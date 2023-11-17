DISCLAIMER - IMPORTANT

ANNOUNCEMENT

DETERMINATION OF THE OFFER PRICE AND FINAL NUMBER OF THE SHARES OF «NATIONAL BANK OF

GREECE S.A.» OFFERED BY THE HELLENIC FINANCIAL STABILITY FUND

In accordance with the provisions of Articles 17, par. 2 and 21, par. 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 and further to its announcements dated 13.11.2023 in relation to the disposal by the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund ("HFSF") of a 20% shareholding in the share capital of "National Bank of Greece SA" ("NBG"), which corresponds to 182,943,031 existing ordinary, registered, dematerialized, voting shares listed on the Regulated Market of the Athens Exchange, with a nominal value of €1.00 each in the share capital of NBG, with a right to increase the number of offered shares by up to 18,294,303 shares, at HFSF's sole discretion (the "Upsize Option"), pursuant to the decision of HFSF's Board of Directors, dated 16 November 2023:

the HFSF fully exercised the Upsize Option , i.e . increased the number of shares offered in the Offering by 18,294,303 shares, and, as a result, the final number of the shares offered through the

Offering is 201,237,334 shares (the " Offer Shares "); and the Offer Price for the Offer Shares, based on the results of the book-building process conducted from 14.11.2023 until 16.11.2023 in the International Offering, was set within the price range (€5.00

- €5.44), at €5.30 per Offer Share. The Offer Price applies to both the International Offering and the Greek Public Offering.

Athens, 17.11.2023

