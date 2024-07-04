ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

of 25 July 2024

Draft Resolutions/Board Remarks

on the items on the agenda of the General Meeting

1. Submission for approval of the Board of Directors Report on the Annual Financial Statements of the Bank and the Group for the financial year 2023 (1.1.2023 - 31.12.2023), and submission of the respective

Auditors' Report.

Required quorum: 1/5 of total common (*) voting shares Required majority: 50% of the total voting rights (present or represented by proxy) + 1 (present or represented by proxy)

The Board of Directors (the Board) shall propose that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) approves the Board of Directors' Report on the Bank's and the Group's Annual Financial Statements for the financial year 2023 as incorporated in the 2023 Group and Bank Annual Financial Report and approved by the Board at its meeting of 11 March 2024, and also submits the respective Independent Auditors' Report for information purposes.

These reports can be viewed by the shareholders on the Bank's website at:

