and the qualities of its members as per Article 44 par. 1 case b) of Law 4449/2017. 1

Approval of the remuneration of the Board of Directors of the Bank for the financial year 2023 and determination of the remuneration of the Chairman of the Board and executive and non-executive members as per Article 109 of Law 4548/2018 through to the AGM of 2025. Submission for discussion and advisory vote on the fiscal year 2023 Directors' Remuneration Report, in accordance with Article 112 of Law 4548/2018. Approval for partial resolution of taxed reserve formed in accordance with Article 48 of Law 4172/2013, with total amount of €508,368,162.62 for distribution to shareholders and to eligible personnel of the Bank. Amendment of the program for the purchase of own shares in accordance with article 49 of Law 4548/2018, as in force. In the event that the General Meeting does not achieve the quorum required by law on July 25th, 2024, the General Meeting will convene again in a Repeat General Meeting remotely in real-time by teleconference on July 31st, 2024, at 11:00 am. The items on the Agenda of the Repeat General Meeting shall be as above, with the exception of those on which a relevant decision was taken. It should be noted that, in accordance with par. 2 of Article 130 of Law 4548/2018, a new invitation for the Repeat General Meeting will not be published. In accordance with the provisions of Articles 120 par. 3 and 125 par. 1 of Law 4548/2018 and Article 12 par. 4 and 5 of the Bank's Articles of Association, the Annual General Meeting on 25th July 2024 and the Repeat Meeting thereof, will take place remotely, in real-time by teleconference and the use of electronic means, under the conditions stipulated by the current legislation and the specific provisions in the present invitation. In addition, in accordance with the above provisions of the Bank's Articles of Association, the Bank provides shareholders with the option to participate remotely by mail vote at the vote on the items of the General Meeting on 25 July 2024 and the Repeat Meeting thereof, that will take place before the General Meeting, under the conditions stipulated by the current legislation and the specific provisions in the present invitation. ENTITLEMENT TO PARTICIPATE AND VOTE AT THE GENERAL MEETING Shareholders having the right to participate and vote in the Annual General Meeting dated July 25th, 2024, as well as in the Repeat General Meeting dated July 31st 2024 are those registered in the electronic registry of the Dematerialized Securities System ("DSS") of the company "Hellenic Central Securities Depository" ("HCSD") or those identified as such through registered intermediaries or other intermediaries, in line with the legislative provisions (L. 4548/2018, L. 4569/2018, L. 4706/2020 and Regulation (EU) 2018/1212) as well as the Rulebook of the Hellenic Central Securities Depository (Government Gazette Β/6249/31.10.2023) available at its website 2

https://www.athexgroup.gr/athexcsd-regulations, at the start of the fifth day prior to the date of the Annual General Meeting, i.e. on July 20th, 2024 (Record Date). Each common share is entitled to one vote. The Hellenic Financial Stability Fund participates in the General Meeting as per Law 3864/2010, as applicable. Status of shareholder on the Record Date is verified by any means provided by law and in any case by means of information obtained by the Bank electronically from the HCSD through the Bank's online connection to the DSS or through the intermediaries in line with the above provisions. A shareholder may participate in the Annual General Meeting through confirmations or notices of Articles 5 and 6 of Regulation (EU) 2018/1212, which are provided by the intermediary, except if the General Meeting refuses said participation for good reason justifying this refusal in accordance with the applicable provisions (art. 19 par.1 of L. 4569/2018, art. 124 of L. 4548/2018). To exercise the rights to participate and vote, it is not necessary to block the shares or follow any other similar process that may restrict the ability to sell and transfer shares in the period between the Record Date and the relevant General Meeting (AGM or Repeat AGM). Shareholders that do not comply with the deadline in par. 4 of article 128 of Law 4548/2018, i.e., that do not submit in writing or by electronic means the appointment of proxies or representatives to the Bank at least forty-eight (48) hours before the appointed date of the General Meeting, participate at the General Meeting unless the General Meeting refuses this participation for good reason which justifies this refusal. Β. REMOTE PARTICIPATION AND VOTE AT THE GENERAL MEETING IN REAL TIME BY TELECONFERENCE In order for shareholders to participate and vote at the Annual General Meeting on 25 July 2024 or at the Repeat Meeting thereof which will take place remotely, in real-time by teleconference and by the use of electronic means, without their physical presence, they or their proxies must create and use an electronic shareholder account at the internet platform that has been developed by the Athens Exchange Group to provide remote General Meeting services, in real-time, by teleconference to listed companies on the websitehttps://axia.athexgroup.gr/en/home. The internet platform is provided by the company "Hellenic Central Securities Depository S.A.", while for the teleconference the Zoom Meetings service is provided by Zoom Video Communications Inc. In order to access the internet platform, a personal computer, a smartphone or a tablet is required, a browser installed, and internet access. In order for a shareholder or his/her proxy to create an account on the internet platform above, a valid electronic mail (email) account and a mobile telephone number are required by the shareholder or his/her proxy. If, on accessing the electronic platform the above information entered by the shareholder does not match the information registered in the Dematerialized Securities System and provided to the Bank by the Hellenic Central Securities Depository or through intermediaries, as part of its services to facilitate shareholder identification for remote general meetings which are provided to listed companies in accordance with 3

