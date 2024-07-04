National Bank of Greece S.A.

86 Eolou str., 105 59 Athens, Greece

Tax ID Number: 094014201, Tax Office: F.A.E. Athens,

General Commercial Registry No.: 237901000 nbg.gr

ANNOUNCEMENT

for the completion of the merger by way of absorption by the "National Bank of Greece S.A." of its 100%

subsidiary société anonyme under the name "GRECO YOTA PROPERTY INVESTMENTS SINGLE

MEMBER SOCIETE ANONYME"

The credit institution société anonyme under the name "National Bank of Greece S.A." (the "Bank" or the "Absorbing Company"), announces to the investors that pursuant to the decision with protocol no. 3317663ΑΠ/4-7-2024 of the Head of the Directorate for Companies, General Directorate for Market and Consumer Protection, General Secretariat of Commerce of the Ministry of Development, which was registered with the General Commercial Registry under Registration Code Number 4272043 on 4-7-2024, the merger by way of absorption by the Bank of its 100% subsidiary société anonyme under the name "GRECO YOTA PROPERTY INVESTMENTS SINGLE MEMBER SOCIETE ANONYME" and the distinctive title "GRECO YOTA SINGLE MEMBER S.Α", with registered seat in the Municipality of Athens Attica, at 38 Stadiou Street, with GEMI Registration Number 153125301000 and Tax ID 801268864 (the "Absorbed Company"), which took place pursuant to articles 35, 7-21 and 140 par. 3 of Law 4601/2019 (with respect to the application of the provisions of article 16 of Law 2515/1997), article 16 of Law 2515/1997, articles 1-5 of Law 2166/1993, as well as the relevant articles of Law 4548/2018, as currently in force, (hereinafter "the Merger"), was approved.

With the completion of the Merger, the transfer of all assets and liabilities of the Absorbed Company to the Absorbing Company, as these items appear on the date of the Transformation Balance Sheet (30-11-2023) and as they were formed upon completion of the Merger, took place.

As of the date of registration in the General Commercial Registry of the final Merger agreement, the Merger was completed and the following results occurred automatically and simultaneously both between the Absorbing Company and the Absorbed Company, as well as vis-à-vis third parties:

The Absorbing Company was substituted as universal successor in all the rights, obligations and generally legal relationships of the Absorbed Company, including the administrative licenses. The Absorbed Company was automatically dissolved without entering into liquidation and ceased to exist. Any pending lawsuits of the Absorbed Company are automatically continued by the Absorbing Company, or against it, and Since the Absorbed Company was a 100% subsidiary of the Bank the shares of the Absorbed Company were not exchanged for shares of the Bank.

Athens, 4th July 2024