Athens, 25 July 2024

Announcement on distribution of amount to the Bank's Shareholders

"National Bank of Greece S.A." ("the Bank") announces that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of 25 July 2024 approved the partial resolution of taxed reserve formed in accordance with Article 48 of Law 4172/2013, of which a total amount of €332,000,000 (gross amount), or €0.3629545208 per share (gross amount) shall be distributed to the Bank's shareholders.

The distributable amount to be paid per share is increased by the amount corresponding to the 3,274,930 treasury shares held by the Bank and is finally formed in the gross amount of €0.3642586663 per share.

From the above gross amount, a corresponding tax of 5% shall be withheld and therefore, the net amount that the beneficiaries will receive will amount to €0.346045733 per share (with the exception or variation of the withholding rate for Shareholders who are subject to special provisions, such as those of Articles 46, 48 and 63 of Law 4172/2013).

Ex-date will be Monday 29 July 2024, and thus from that date on, the shares of the Bank will be traded on the Athens Exchange without the right to receive an amount from the above resolution of reserve.

Beneficiaries are the Bank's shareholders registered in the electronic records of the Dematerialized Securities System (D.S.S.) managed by "ATHEXCSD" on Tuesday 30 July 2024 (record date).

Friday 2 August 2024 is set as the date that the payment of the above amount shall commence.

The payment of the above amount will be effected through the designated paying bank "National Bank of Greece S.A.", as follows:

Through the Participants of the beneficiaries in the D.S.S. (Banks and Brokerage/Securities Companies), according to the provisions of the ATHEXCSD Rulebook and its relevant decisions. Especially in cases of the payment of the above amount to the legal heirs of deceased beneficiaries whose securities are kept in the Special Account of their Share in the D.S.S., managed by ATHEXCSD, the payment will be effected following completion of the legalization of the heirs.

Amounts - as above - not collected within 5 years are time-barred in favour of the Greek State.

For any further information, Shareholders may contact the Bank's Subdivision for Shareholder Register, General Meetings and Corporate Announcements by email at GIANNOPOULOS.NIK@NBG.GR or by calling at +30 2103343460, +30 2103343419, +30 2103343422 and +30 2103343411.