Part 3 of Decision No 8 of the Hellenic Central Securities Depository, "Technical terms and procedures for the provision of the Registry, Corporate and Other Related Actions Service", as well as the document "Terms and Conditions for the remote General Meeting of Shareholders", shareholders must provide or update the information above, in order to create the account. For this purpose, shareholders are requested to contact without delay the Participant of the Securities Account in the DSS or any other intermediary that provides them with custody services for the shares of the Bank, as the case may be, in order to notify or to update their valid email address and mobile telephone number for identification. Further instructions to participate at the General Meeting by teleconference will be posted on the Bank's website and will be sent via email to shareholders that have completed the above procedure and are eligible to participate at the Annual General Meeting or the Repeat Meeting thereof. For any questions and for instructions, shareholders may contact the Bank's Subdivision for Shareholder Register, General Meetings and Corporate Announcements by email at GIANNOPOULOS.NIK@NBG.GRor by calling +30 2103343460, +30 2103343419, +30 2103343422 and +30 2103343411 (daily between 09.00 a.m. - 17.00). Furthermore, starting with the publication of the present Invitation and until the end of the General Meeting, information and support will be provided to shareholders and their representatives regarding the proceedings of the General Meeting through the platform AXIA e-SM (e.g. connection, voting, etc.), at + 30 2103366426 or by email atAXIAeShareholdersMeeting@athexgroup.gr. Shareholders that will participate at the Annual General Meeting by teleconference in real-time are taken into consideration for the formation of the quorum and majority and will be able to exercise their rights effectively during the General Meeting. On the date of the Annual General Meeting, in order to participate in the proceedings, shareholders must log in on time through the internet platform, at least fifteen minutes (15΄) before the start time of the Annual General Meeting announced in the Invitation and state the number of voting rights with which they will participate in the Annual General Meeting and vote and, whether they wish to amend it (to a smaller amount). Shareholders who are successfully connected to the internet platform will be able to participate in the Annual General Meeting in real-time by teleconference through a link that will be sent to them via email. By activating the Zoom application through the link at the beginning of the Annual General Meeting, the Shareholders will have the ability to: follow the proceedings of the AGM by using electronic or audio-visual means, be given the floor and address the General Meeting orally during the AGM, and, at the same time, through the internet platform they will have the ability to: vote in real time during the AGM on the items of the Agenda, receive information on the recording of their vote. 4

C. PROCEDURE FOR REMOTELY PARTICIPATING IN THE VOTE BEFORE THE GENERAL MEETING (MAIL VOTE) In addition, shareholders have the option to participate remotely, in person or by proxy , at the vote on the items of the General Meeting that will take place before the General Meeting . Specifically, shareholders that wish to participate in and vote remotely on the items of the General Meeting that will take place before the General Meeting, can make use of the following options: Either exercise the right to vote before the General Meeting through the internet platform https://axia.athexgroup.gr/en/home in which they have previously created an account and have successfully registered as described above, during the time period from Sunday 21.07.2024 at 11.00 am until twenty-four (24) hours before the date of the General Meeting (i.e., until 11.00 am on 24.07.2024 at the latest). Or complete and send to the Bank's Subdivision for Shareholder Register, General Meetings and Corporate Announcements the "Mail vote document" with the signature authenticated, at: ground floor, 93 Eolou St., 10551 Athens, Greece or by fax to +30 2103343410 and +30 2103343095, or file with any branch of the Bank's network, or send digitally signed by using a recognized digital signature (qualified certificate) by the proxy or the shareholder, via e-mail to GIANNOPOULOS.NIK@NBG.GR , at least twenty-four (24) hours before the date of the General Meeting (i.e. by 11.00 am on 24.07.2024 at the latest). The "Mail vote document" is available to shareholders in hard copy through the Bank's branch network, and in electronic form on the Bank's website (https://www.nbg.gr/en/group/investor-relations/general-meetings-all-data) Or participate based on confirmations or notifications provided by intermediaries under articles 5 and 6 of Regulation (EU) 2018/1212. Shareholders that vote as above before the General Meeting are counted to form the quorum and majority, provided that the votes in question have been received by the Bank by 11.00 am on 24.07.2024 at the latest. It is noted that shareholders that wish to appoint proxies to participate remotely at the vote on the items of the Annual General Meeting which will take place before the General Meeting, can appoint up to one (1) proxy; the appointment must be made at the latest forty-eight (48) hours before the date of the General

