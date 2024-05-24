UNEP FI Principles for Responsible Banking 3rd Self-Assessment & Progress Report May 2024

Our vision is to be the "Bank of First Choice" for customers, talent, and investors. A trustworthy, human, responsive bank, that acts as a catalyst for sustainable growth and unlocks potential for households, businesses, communities, and our employees. Together we create Future 3

Introduction Our purpose, vision and values In NBG, our purpose statement is "Together we create Future". Our vision is to be the "Bank of First Choice" for customers, talent, and investors. A trustworthy, human, responsive bank, that acts as a catalyst for sustainable growth, and unlocks potential for households, businesses, communities, and our people. NBG possesses a strong legacy and resilience record of over 183 years, fostering continuous innovation and excellence in financial services. Fully aware of the significance of our role, we aim high, work as a team and strive everyday to deliver tangible results and create a more prosperous and sustainable future for all. Looking ahead, and in line with our purpose, vision, and values, NBG is committed to embedding ESG into its business strategy, operating model, and corporate culture, in order to drive positive change in terms of environmental protection, social progress, and long-term socioeconomic stability. We are: 4

Our PRB roadmap In September 2020, National Bank of Greece S.A. (hereinafter "NBG" or "the Bank") endorsed UNEP FI's Principles for Responsible Banking (RRB or Principles), recognizing the significance of responsible practices in ensuring the sustainability of its own operation, as well as in creating value for its customers, shareholders, employees, and the community at large. Through the Principles, NBG aims to align its strategy with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the Paris Climate Agreement, and all ensuing European and Greek legislative frameworks. To effectively adopt the Principles within the designated four-year time frame, NBG has taken on decisive actions, as highlighted hereunder: Alignment: we have integrated ESG considerations into NBG's strategy and business model, articulating 9 ESG strategic themes under the E-S-G pillars, pursuing its execution via the Bank's

Transformation Program, and monitoring its effect on the Bank's Business Plan

we have integrated ESG considerations into NBG's strategy and business model, articulating 9 ESG strategic themes under the E-S-G pillars, pursuing its execution via the Bank's Transformation Program, and monitoring its effect on the Bank's Business Plan Impact & target setting: following a trail of annual measurements of own operational and financed emissions footprint, and a solid understanding of key impact areas, we have set a first set of science-based targets for emissions reductions by 2030 in selected portfolios

following a trail of annual measurements of own operational and financed emissions footprint, and a solid understanding of key impact areas, we have set a first set of science-based targets for emissions reductions by 2030 in selected portfolios Clients & Customers: we have enhanced our products and services in line with our ESG strategy and goals, enabling our clients/customers with financing solutions (subsidized or not) to transition their own business models and enhance the quality of everyday life

we have enhanced our products and services in line with our ESG strategy and goals, enabling our clients/customers with financing solutions (subsidized or not) to transition their own business models and enhance the quality of everyday life Stakeholders: we have maintained continuous interaction with and anticipation of our stakeholders' demands via multiple channels, as well as via regular and ad-hoc engagement instances, regarding them as the bearers of our socio-economic environment's pulse

we have maintained continuous interaction with and anticipation of our stakeholders' demands via multiple channels, as well as via regular and ad-hoc engagement instances, regarding them as the bearers of our socio-economic environment's pulse Governance & Culture : we have strengthened our governance framework (incl. dedicated committees, new teams/functions) to ensure effective oversight of responsible lending and investing; at the same time, training, performance management and remuneration initiatives keep enhancing internal awareness and culture around sustainability

: we have strengthened our governance framework (incl. dedicated committees, new teams/functions) to ensure effective oversight of responsible lending and investing; at the same time, training, performance management and remuneration initiatives keep enhancing internal awareness and culture around sustainability Transparency & accountability : we have enhanced and expanded our set of non-financial and sustainability disclosures , including a higher degree of external assurance, as in the current report This 3rd Self-Assessment and Progress Report outlines the Bank's progress towards adoption of the Principles. More information about our ESG Strategy and underpinning actions can be found in the Annual Report FY2023, the ESG Report 2022, our public site, and other sources referenced specifically throughout this document. 5

Principle 1: Alignment We will align our business strategy to be consistent with and contribute to individuals' needs and society's goals, as expressed in the Sustainable Development Goals, the Paris Climate Agreement and relevant national and regional frameworks. 1.1 Business model Describe (high-level) your bank's business model, including the main customer segments served, types of products and services provided, the main sectors and types of activities across the main geographies in which your bank operates or provides products and services. Please also quantify the information by disclosing e.g. the distribution of your bank's portfolio (%) in terms of geographies, segments (i.e. by balance sheet and/or off-balance sheet) or by disclosing the number of customers and clients served. Response Corporate Profile NBG was founded in 1841 and its shares have been listed on the Athens Exchange since 1880. The Bank's headquarters are located at 86 Eolou Street, 10559 Athens, Greece. Backed by its strong tradition and noteworthy contribution to the economic transformation of Greece, and by the trust of its shareholders, customers, depositors and employees, NBG serves as a pillar of stability for the Greek economy. The Bank is one of the four systemic banks in Greece and one of the largest Greek financial institutions by market capitalization. The Bank and its subsidiaries (hereinafter the "NBG Group" or the "Group") provide a range of universal financial services including mainly retail, corporate and investment banking, transactional banking, leasing, factoring, brokerage, asset management, real estate and insurance related services. The Group operates mainly in Greece but also abroad, through its banking subsidiaries in North Macedonia (Stopanska Banka) and in Cyprus (NBG Cyprus), with a workforce of 7.889 employees as at 31 December 2023 (of which 6.725 in Greece). As at 31 December 2023, the Bank had a total of 327 Units: 313 Branches including 18 Retail i-bank Tellerless, and 14 Transaction Offices. Through its 1,462 ATMs it offers an extensive network coverage - even in the most remote areas of the country. The Group's domestic operations accounted for 95.1% of its total lending activities as at 31 December 2023 (the Domestic Banking gross loans) and for 96.5% of its deposits (the Domestic Banking deposits). Links and references NBG Annual Financial Report 2023 NBG at a Glance, page 5

