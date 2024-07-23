23/07/2024

Announcement Date of 2Q24 Results & Conference Call

National Bank of Greece will announce 2Q24 results on Thursday, August 1, 2024, before the market opening.

A conference call for the presentation and discussion of the results is scheduled at 10:30 (GMT +3:00) on the same day.

Τhe details are as follows:

Date:

Time:

Hosts:

Pre- Registration / Diamond Pass by CCH

Telephone

Numbers:

Participation via PC / HD Connection

Duration:

Instant ReplayNumbers:

Thursday, 1st August 2024

08:30 (UK) 09:30 (CEST) 10:30 (GR)

Mr. Pavlos Mylonas, CEO

Please preregister for the event to the link below (Recommended/Optional)

Click Here

Alternatively, on the event day, you can call the following numbers:

  • 30 213 009 6000 (GR) or +30 210 9460 800 (GR)
  • 44 (0) 800 368 1063 (UK TF)
  • 44 (0) 203 059 5872 (UK & Other International Dial-In)
  • 1 516 447 5632 (USA local DI number)

(Please call 5/10 min. prior to the beginning of the teleconference)

Click Here: HD Web PhoneTM(Use FIREFOX, CHROME, or SAFARI) or Copy and paste the link in your browser: https://hdg.choruscall.com/?h=true&passcode=80271326&info=company&r=true

The teleconference will last approximately 60 minutes (presentation and questions)

If you are unable to participate, you will be able to listen to a recording of the conference from August 1st, 2024 (available one hour after the completion of the conference call), until August 8th, 2024.

Tel: + 44 (0) 203 0595 874 (UK)

  • 210 94 60 929 (GR)
  • 1 631 257 0626 (US)

Replay Passcode: 134#

An audio file will be also available on www.nbg.gr

