National Bank of Greece S A : Announcement Date of 2Q24 Results & Conference Call (Correct Repetition)
July 23, 2024 at 10:11 am EDT
Share
23/07/2024
Announcement Date of 2Q24 Results & Conference Call
National Bank of Greece will announce 2Q24 results on Thursday, August 1, 2024, before the market opening.
A conference call for the presentation and discussion of the results is scheduled at 10:30 (GMT +3:00) on the same day.
Τhe details are as follows:
Date:
Time:
Hosts:
Pre- Registration / Diamond Pass by CCH
Telephone
Numbers:
Participation via PC / HD Connection
Duration:
Instant ReplayNumbers:
Thursday, 1st August 2024
08:30 (UK) 09:30 (CEST) 10:30 (GR)
Mr. Pavlos Mylonas, CEO
Please preregister for the event to the link below (Recommended/Optional)
Click Here
Alternatively, on the event day, you can call the following numbers:
30 213 009 6000 (GR) or +30 210 9460 800 (GR)
44 (0) 800 368 1063 (UK TF)
44 (0) 203 059 5872 (UK & Other International Dial-In)
1 516 447 5632 (USA local DI number)
(Please call 5/10 min. prior to the beginning of the teleconference)
Click Here: HD Web PhoneTM(Use FIREFOX, CHROME, or SAFARI) or Copy and paste the link in your browser: https://hdg.choruscall.com/?h=true&passcode=80271326&info=company&r=true
The teleconference will last approximately 60 minutes (presentation and questions)
If you are unable to participate, you will be able to listen to a recording of the conference from August 1st, 2024 (available one hour after the completion of the conference call), until August 8th, 2024.
Tel: + 44 (0) 203 0595 874 (UK)
210 94 60 929 (GR)
1 631 257 0626 (US)
Replay Passcode: 134#
An audio file will be also available on www.nbg.gr
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
National Bank of Greece SA published this content on
23 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
23 July 2024 14:07:05 UTC.
National Bank of Greece SA is a Greece-based company, which provides a range of financial services. Its financial services include retail and commercial banking, asset management, brokerage, investment banking, insurance and real estate at a global level. The Group operates in Greece, Turkey, the United Kingdom, South East Europe (SEE) which includes Bulgaria, Romania, Albania, Serbia and Former Yugoslavian Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), Cyprus, Malta, Egypt and South Africa. The Bank operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Special Asset Unit (SAU), Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, Turkish Banking Operations, as well as Other that includes real estate management, hotel and warehousing businesses.