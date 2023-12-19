National Bank of Greece S.A. ("the Bank"), following its announcement of 22.9.2023 regarding its intention to initiate the implementation of a share buy-back program (the "Program") of a maximum amount of share buy-back up to 1.5% of the sum of total outstanding shares (i.e. up to 13,720,727 shares), announces that in the period from 11.12.2023 up to and including 18.12.2023 has purchased a total amount of 1,200,000 common shares of the Bank ("Own Shares") traded on the Athens Stock Exchange at a weighted average price of €6.1775 per share and at a total cost of €7,412,997.32.
The following transactions were executed under the Program in the abovementioned period:
Date
Number of Shares
Weighted Average
Total cost (€)
Price (€)
11.12.2023
200,000
5.9864
1,197,278.24
12.12.2023
200,000
6.0521
1,210,419.94
13.12.2023
200,000
6.2142
1,242,841.79
14.12.2023
200,000
6.2680
1,253,602.69
15.12.2023
200,000
6.2337
1,246,746.45
18.12.2023
200,000
6.3105
1,262,108.21
Total
1,200,000
6.1775
7,412,997.32
Following the above transactions, the Bank holds directly 1,200,000 of its Own Shares, which correspond to 0.13% of its share capital.
This announcement is issued in accordance with the provisions of (EU) Regulation No 596/2014, the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and the Athens Exchange Rulebook.
Athens, 19.12.2023
National Bank of Greece SA is a Greece-based company, which provides a range of financial services. Its financial services include retail and commercial banking, asset management, brokerage, investment banking, insurance and real estate at a global level. The Group operates in Greece, Turkey, the United Kingdom, South East Europe (SEE) which includes Bulgaria, Romania, Albania, Serbia and Former Yugoslavian Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), Cyprus, Malta, Egypt and South Africa. The Bank operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Special Asset Unit (SAU), Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, Turkish Banking Operations, as well as Other that includes real estate management, hotel and warehousing businesses.