National Bank of Greece S A : Commencement of call option exercise process with respect to €400,000,000 Subordinated Fixed Rate Resettable Tier 2 Notes due 2029 (XS2028846363) issued on 18 July 2019 under the €5,000,000,000 Global Medium Term Note Programme of National Bank of Greece S.A.
June 26, 2024 at 10:54 am EDT
26/06/2024
Commencement of call option exercise process with respect to €400,000,000 Subordinated Fixed Rate Resettable Tier 2 Notes due 2029 (XS2028846363) issued on 18 July 2019 under the €5,000,000,000 Global Medium Term Note Programme of National Bank of Greece S.A.
National Bank of Greece S.A. (NBG or the Issuer) informs investors, pursuant to Regulation 596/2014 on market abuse (MAR) and Greek law 3556/2007, that the Issuer has commenced the call option exercise process with respect to all outstanding €400,000,000 Subordinated Fixed Rate Resettable Tier 2 Notes due 2029 (XS2028846363) (the Notes) issued on 18 July 2019 under the €5,000,000,000 Global Medium Term Note Programme of the Issuer (the Programme). The Notes will be redeemed at par as provided for under Condition 11.3 of the Notes. Accrued but unpaid interest will be payable pursuant to the terms of the Notes.
The current outstanding principal amount of the Notes is €79,925,000.
In accordance with Condition 11.13, the Issuer has obtained the permission of the relevant Competent Authority to redeem the Notes prior to the commencement of the relevant process.
National Bank of Greece S.A
86 Aiolou str., 105 59 Athens, Greece
Tax ID Number: 094014201, Tax Office: F.A.E. Athens,
General Commercial Registry No.: 237901000
nbg.gr
National Bank of Greece SA is a Greece-based company, which provides a range of financial services. Its financial services include retail and commercial banking, asset management, brokerage, investment banking, insurance and real estate at a global level. The Group operates in Greece, Turkey, the United Kingdom, South East Europe (SEE) which includes Bulgaria, Romania, Albania, Serbia and Former Yugoslavian Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), Cyprus, Malta, Egypt and South Africa. The Bank operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Special Asset Unit (SAU), Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, Turkish Banking Operations, as well as Other that includes real estate management, hotel and warehousing businesses.
