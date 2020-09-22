National Bank of Greece S A : ANNOUNCEMENT

NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S.A.

Athens, September 21st, 2020

ANNOUNCEMENT

In accordance with Article 44 par. 4 of L. 4449/2017, as in force, National Bank of Greece S.A. ('NBG') informs that, following the Board of Directors session held on 02/09/2020, the composition of the Audit Committee is as follows:

· Mr. Gikas Hardouvelis, Senior Independent Director

· Mr. Claude Piret, Independent Non-Executive Member

· Mr. Avraam Gounaris, Independent Non-Executive Member

· Mr. Periklis Drougkas, Representative of the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund

The term of office of the members of the Audit Committee has been determined through to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of 2021, in accordance with the resolution of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 30th, 2020.