Economic and Financial Review, pages 35-39

35-39 Non-Financial Statement, page 94

Statement, page 94 Statement of Financial Position, page 184 NBG ESG Report 2022 About NBG Group, pages 21 - 27 More information is also available at NBG public portal - ESG 6

1.2 Strategy alignment Does your corporate strategy identify and reflect sustainability as strategic priority/ies for your bank? Yes No Please describe how your bank has aligned and/or is planning to align its strategy to be consistent with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Paris Climate Agreement, and relevant national and regional frameworks. Does your bank also reference any of the following frameworks or sustainability regulatory reportingrequirements in its strategic priorities or policies to implement these? UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights International Labour Organization fundamental conventions UN Global Compact UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Any applicable regulatory reporting requirements on environmental risk assessments, e.g. on climate risk - please specify which ones: ESG Pillar III, EU Taxonomy (Regulation EU 2020/852 of the European Parliament and of the Council)

Any applicable regulatory reporting requirements on social risk assessments, e.g. on modern slavery - please specify which ones: ESG Pillar III ☐ None of the above Response Links and references NBG is aware of its growing responsibility to contribute to the NBG Annual achievement of Greece's long-term sustainability objectives, and to ensure Financial Report compliance at all times with the regulatory framework, as well as with its 2023 own voluntary-strategic commitments, including adherence to the PRB. ▪ Our Values, page 6 Endowed with a long-standing banking legacy and its capacity to channel ▪ Non-Financial Statement, capital towards sustainable initiatives, NBG is uniquely positioned to pages 2 - 12 contribute to the objectives of the Paris Agreement and to the Sustainable ▪ EU Taxonomy Development Goals (SDGs), by acting upon its commitment towards an Disclosures, page 138 inclusive society founded on human dignity, equality and sustainable NBG ESG Report 2022 natural resource use. ▪ Letter from the CEO, ESG (sustainability) strategy pages 5 - 7 ▪ ESG Strategy, pages 32 - The Bank has taken into consideration relevant ESG risks and 33 opportunities, and has integrated into its business strategy 9 actionable ESG strategic themes. Each of these themes serves specific SDGs (as NBG Sustainable depicted below), while altogether serving the Bank and Group's Development Policy Sustainable Development Policy. In the area of 'E', specifically, NBG has actively embarked on a journey to Pillar III disclosures - December 2023 sustainable, low-carbon and resilient development. As depicted in NBG's 2022 ESG Report, the Bank set and disclosed its first set of Net Zero targets, aiming to support Greece's decarbonization agenda in line with the 7

country's revised National Energy and Climate Plan, playing a pivotal role in the economy's green transition. ESG ESG Strategic ESG Commitments Our core Sustainable Pillar Themes values Development Goals Environmental Social Pioneer sustainable bond issuing in the Greek market Lead the market Growth in sustainable energy financing Lead the development of the renewable energy sector Support green transition of Accelerate corporates Growth transition to a sustainable Lead green retail Responsive economy financing & -ness sustainable investments Establish a carbon- Role-model neutral NBG footprint environmentally responsible Protect biodiversity practices and ecosystem health Establish equality in Champion the workplace diversity & inclusion Promote inclusion in the society Protect the health and family life of Enable public our people health & well- being Enable public health, well-being and sports Lead the Human - preservation of Centricity Greek cultural Promote Greek heritage heritage, culture & creativity Promote contemporary Greek culture and creativity Foster entrepreneurship Foster and innovation entrepreneurship & innovation Motivate public contribution to new projects 8

Governance Encourage lifelong Support learning in and out of the workplace prosperity through learning Champion digital & digital literacy literacy across age groups Ensure best-in- class corporate Adhere to the governance highest Trust governance Ensure standards transparency in disclosures and reporting Sustainable Development (Sustainability) Policy NBG constantly seeks to ensure that it substantially and positively impacts the economies and societies where it operates, through its activities (i.e., the provision of its products and services), its role as an employer, as well as via deploying its Corporate Social Responsibility ("CSR") actions. NBG's Bank Group Sustainability Policy defines the direction to maximising economic, environmental, social and governance benefit, while setting the framework for managing economic, environmental, social and governance impacts of the Bank and the Group, via: reducing and, where possible, offsetting climate and environmental impacts from financing and investing, and from own operations generating long-term value for stakeholders, the economy at large, and the communities where NBG's Group companies operate in Greece and abroad undertaking initiative in the fields of Corporate Governance, Corporate Social Responsibility and Business Ethics, in addition to ensuring compliance with the legal and regulatory framework for these issues protecting the reputation and reliability of the Group and strengthening

NBG's renewed value system. Other applicable regulatory reporting on C&E risks NBG adheres to regulatory reporting and relevant disclosures requirements, such as the recurring Pillar III disclosures, in particular the dedicated ESG Risks chapter and respective tables, as per EBA's ITS guidelines. In parallel NBG is preparing for the full adoption of the EU Taxonomy (and all related Delegated Acts), in the meantime issuing -as required, via a phased-in approach- its first 2 Taxonomy indicators: GAR based on Turnover and GAR based on Capex. 9