Meeting (i.e. by 11.00 am on 23.07.2024 at the latest), as specifically described below in D II. Following this deadline, it will not be possible to participate by proxy in the vote that will take place before the General Meeting. If the quorum, as required by Law and the Bank's Articles of Association in order to decide on all or part of the Agenda items, is not achieved during the meeting of 25 July 2024, at the Repeat General Meeting which will take place on 31.07.2024 at 11.00 am, the right to vote remotely, by mail vote must be exercised again , by a vote that will take place before the Repeat General Meeting, in the following ways: 5

Either by exercising again the right to vote before the Repeat General Meeting through the internet platform https://axia.athexgroup.gr/en/home in which they have previously created an account and have successfully registered as described above, during the time period from 28.07.2024 at 11.00 am until twenty-four (24) hours before the date of the Repeat General Meeting (i.e., until 11.00 am on 30.07.2024 at the latest). Or by completing and sending to the Bank's Subdivision for Shareholder Register, General Meetings and Corporate Announcements the "Mail vote document", with the signature authenticated at: ground floor, 93 Eolou St., 10551 Athens, Greece or by fax to +30 2103343410 and +30 2103343095, or filing with any branch of the Bank's network, or sending digitally signed by using a recognized digital signature (qualified certificate) by the proxy or the shareholder, via e-mail to GIANNOPOULOS.NIK@NBG.GR, at least twenty-four (24) hours before the date of the Repeat General Meeting (i.e. by 11.00 am on 30.07.2024 at the latest). Or by participating based on confirmations or notifications provided by intermediaries under articles 5 and 6 of Regulation (EU) 2018/1212. Shareholders that vote as above before the Repeat General Meeting are counted for the formation of the quorum and majority, provided that the votes in question are received by the Bank by 11.00 am on 30.07.2024 at the latest. ΙV. For the potential Repeat General Meeting on 31.07.2024, shareholders that had not appointed a proxy for the initial General Meeting, or shareholders that wish to replace the proxy that had been appointed, in order to participate remotely at the vote that will take place before the Repeat General Meeting, can appoint up to one (1) proxy, whose appointment must be made at least forty-eight(48) hours before the date of the Repeat General Meeting (i.e. by 11.00 am on 29.07.2024 at the latest), as specifically mentioned below in D II. After that date, it will not be possible to participate by proxy at the vote that will take place before the Repeat General Meeting. For any questions and for instructions, shareholders may contact the Bank's Subdivision for Shareholder Register, General Meetings and Corporate Announcements by email at GIANNOPOULOS.NIK@NBG.GRor by calling +30 2103343460, +30 2103343419, +30 2103343422 and +30 2103343411 (daily between 09.00 a.m. - 17.00). In addition, shareholders are asked to confirm that the "Mail Vote document" is successfully sent to and received by the Bank, and can, for this purpose, call the above numbers (Bank's Subdivision for Shareholder Register, General Meetings and Corporate Announcements). D. PARTICIPATION PROCESS AND VOTE BY PROXY I. Shareholders may participate in the ΑGM and may vote either in person or by proxy. Each shareholder may appoint up to 3 proxy holders. However, if the shareholder owns shares in the Bank that are held in more than one Investor Securities Account, such limitation shall not prevent the shareholder from appointing, in respect of the ΑGM, separate proxy holders for the shares appearing in each Account. A proxy appointment 6

can be freely recalled. A proxy holder holding proxies from several shareholders may cast votes differently for each shareholder. Shareholders may appoint a proxy for one or more General Meetings and for a specific period of time. The proxy votes in accordance with the shareholder's instructions, if there are any. Non-compliance by the proxy with the instructions received does not affect the validity of the decisions of the General Meeting, even if the proxy's vote was decisive in achieving the majority. The shareholder's proxy shall file the voting instructions for at least one (1) year from the date of the Annual General Meeting or the Repeat General Meeting. Before the AGM commences, the proxy holder must disclose to the Bank any particular facts that may be of relevance for shareholders in assessing the risk that the proxy holder may pursue interests other than those of the shareholder. Within the meaning intended in this paragraph, a conflict of interest may arise in particular when the proxy holder: (i) is a controlling shareholder of the Bank or is another legal person or entity controlled by such shareholder; (ii) is a member of the Board of Directors or in general the management of the Bank, or of a controlling shareholder or another legal person or entity controlled by such shareholder; (iii) is an employee or an auditor of the Bank, or of a controlling shareholder or another legal person or an entity controlled by such shareholder; (iv) is a spouse or close relative (first degree) of a natural person referred to in (i) to (iii) hereinabove. The appointment and revocation or replacement of a proxy holder shall be made in writing or by electronic means that are submitted to the Bank at least forty-eight (48) hours prior to the date of the ΑGM. Notification of the appointment and revocation or replacement of the proxy by electronic means is done by electronic mail at the email address on the Invitation to the General Meeting, or in case of shareholders that are identified through intermediaries, through confirmations or notices of articles 5 and 6 of Regulation (EU) 2018/1212, which are provided by the intermediary. Specifically for shareholder participation by proxy at the Annual General Meeting on 25.07.2024 (or the Repeat Meeting thereof) , remotely in real-time by teleconference, or for shareholder participation by proxy at the vote on the items of the Annual General Meeting that will take place before the General Meeting,

