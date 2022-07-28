National Bank of Greece S A : ANNOUNCEMENT-Reconstitution into a body of the Board of Directors of the National Bank of Greece
Disclaimer
National Bank of Greece SA published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 15:06:28 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S.A.
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S.A.
Sales 2022
1 545 M
1 565 M
1 565 M
Net income 2022
534 M
541 M
541 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
4,73x
Yield 2022
3,18%
Capitalization
2 766 M
2 802 M
2 802 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
1,79x
Capi. / Sales 2023
1,82x
Nbr of Employees
8 773
Free-Float
59,6%
Chart NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
10
Last Close Price
3,02 €
Average target price
4,41 €
Spread / Average Target
45,8%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.