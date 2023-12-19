NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S.A.

Registered Seat: Aiolou 86, 105 59, Athens, Greece

General Commercial Registry No 237901000

ANNOUNCEMENT ON PURCHASE OF OWN SHARES

National Bank of Greece S.A. ("the Bank"), following its announcement of 22.9.2023 regarding its intention to initiate the implementation of a share buy-back program (the "Program") of a maximum amount of share buy-back up to 1.5% of the sum of total outstanding shares (i.e. up to 13,720,727 shares), announces that in the period from 11.12.2023 up to and including 18.12.2023 has purchased a total amount of 1,200,000 common shares of the Bank ("Own Shares") traded on the Athens Stock Exchange at a weighted average price of €6.1775 per share and at a total cost of €7,412,997.32.

The following transactions were executed under the Program in the abovementioned period:

Date Number of Shares Weighted Average Total cost (€) Price (€) 11.12.2023 200,000 5.9864 1,197,278.24 12.12.2023 200,000 6.0521 1,210,419.94 13.12.2023 200,000 6.2142 1,242,841.79 14.12.2023 200,000 6.2680 1,253,602.69 15.12.2023 200,000 6.2337 1,246,746.45 18.12.2023 200,000 6.3105 1,262,108.21 Total 1,200,000 6.1775 7,412,997.32

Following the above transactions, the Bank holds directly 1,200,000 of its Own Shares, which correspond to 0.13% of its share capital.

This announcement is issued in accordance with the provisions of (EU) Regulation No 596/2014, the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and the Athens Exchange Rulebook.

Athens, 19.12.2023