  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. National Bank of Greece S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETE   GRS003003035

NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S.A.

(ETE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:47 2022-07-28 am EDT
2.991 EUR   -1.09%
11:17aNATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S A : ANNOUNCEMENT-Reconstitution of the Audit Committee into a body and appointment of Audit Committee Chair and Vice-Chair
PU
11:07aNATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S A : ANNOUNCEMENT-Reconstitution into a body of the Board of Directors of the National Bank of Greece
PU
10:57aNATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S A : Resolutions of the 2022 Annual General Assembly of NBG
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Bank of Greece S A : ANNOUNCEMENT-Reconstitution of the Audit Committee into a body and appointment of Audit Committee Chair and Vice-Chair

07/28/2022 | 11:17am EDT
ANNOUNCEMENT-Reconstitution of the Audit Committee into a body and appointment of Audit Committee Chair and Vice-Chair

ANNOUNCEMENT-Reconstitution of the Audit Committee into a body and appointment of Audit Committee Chair and Vice-Chair

Disclaimer

National Bank of Greece SA published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 15:16:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 545 M 1 565 M 1 565 M
Net income 2022 534 M 541 M 541 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,73x
Yield 2022 3,18%
Capitalization 2 766 M 2 802 M 2 802 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,79x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 8 773
Free-Float 59,6%
Chart NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S.A.
Duration : Period :
National Bank of Greece S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 3,02 €
Average target price 4,41 €
Spread / Average Target 45,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul K. Mylonas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christos Christodoulou Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Gikas A. Hardouvelis Non-Executive Chairman
Stratos Molyviatis Chief Operations Officer & General Manager
Panagiotis Dasmanoglou Secretary & General Manager-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S.A.3.14%2 802
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.99%144 323
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-2.74%64 643
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK0.34%60 239
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-6.36%54 802
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)1.29%51 884