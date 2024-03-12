FY23 Results

"Economic activity in Greece remained on a healthy upward trend in 2023, despite the unfavorable external economic environment and tight monetary conditions. Strong policy credibility, a competitive economy - -attracting sizeable domestic and foreign investments- - and α business cycle still in its maturing phase, support Greece's superior growth path. Moreover, the return to investment grade has led to improving financial conditions and higher asset valuations.

The recent positive developments that have taken place in the country foreshadowed the success of the placement of 22% of our share capital by the HFSF in November, but also is an acknowledgement by our shareholders of our credibility, attained through consistent and precise execution, through our Transformation Program, of a series of ambitious business plans over the past five years.

Indeed, we delivered an impressive performance for 2023, leveraging Greece's growth momentum, the distinct strengths of our balance sheet and our successful digital and operational transformation. Specifically, our FY23 core PAT reached €1.2b, yielding a core RoTE of >18%, outperforming comfortably our FY23 guidance. The overperformance was evident in all lines of the P/L. Regarding loan growth, loan disbursements exceeded €7.5b at the Group level, resulting in a healthy performing loan expansion of €1.3b, despite significant repayments in 2023.

Our strong profitability further enhanced our capital buffers, providing us with significant strategic flexibility going forward. Our CET1 ratio increased by a notable +c220bps yoy (post dividend provision), to a sector leading 17.8%, with the total capital ratio reaching 20.2%, up by +c350bps yoy.

Growth catalysts and reforms bolster growth prospects for 2024 and beyond, and the Bank remains focused on supporting the economy's continued strong growth. Our strategy leverages (i) our investment in technology - -so as to rapidly distinguish ourselves for our agile and expeditious operations and superior customer experience- - and (ii) our people, who continue to earn the trust of our clients by providing service excellence, thus, being acknowledged as the Bank of First Choice."

Pavlos Mylonas

Chief Executive Officer, NBG

4