Shareholders or Participants in the Securities Accounts in the DSS or other intermediary that provides custody services for the shares of the Bank, can appoint up to one (1) proxy, whose appointment must be made at least forty-eight (48) hours before the date of the General Meeting (i.e. by 11.00 am on 23.07.2024 at the latest and for the Repeat Meeting by 11.00 am on 29.07.2024 at the latest). Upon receipt of the information above by the Bank and based on the email address and mobile telephone of the proxy, as declared in the proxy document, an account is created for the proxy on the internet platform; the proxy is informed by email in order to activate the account in order to exercise the rights of the shareholder in accordance with what is referred to in B. and C. above. The Bank has made available documents: To appoint a proxy to participate in the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 25.07.2024, remotely in real-time by teleconference; and To appoint a proxy to vote on the items of the Annual General Meeting that will take place before the General Meeting. 7

These documents are available to shareholders in hard copy through the Bank's branch network, and in electronic form on the Bank's website (https://www.nbg.gr/en/group/investor-relations/general-meetings-all-data). The appropriate document must be filled-in, signed, with the signature authenticated, and filed with the Bank's Subdivision for Shareholder Register, General Meetings and Corporate Announcements (ground floor, 93 Eolou St., 10551 Athens, Greece) or any branch of the Bank's network, or sent by fax to +30 2103343410 and +30 2103343095, or digitally signed by using a recognized digital signature (qualified certificate) by the representative of the shareholder or the shareholder by e-mail to GIANNOPOULOS.NIK@NBG.GRat least forty-eight (48) hours prior to the date of the General Meeting. Shareholders are requested to confirm the successful dispatch of the appointment in writing and receipt by the Bank and may contact by telephone for this reason: +30 2103343460, +30 2103343419, +30 2103343422 and +30 2103343411 (Bank's Subdivision for Shareholder Register, General Meetings and Corporate Announcements). E. MINORITY RIGHTS If shareholders representing 1/20 of the paid-up share capital of the Bank so request, the Bank's Board of Directors is obliged to include additional items in the

Agenda of the General Meeting, provided that the said request is communicated to the Board by 10 July 2024, i.e., at least 15 days prior to the General Meeting. The said request should be accompanied by justification or a draft resolution to be approved by the ΑGM and on 12 July 2024, i.e. 13 days prior to the AGM, the revised agenda should be disclosed in the same manner as the previous agenda, and at the same time made available to shareholders through the Bank's website, along with the justification or draft resolution tabled by the shareholders, in accordance with the provisions of article 123 par.4 of Law 4548/2018, as in force. If shareholders representing 1/20 of the paid-up share capital of the Bank so request, the Board of Directors shall, in accordance with the provisions of article 123 par. 3 of Law 4548/2018 , as in force, make available to shareholders by 19 July 2024 at the latest, i.e. at least 6 days prior to the AGM, any draft resolutions on the items included in the initial or revised agenda, provided that the said request is communicated to the Board by 18 July 2024, i.e. at least 7 days prior to the AGM. If any shareholder so requests and provided that the said request is filed with the Bank by 19 July 2024, i.e., at least 5 full days before the AGM, the Board of Directors is obliged to provide the AGM with information regarding the affairs of the Bank, insofar as such information is relevant to a proper assessment of the items on the agenda. The Board may decline to provide such information citing sufficient material grounds which should be recorded in the minutes. The Board may provide a single answer to shareholders' requests that are of similar content. The obligation to provide information does not apply in the event that such information is already available through the Bank's website, particularly in the case of frequently asked questions. If shareholders representing 1/10 of the paid-up capital of the Bank so request and provided that the said request is filed with the Bank by 19 July 2024, i.e., at least 5 full days prior to the AGM, the Board of Directors is obliged to provide the AGM with information on the course of the business affairs and financial status of the Bank. The 8