Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  National Bank of Greece S.A.    ETE   GRS003003035

NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S.A.

(ETE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Bank of Greece S A : ANNOUNCEMENT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 08:35am EDT

NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S.A.

Athens, September 21st, 2020

ANNOUNCEMENT

In accordance with Article 44 par. 4 of L. 4449/2017, as in force, National Bank of Greece S.A. ('NBG') informs that, following the Board of Directors session held on 02/09/2020, the composition of the Audit Committee is as follows:

· Mr. Gikas Hardouvelis, Senior Independent Director

· Mr. Claude Piret, Independent Non-Executive Member

· Mr. Avraam Gounaris, Independent Non-Executive Member

· Mr. Periklis Drougkas, Representative of the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund

The term of office of the members of the Audit Committee has been determined through to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of 2021, in accordance with the resolution of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 30th, 2020.

Disclaimer

National Bank of Greece SA published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 12:34:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S.A.
08:35aNATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S A : Announcement
PU
09/21NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S A : Briefing on the mandatory automatic exchange of fi..
PU
09/08GREECE MACRO FLASH : Gdp, q2:2020
PU
09/02NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S A : Announcement
PU
08/06NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S A : 2Q20 Results Presentation
PU
08/06NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S A : PRESS RELEASE - NBG Group 2Q20 Financial Results
PU
07/07NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S A : Global Economy & Markets, Weekly Roundup 07/07/20
PU
07/02NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S A : Greek Entrepreneurship (Exports-July 2020)
PU
07/01NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S A : Pillar III Disclosures on a Consolidated Basis 31...
PU
06/26NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S A : Data Privacy Notice on the processing of Personal ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 214 M 2 602 M 2 602 M
Net income 2020 184 M 216 M 216 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 5,84x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 015 M 1 191 M 1 193 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,46x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 9 576
Free-Float 59,6%
Chart NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S.A.
Duration : Period :
National Bank of Greece S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 1,97 €
Last Close Price 1,11 €
Spread / Highest target 197%
Spread / Average Target 77,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul K. Mylonas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Costas P. Michaelides Non-Executive Chairman
Nektarios Divaris Assistant General Manager-Operations
Christos Christodoulou Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Stratos Molyviatis Group Chief Information Officer & Assistant GM
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S.A.-63.25%1 191
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.45%290 467
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-30.00%243 547
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.52%218 422
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-21.55%172 547
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.2.71%139 966
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group